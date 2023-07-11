Stock your pantry—Scoop up deals on home essentials this Amazon Prime Day

Save big on Amazon home essentials for your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Need to upgrade your living space? Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to do so, with deals on essentials for every room of your home. Right now, mattresses, smart devices, and more are available for tremendous discounts. Here are some of our favorite deals on home essentials for the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom and beyond.

Shop home essential deals at Amazon

To pick a few examples, the Lodge cast-iron skillet is old-fashioned in the best way possible and can sear steaks, fry eggs and even reheat pizza with ease—and it's on sale for 42% off at just $19.90. Meanwhile, a good electric flosser like the Waterpik Aquarius is a great way to avoid costly trips to the dentist and is available at a 50% discount today.

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers

The 10 best home essential Prime Day deals at Amazon

1. Veva Pro HEPA 9000 Air Purifier

Save big on this popular air purifier right now at Amazon and keep your home smelling fresh all year long.

Want to keep your house odor-free? Snag this Veva Pro air purifier at Amazon for a whopping $54 off. All you have to do is apply the on-page coupon at checkout to bring the original $166.99 price tag down to $112.99 today. With a sleek and stylish design as well as a washable air filter, this purifier will cleanse any part of your home.

$112.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $62)

2. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Keep your car clean with this handy vacuum cleaner from Amazon.

Keeping your car, office or desktop clean is easier with the right compact vacuum cleaner. ThisWorx is a well-reviewed portable vacuum that's widely loved for its handy attachments and lightweight build. It's available at a 32% Amazon discount today only.

$27.20 at Amazon (Save $12.79)

3. Crest 3D White Strips

Smile brighter with these Crest whitening strips on sale at Amazon.

If you're looking to give your chompers a glow up, our experts recommend ADA-approved treatments like the Crest 3D White Strips. According to the brand, the teeth whitening kit can make your teeth 18 levels brighter in as little as 20 days. You can save $18 on a 20-day treatment right now at Amazon.

$37.80 at Amazon (Save $17.99)

4. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Give your teeth the best treatment with this Waterpik flosser.

One of the best ways to build habits like dental hygiene is to make those habits as easy as possible. The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is one of the products our reviewers recommend for better oral health. It sports ten pressure settings, is user-friendly and even comes with the recommendation of the ADA. It normally runs for $99.99 but is available for 50% off today.

From $49.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

5. California Design Den Store Luxury Bed Sheets

Save on sheets at Amazon right now for Sleep Week 2023.

For our reviewer's money, California Design Den Store makes the best-value sheets on the market. They're 100% cotton, available in plenty of sizes and feel as cozy as they look. You can score up to 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, nabbing a queen-size set for only $63.99 today at Amazon.

$63.99 at Amazon (Save $36)

►Ready for spring flowers? Prep your garden with Amazon deals on garden hoses, wheelbarrows and shovels

6. Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Get one of the best skillets on the market for less at Amazon.

A Lodge cast iron skillet is essential for any new kitchen because of its unmatched versatility. It can be used to griddle, sear, braise, deep fry and even bake. A single skillet can last a lifetime if you take care of it. This one is discounted more than 40% in multiple sizes.

$19.90 at Amazon (Save $14.35)

7. The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers

Snag a box of these eco-friendly diapers today at Amazon.

If you're a new parent or know someone who, there are few gifts better than Honest Company clean conscious diapers. These diapers are both soft and absorbent and come with wetness indicators so you never have to do another "sniff test." You can save 19% on a box of 160 (normally $60) today.

From $48.44 at Amazon (Save $11.56)

8. Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle

Get a sweet deal on a tea kettle from Amazon right now.

Whistling kettles are beloved by tea fans of all stripes. The Susteas Stovetop model is our reviewer's clear pick for best overall whistling kettles because it heats quickly, is heat-safe and so gorgeous you won't mind if it lives on your stovetop. It's available for $18 off its usual $49.99 price tag today for Amazon Prime Day.

$31.99 at Amazon (Save $18)

➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Dyson, Ninja and more

9. Beautural Portable Steamer

Steam your clothes on the go with this Amazon deal.

Our reviewers tested the Beautural portable steamer and appreciated its versatility in steaming a wide variety of fabrics including wool, cotton and polyester. Its large water receptacle means you can accomplish countless jobs before having to refill again. Save 26% when you pick up the top-rated steamer today at Amazon for just $26.32.

$26.32 at Amazon (Save $8.65)

10. Beam Electronics car phone mount

Get over 50% off this car mount today at Amazon.

You can grab this Beam Electronics car mount at a discount today and keep it in a glove compartment to use in a clutch. It provides full 360-degree rotation for quick and easy navigation in your car.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $10)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day deals: Best home essentials and pantry item deals