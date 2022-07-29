Stock Video Market Size to grow by USD 275.41 million, Increasing Usage of Stock Videos for Web Series & Short Films to Upheave Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock video market size is set to grow by USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the stock video market as a part of the global publishing market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the stock video market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The stock video market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios by extending the stock video content offerings to compete in the market. Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Shutterstock Inc. - The company offers stock video in different categories such as technology, people, slow motion, and others.

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - Benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films & growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - T he key challenges to the global industrial market growth is the high price of stock videos. The licenses for high-quality stock videos usually have a high price.

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Revenue Generating Segment - The stock video market share growth by editorial segment for revenue generation. Editorial applications of stock videos include their use in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes. Many news organizations across the world, such as BBC and Guardian News & Media Ltd., often use stock videos in their news feeds to illustrate a story, event, or news development. Furthermore, the rise in the use of stock videos for editorial applications is expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forecast years.

Geography

Regional Analysis - 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stock videos in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large number of vendors such as Adobe, Can Stock Photo Inc., Footage Firm, Getty Images, Shutterstock, and others will facilitate the stock video market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Stock Video Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Related Reports:

The stock images market share is expected to increase to USD 1.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79%.

The digital publishing market share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%.

Stock Video Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 275.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Image Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Image Source

6.3 Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Image Source

7 Market Segmentation by License Model

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by License Model

7.3 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Market opportunity by License Model

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adobe Inc.

12.4 Depositphotos Inc.

12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

12.7 Footage Firm Inc.

12.8 Getty Images Inc.

12.9 Inmagine Group

12.10 Lightstock LLC

12.11 Pond5 Inc.

12.12 Shutterstock Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

