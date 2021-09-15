Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) announces that 500,000 incentive stock options have been granted to certain employees, officers, directors, or consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of CAD $0.34 per share. 200,000 of the options will vest over a 36-month period with 8.33% vesting upon the date of issue and 8.33% vesting every three months thereafter and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue, unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan. 300,000 of the options are issued fully vested and are exercisable for a period of two years, unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan.

