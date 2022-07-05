Stock Video Market size to increase by USD 275.41 Mn | Driven by benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock video market size is expected to increase by USD 275.41 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America owing to the presence of a large number of vendors.
Vendor Landscape
The global stock video market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. All the leading companies compete to increase their footprint in the global stock video market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the growth in technological innovations. Vendors are majorly focusing on broadening their portfolios by expanding their stock video content offerings. They are also focusing on new partnerships to gain competitive advantages over their rivals.
Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films, and the growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of stock videos, copyright infringement issues related to stock videos, and stringent regulations on the use of stock videos will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global stock video market is segmented as below:
Application
The editorial segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing application of stock videos in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes are driving the growth of the editorial segment.
License Model
The RM segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Image Source
The macrostock segment is expected to dominate the global stock video market by the image source. The growth in the demand for crowd-sourced videography and videography marketplaces is driving the growth of the macrostock segment.
Geography
About 52% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high spending capacity of consumers and the presence of several video makers and entertainment service providers are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing spending on social media promotions by businesses is contributing to the growth of the stock video market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock video market report covers the following areas:
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock video market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stock video market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist stock video market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the stock video market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the stock video market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock video market vendors
Stock Video Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 275.41 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
