Stock trading app Freetrade crashes to earth with 65pc drop in valuation

Stock trading start-up Freetrade has cut its valuation by 65pc amid a deep sell-off among financial technology companies and a slowdown in markets.

The loss-making investing app is preparing for a crowdfunding campaign that values the business at £225m, down almost two thirds on its previous £650m valuation recorded in November 2021.

The markdown comes amid a steep drop in the value of rivals and a stark revaluing of tech companies globally as interest rates rise.

Robinhood, the US stock trading giant valued at $8.5bn (£6.7bn), has experienced a 70pc stock price plunge since it went public in July 2021.

Schroders marked down the value of its investment in Revolut, which also offers trading accounts, by half in April.

Many of these consumer trading and finance apps boomed during lockdown as people with spare cash looked for ways to entertain themselves while stuck at home.

However, rising interest rates and the end of restrictions on activities have led to a sharp reversal in this trend.

CMC Markets, a rival trading platform, said on Tuesday it had seen “weaker” investment revenues as a result of “subdued market conditions”.

Freetrade, which is backed by London-listed Molten Ventures and New York fund Left Lane, revealed its fresh valuation ahead of a crowdfunding round planned for later in June.

The company, which provides commission free buying and selling of thousands of stocks, has previously raised more than £110m. The business has around 700,000 customers and £1.4bn of assets under administration.

Freetrade lost £3.3m in the first three months of the year on revenues of £4.7m. The company launched a round of redundancies last summer to cut costs.

Ahead of a meeting with the company’s crowdfunding investors, chief executive Adam Dodds said: “We’ve seen the longest bull market in history come to an end and valuations of public companies fall.

“Freetrade is no different. We’re now operating in a different market environment where we need to prioritise profitability.



“We’ve arrived at a valuation for this round in line with the declines in valuation we’ve seen with public market peers.”



The Telegraph revealed last year Freetrade had been exploring a possible sale and was considering hiring advisors to examine its options.

Sky News reported in December that early talks with JP Morgan were unlikely to progress.

