Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings of $23.2 Million or $0.86 Per Diluted Share

Third Quarter Highlighted by Solid Organic Loan Growth and Record Levels of Operating Income

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter was $23.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared with net income of $14.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Strong organic loan growth across all markets and record levels of operating (non-interest) income highlighted by wealth management and trust, card income and treasury management fees, contributed to strong profitability for the quarter.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Net interest income $ 45,483 $ 41,584 $ 33,695 Provision for credit loss expense(6) (1,525 ) 4,147 4,968 Non-interest income 17,614 15,788 13,043 Non-interest expenses 34,558 48,177 25,646 Income before income tax expense 30,064 5,048 16,124 Income tax expense 6,902 864 1,591 Net income $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 14,533 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.17 $ 0.64 Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio(4) 54.63 % 83.86 % 54.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.64 % 8.57 % 9.52 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 13.92 % 3.25 % 13.57 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.34 %

“We delivered strong earnings for the third quarter, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, record loan production, solid revenue growth from both organic and acquired assets and record operating income,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to solid organic growth, our successful merger with Kentucky Bancshares early in the second quarter of this year has contributed nicely to top line revenue growth. Further, we are confident that our recently announced merger of Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (Commonwealth) will provide tremendous opportunities to generate additional growth going forward. This combination brings together two Louisville based community banks who are like-minded with similar cultures. The transaction not only builds upon our already prominent market share in the Louisville market, as Commonwealth is the largest privately-held bank headquartered in the Louisville MSA, but also expands our presence in the attractive Shelby County and Northern Kentucky markets. Additionally, and just as important, this combination bolsters our wealth management capabilities, adding significant wealth and trust assets. We remain on track to welcome Commonwealth to the Stock Yards family with an anticipated legal closing date during the fourth quarter.”

Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 15 retail branches, including 9 in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky. As of September 30, 2021, Commonwealth reported approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $711 million in loans (excluding PPP), $1.0 billion in deposits and $89 million in tangible common equity. Commonwealth also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021.

“During the third quarter, we completed our system conversion of Kentucky Bancshares and the majority of the costs associated with the merger were recognized during the second quarter. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize all expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees. We anticipate, similar to our two prior successful mergers, the merger with Kentucky Bancshares will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Hillebrand.

“With loans growing by approximately $750 million and deposits by approximately $1 billion, the Kentucky Bancshares merger, which was completed on May 31, 2021, is already having a significant impact on our operating results - increasing our scale and reach and providing tremendous opportunity for future growth,” said Hillebrand. With the completion of the merger, at September 30, 2021, the Company had $6.2 billion in assets, $4.1 billion in net loans and $5.3 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 63 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint with significant growth opportunities.

“Due to further economic forecast improvements and continued solid performance of the loan portfolio during the current quarter, we recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million to provision for credit loss expense during the third quarter. This compares to a $5.0 million net provision expense in the third quarter a year ago. We feel that we are well-positioned for future growth, having established credit loss reserves to total loans (excluding PPP loans), of 1.43%(2) at September 30, 2021,” concluded Hillebrand.



Additional key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2021 results included:

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128 million for the third quarter of 2021 – the second largest growth quarter in the company’s history behind the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the past twelve months, organic growth in loans totaled $254 million, or 9%, with $28 million of the growth attributed to the new Central Kentucky market.

Ending loan balances across all four primary markets (Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Central Kentucky) were at historical highs at quarter end.

Deposit growth remained strong at $82 million on a linked quarter basis.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, over the third quarter of 2020 with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky contribution. Significant rate contraction continued to impact the loan portfolio. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Despite a 14 basis point benefit from PPP loans, net interest margin (NIM) continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing levels of excess balance sheet liquidity.

Consistent with stabilization in the Federal Reserve Board unemployment forecast, solid credit quality statistics and a decline in available credit, a net reduction of $1.5 million in credit loss reserves was recorded for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net reserve build of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income increased 35% over the third quarter of 2020, boosted by a $3.0 million Central Kentucky contribution. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. Deposit service charges increased significantly, or 77% over the third quarter of 2020, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic. Card income and treasury management fees once again set historic quarterly records, representing 75% and 29% increases over the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The significant decline in mortgage banking income of 54% was consistent with a nearly 50% decline in origination volume. Brokerage income increased 81%, the strongest quarterly performance in over five years.

The increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to higher compensation expenses, correlating with the increase in full time equivalent employees and increased incentive compensation tied to Company performance.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased 35%, or $11.8 million, to $45.5 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Total interest income increased by $10.8 million, or 30%, to $46.9 million, primarily due to increased interest income on non-PPP loans, partly offset by continued earning-asset yield contraction.

Total interest expense declined 40%, to $1.5 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $704,000, or 33%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.16% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.33% in the third quarter a year ago. While average interest bearing deposit balances surged, demand accounts increased $555 million, or 48%, as the Company continued to benefit significantly from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates.

NIM decreased 12 basis points to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.26% for the third quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had a 14 basis point positive impact to NIM. However, overall NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity, which represented a 26 basis point negative impact.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, quarter over prior year quarter, with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky market contribution. Despite a $1.01 billion increase in average non-PPP loans, significant rate contraction has continued to impact the portfolio, with the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans contracting 24 basis points over the past 12 months to 3.98%. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Despite a $931 million combined quarter over prior year quarter increase in average balance of overnight funds and securities, corresponding interest income increased only $1.5 million, attributable to the decline in rates earned.

Interest expense on FHLB advances declined $282,000, or 85%, consistent with the $49 million, or 83%, decline in average balance from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The Bank has not replaced any matured advances in 2020 and 2021.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021, which included a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses for loans and a $525,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors.

Non-interest income increased $4.6 million, or 35%, to $17.6 million.

Wealth management and trust income totaled a record $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, increasing $1.5 million, or 26%, over the third quarter a year ago. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. In addition, the new Central Kentucky market boosted assets under management by $250 million at September 30, 2021.

Retail deposit service charges increased $770,000 compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period severely impacted by the pandemic.

Card income increased $1.7 million, or 75%, over the third quarter of 2020. Growth trends in both portfolios remain positive, as card income benefitted significantly from improving economic activity, with consumers and businesses increasing their spending activities, complimented by a meaningful contribution from Central Kentucky.

Treasury management fees increased by $403,000, or 29%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $915,000 for the third quarter of 2021, down 54% from the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a significant decline in loans sold and higher mortgage rates.



Non-interest expenses increased $8.9 million, to $34.6 million.

Compensation expense increased $4.1 million, or 31%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees increased to 794 at quarter end from 626 at September 30, 2020, as the Bank added 156 associates in connection with its expansion into Central Kentucky, contributing $2.9 million to the total compensation increase. Contributing to the increase, additional incentive compensation of $949,000 was expensed in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with the Company’s operating performance.

Employee benefits increased $809,000, or 28%, primarily due to higher health insurance expense, 401(k) matching and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $555,000, or 25%, as 19 branches were added with the second quarter expansion into Central Kentucky.

Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $850,000, or 37%. The majority of the increase related to the merger, as the system conversion did not occur until late August.

Card processing expense increased $830,000, consistent with the card income trend noted above. Expense related to the Central Kentucky market totaled $651,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business increased $488,000, or 93%, compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Capital and deposit tax declined $520,000, or 48%, as the Company has transitioned to record Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.

Merger expenses totaled $525,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and related to the pending Commonwealth merger.

Other non-interest expenses increased $1.0 million, or 83%, primarily due to merger related items such as core deposit intangible amortization and insurance captive expenses.



Financial Condition – September 30, 2021 Compared with September 30, 2020

Total assets increased $1.8 billion year over year, or 42%, to $6.2 billion.

Total loans increased $717 million year over year, or 21%, to $4.2 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.1 billion, or 40%, over the past twelve months, with approximately $750 million of growth associated with the Central Kentucky market. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 37% at September 30, 2020, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

The Company acquired nearly $400 million in securities related to the current year merger and has deployed $325 million of excess cash into securities in 2021, contributing significantly to the $641 million of growth in the investment portfolio over the past twelve months.



Total deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 42%, from September 30, 2020, to September 30, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $565 million of the growth. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at September 30, 2021, as Federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks have boosted deposit balances.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million, primarily related to one Central Kentucky commercial real estate relationship where the charged off amount had been fully reserved for at the time of merger. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $5 million, or 0.13%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding compared to $14 million, or 0.48%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 10.73% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.64%(1) at September 30, 2021, compared to 9.82%(1) and 9.52%(1), respectively, at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



In August, 2021, the Board of Directors increased its cash dividend rate to $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

No shares were repurchased in the current year and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 9%, over the prior quarter to $45.5 million, led by the merger, organic loan growth, PPP fee recognition and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with solid traditional credit metrics, the Company recorded a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net benefit of $2.7 million to provision for credit losses for legacy Stock Yards loan portfolio and an additional $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense associated with the acquired non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated loan portfolio.

Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 12%, to $17.6 million. Higher card income, deposit service fees, wealth management and trust service fees and treasury management fees more than offset the reduction in mortgage banking income. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company benefitted from three full months of Central Kentucky operations compared to one month during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expenses decreased $13.6 million, or 28%, to $34.6 million, with the majority of the decrease associated with the Central Kentucky market expansion. Merger expenses totaled $525,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and related primarily to the pending Commonwealth merger, compared to $18.1 million of merger expenses related to the Kentucky Bancshares merger in the second quarter. Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, to $17.4 million compared with the second quarter of 2021, due to the addition of 156 full time equivalent employees in association with the Central Kentucky expansion and additional incentive compensation recorded during the current quarter tied to Company performance.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2021, Compared with June 30, 2021

Total assets increased $93 million on a linked quarter basis to $6.2 billion, reflecting organic increases in loans and investment securities.

Total loans decreased $17 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.2 billion at quarter end. Total loans excluding the PPP portfolio increased $128 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 39% at June 30, 2021, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total deposits increased $82 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis, as a result of organic growth in deposit balances with both existing and new customers.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.2 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

