Stock Video Market Size to grow by USD 275.41 million, Increasing Usage of Stock Videos for Web Series & Short Films to Upheave Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock video market size is set to grow by USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the stock video market as a part of the global publishing market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the stock video market during the forecast period.
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The stock video market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of product portfolios by extending the stock video content offerings to compete in the market. Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Shutterstock Inc. - The company offers stock video in different categories such as technology, people, slow motion, and others.
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
Drivers - Benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films & growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities.
Challenges - The key challenges to the global industrial market growth is the high price of stock videos. The licenses for high-quality stock videos usually have a high price.
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Application
Revenue Generating Segment - The stock video market share growth by editorial segment for revenue generation. Editorial applications of stock videos include their use in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes. Many news organizations across the world, such as BBC and Guardian News & Media Ltd., often use stock videos in their news feeds to illustrate a story, event, or news development. Furthermore, the rise in the use of stock videos for editorial applications is expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forecast years.
Geography
Regional Analysis - 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stock videos in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large number of vendors such as Adobe, Can Stock Photo Inc., Footage Firm, Getty Images, Shutterstock, and others will facilitate the stock video market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Stock Video Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Stock Video Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 275.41 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Image Source
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Image Source
6.3 Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Image Source
7 Market Segmentation by License Model
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by License Model
7.3 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by License Model
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Adobe Inc.
12.4 Depositphotos Inc.
12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC
12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.
12.7 Footage Firm Inc.
12.8 Getty Images Inc.
12.9 Inmagine Group
12.10 Lightstock LLC
12.11 Pond5 Inc.
12.12 Shutterstock Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
