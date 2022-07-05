U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Stock Video Market size to increase by USD 275.41 Mn | Driven by benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stock video market size is expected to increase by USD 275.41 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America owing to the presence of a large number of vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stock Video Market by Application, License Model, Image Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View Report Sample for highlights on the market size and regional growth opportunities.

Vendor Landscape

The global stock video market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. All the leading companies compete to increase their footprint in the global stock video market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to the growth in technological innovations. Vendors are majorly focusing on broadening their portfolios by expanding their stock video content offerings. They are also focusing on new partnerships to gain competitive advantages over their rivals.

Technavio identifies Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films, and the growing use of social media platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of stock videos, copyright infringement issues related to stock videos, and stringent regulations on the use of stock videos will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get additional insights into the vendor landscape and the factors influencing the market growth. Request a Sample Report

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global stock video market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The editorial segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing application of stock videos in news media, video documentaries, personal blogs, and other non-commercial purposes are driving the growth of the editorial segment.

  • License Model

The RM segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Image Source

The macrostock segment is expected to dominate the global stock video market by the image source. The growth in the demand for crowd-sourced videography and videography marketplaces is driving the growth of the macrostock segment.

  • Geography

About 52% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The high spending capacity of consumers and the presence of several video makers and entertainment service providers are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing spending on social media promotions by businesses is contributing to the growth of the stock video market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock video market report covers the following areas:

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock video market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the stock video market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Stock Video Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stock video market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the stock video market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the stock video market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock video market vendors

Related Reports:

Stock Video Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 275.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Can Stock Photo Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dissolve Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Eezy Inc., Envato Pty Ltd., Fiverr International Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Lightstock LLC, Nimia Inc., Oxford Media Solutions Ltd., PA Group Ltd., Pexels GmbH, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Science Photo Library Ltd., and Shutterstock Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Editorial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Image Source

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Image Source

  • 6.3 Macrostock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Microstock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Image Source

7 Market Segmentation by License Model

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by License Model

  • 7.3 RM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 RF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by License Model

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.4 Depositphotos Inc.

  • 12.5 Dreamstime.com LLC

  • 12.6 Envato Pty Ltd.

  • 12.7 Footage Firm Inc.

  • 12.8 Getty Images Inc.

  • 12.9 Inmagine Group

  • 12.10 Lightstock LLC

  • 12.11 Pond5 Inc.

  • 12.12 Shutterstock Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-video-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-275-41-mn--driven-by-benefits-of-using-stock-videos-for-visual-content-creation--technavio-301580232.html

SOURCE Technavio

