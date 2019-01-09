Stock Rally to Ease, Asia to Open Mixed; Oil Soars: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in global equities looked set to stall on Thursday, with Asian stocks poised to open mixed. U.S. stocks earlier climbed as investors cheered the dovish tone in minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. Oil surged.

Equity futures slipped in Japan, while contracts in Hong Kong and Australia indicated a higher start. The S&P 500 Index posted a fourth day of gains as the Fed minutes revealed policy makers took a more cautious approach to further interest-rate increases, chiming with Chairman Jerome Powell’s tone from last week. Still, gains were limited amid concern the partial government shutdown will continue for some time.

The dollar dipped and Treasuries were steady. Crude climbed above $52 a barrel and entered a bull market.

Global stocks have been rallying amid optimism tensions are thawing between the U.S. and China on trade, though the most recent meetings have ended with few details. The Fed minutes indicated policy makers took a more cautious approach to further rate increases than their initial statement following the December meeting.

“I’m happy to see that there was caution in the minutes because it means that the market didn’t mug the Fed,” Alicia Levine, chief strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “You want it to be that this is what the FOMC really believes, that caution is warranted, that they’re going to be data-dependent, and there are alternative outcomes that they should be aware of. I take great comfort in these minutes.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown is dragging on. President Donald Trump said his party was “very unified” behind his plan to keep the government closed until he gets funding to build a wall along the Mexican border, which is at the center of the dispute. He then walked out of a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer, calling it a “total waste of time.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks extended a rally that’s taken MSCI’s gauge to the highest in more than a month. Most industrial metals advanced overnight after China signaled measures to spur consumption.

Here are some events investors may focus on this week:

Fed Chairman Powell will speak to the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday.Britain’s Parliament resumes a debate on the Brexit withdrawal bill, with Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to avoid defeat in a vote set for the week of Jan. 14.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 percent in Singapore. Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 1.9 percent to the highest in more than a month.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.6 percent to 108.06 per dollar. The offshore yuan gained 0.6 percent to 6.8120 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.8 percent.The euro gained 0.9 percent to $1.1545.The pound climbed 0.6 percent to $1.2791.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 2.71 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 1.2 percent.West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 4.8 percent to $52.17 a barrel, reaching the highest in a month.Gold increased 0.6 percent to $1,293.47 an ounce.

