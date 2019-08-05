Manipulator Tag on China Roils Futures, Currencies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- It’s set to be another volatile day in financial markets Tuesday after the U.S. for the first time in decades designated China as a currency manipulator, a move that sent American stock futures tumbling, the offshore yuan down and the yen climbing.

S&P 500 futures fell more than 1% after the U.S. Treasury Department officially labeled China a manipulator. Contracts from Tokyo to Sydney were already down more than 1% before that statement, with Hong Kong contracts more than 2% lower with the city mired in anti-government protests. More than $700 billion was wiped from the value of U.S. equities on Monday, with the S&P 500 Index plunging 3% and all but 11 companies in the gauge trading lower. The Cboe Volatility Index surged about 40%. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to the lowest since before President Donald Trump’s election.

Investors are starting to grasp the potential for a protracted conflict between the world’s two largest economies, with a Treasury-market recession indicator hitting the highest alert since 2007. As demand for haven assets spiked, gold made a run toward $1,500 an ounce and the Japanese yen extended its rally. Major cryptocurrencies, increasingly seen as a refuge during distressed times, climbed as Bitcoin approached $12,000. Fear gauges for the corporate bond market rose the most since March as traders rushed to hedge their positions.

“Global markets are likely to continue to see pressure as sentiment has been badly damaged with the recent escalation in the U.S.-China trade war,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda in New York, said in a note Tuesday. “The promise of global central bank easing is not enough of a reason to buy into this weakness.”

Under the currency manipulator designation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” the department said in a statement Monday. Earlier, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang had said the nation won’t use exchange rates as a tool in the escalating trade dispute.

President Donald Trump indicated he’d like the Federal Reserve to act to counter the Chinese action. Swaps show bets the central bank will ease by 100 basis points by December 2020, a quarter point more than what was priced in after last week’s cut.

Elsewhere, Brent crude closed below $60 dollars a barrel for the first time in almost two months as the worsening U.S.-China trade relations intensified fears about the health of the global economy.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial giants include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.Five Asian central banks have rate decisions including India, Australia and New Zealand.A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including St. Louis chief James Bullard on Tuesday and Chicago’s Charles Evans a day later. All are Federal Open Market Committee voters.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3% as of 7:08 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 declined 3%.Futures on the Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.9% in SingaporeAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts were down 1.7%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures declined 2.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index slid 3.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 105.53 per dollar, up 0.4%.The offshore yuan traded at 7.1135 per dollar, down 0.2%Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%.The euro rose 0.2% to trade at $1.1219.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank 13 basis points Monday to 1.7075%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $54.65 a barrel.Gold increased 0.5% to $1,471 an ounce.

