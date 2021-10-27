U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,651.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,521.25
    -23.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.00
    -11.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    -0.88 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.80
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.18
    +0.94 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.5090 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,704.90
    -4,079.20 (-6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.10
    -95.05 (-6.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.95
    -5.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings of $23.2 Million or $0.86 Per Diluted Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
·24 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Quarter Highlighted by Solid Organic Loan Growth and Record Levels of Operating Income

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter was $23.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared with net income of $14.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Strong organic loan growth across all markets and record levels of operating (non-interest) income highlighted by wealth management and trust, card income and treasury management fees, contributed to strong profitability for the quarter.

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Net interest income

$

45,483

$

41,584

$

33,695

Provision for credit loss expense(6)

(1,525

)

4,147

4,968

Non-interest income

17,614

15,788

13,043

Non-interest expenses

34,558

48,177

25,646

Income before income tax expense

30,064

5,048

16,124

Income tax expense

6,902

864

1,591

Net income

$

23,162

$

4,184

$

14,533

Net income per share, diluted

$

0.86

$

0.17

$

0.64

Net interest margin

3.14

%

3.36

%

3.26

%

Efficiency ratio(4)

54.63

%

83.86

%

54.79

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.64

%

8.57

%

9.52

%

Annualized return on average equity(7)

13.92

%

3.25

%

13.57

%

Annualized return on average assets(7)

1.50

%

0.32

%

1.34

%

“We delivered strong earnings for the third quarter, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, record loan production, solid revenue growth from both organic and acquired assets and record operating income,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to solid organic growth, our successful merger with Kentucky Bancshares early in the second quarter of this year has contributed nicely to top line revenue growth. Further, we are confident that our recently announced merger of Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (Commonwealth) will provide tremendous opportunities to generate additional growth going forward. This combination brings together two Louisville based community banks who are like-minded with similar cultures. The transaction not only builds upon our already prominent market share in the Louisville market, as Commonwealth is the largest privately-held bank headquartered in the Louisville MSA, but also expands our presence in the attractive Shelby County and Northern Kentucky markets. Additionally, and just as important, this combination bolsters our wealth management capabilities, adding significant wealth and trust assets. We remain on track to welcome Commonwealth to the Stock Yards family with an anticipated legal closing date during the fourth quarter.”

Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 15 retail branches, including 9 in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky. As of September 30, 2021, Commonwealth reported approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $711 million in loans (excluding PPP), $1.0 billion in deposits and $89 million in tangible common equity. Commonwealth also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021.

“During the third quarter, we completed our system conversion of Kentucky Bancshares and the majority of the costs associated with the merger were recognized during the second quarter. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize all expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees. We anticipate, similar to our two prior successful mergers, the merger with Kentucky Bancshares will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Hillebrand.

“With loans growing by approximately $750 million and deposits by approximately $1 billion, the Kentucky Bancshares merger, which was completed on May 31, 2021, is already having a significant impact on our operating results - increasing our scale and reach and providing tremendous opportunity for future growth,” said Hillebrand. With the completion of the merger, at September 30, 2021, the Company had $6.2 billion in assets, $4.1 billion in net loans and $5.3 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 63 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint with significant growth opportunities.

“Due to further economic forecast improvements and continued solid performance of the loan portfolio during the current quarter, we recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million to provision for credit loss expense during the third quarter. This compares to a $5.0 million net provision expense in the third quarter a year ago. We feel that we are well-positioned for future growth, having established credit loss reserves to total loans (excluding PPP loans), of 1.43%(2) at September 30, 2021,” concluded Hillebrand.

Additional key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2021 results included:

  • Organic loan growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128 million for the third quarter of 2021 – the second largest growth quarter in the company’s history behind the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the past twelve months, organic growth in loans totaled $254 million, or 9%, with $28 million of the growth attributed to the new Central Kentucky market.

  • Ending loan balances across all four primary markets (Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Central Kentucky) were at historical highs at quarter end.

  • Deposit growth remained strong at $82 million on a linked quarter basis.

  • Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, over the third quarter of 2020 with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky contribution. Significant rate contraction continued to impact the loan portfolio. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Despite a 14 basis point benefit from PPP loans, net interest margin (NIM) continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing levels of excess balance sheet liquidity.

  • Consistent with stabilization in the Federal Reserve Board unemployment forecast, solid credit quality statistics and a decline in available credit, a net reduction of $1.5 million in credit loss reserves was recorded for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net reserve build of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Non-interest income increased 35% over the third quarter of 2020, boosted by a $3.0 million Central Kentucky contribution. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. Deposit service charges increased significantly, or 77% over the third quarter of 2020, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic. Card income and treasury management fees once again set historic quarterly records, representing 75% and 29% increases over the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The significant decline in mortgage banking income of 54% was consistent with a nearly 50% decline in origination volume. Brokerage income increased 81%, the strongest quarterly performance in over five years.

  • The increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to higher compensation expenses, correlating with the increase in full time equivalent employees and increased incentive compensation tied to Company performance.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased 35%, or $11.8 million, to $45.5 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans and the continued decline in cost of funds.

  • Total interest income increased by $10.8 million, or 30%, to $46.9 million, primarily due to increased interest income on non-PPP loans, partly offset by continued earning-asset yield contraction.

  • Total interest expense declined 40%, to $1.5 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $704,000, or 33%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.16% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.33% in the third quarter a year ago. While average interest bearing deposit balances surged, demand accounts increased $555 million, or 48%, as the Company continued to benefit significantly from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates.

  • NIM decreased 12 basis points to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.26% for the third quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had a 14 basis point positive impact to NIM. However, overall NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity, which represented a 26 basis point negative impact.

  • Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, quarter over prior year quarter, with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky market contribution. Despite a $1.01 billion increase in average non-PPP loans, significant rate contraction has continued to impact the portfolio, with the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans contracting 24 basis points over the past 12 months to 3.98%. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Despite a $931 million combined quarter over prior year quarter increase in average balance of overnight funds and securities, corresponding interest income increased only $1.5 million, attributable to the decline in rates earned.

  • Interest expense on FHLB advances declined $282,000, or 85%, consistent with the $49 million, or 83%, decline in average balance from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The Bank has not replaced any matured advances in 2020 and 2021.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021, which included a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses for loans and a $525,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors.

Non-interest income increased $4.6 million, or 35%, to $17.6 million.

  • Wealth management and trust income totaled a record $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, increasing $1.5 million, or 26%, over the third quarter a year ago. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. In addition, the new Central Kentucky market boosted assets under management by $250 million at September 30, 2021.

  • Retail deposit service charges increased $770,000 compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period severely impacted by the pandemic.

  • Card income increased $1.7 million, or 75%, over the third quarter of 2020. Growth trends in both portfolios remain positive, as card income benefitted significantly from improving economic activity, with consumers and businesses increasing their spending activities, complimented by a meaningful contribution from Central Kentucky.

  • Treasury management fees increased by $403,000, or 29%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

  • Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $915,000 for the third quarter of 2021, down 54% from the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a significant decline in loans sold and higher mortgage rates.

Non-interest expenses increased $8.9 million, to $34.6 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $4.1 million, or 31%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees increased to 794 at quarter end from 626 at September 30, 2020, as the Bank added 156 associates in connection with its expansion into Central Kentucky, contributing $2.9 million to the total compensation increase. Contributing to the increase, additional incentive compensation of $949,000 was expensed in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with the Company’s operating performance.

  • Employee benefits increased $809,000, or 28%, primarily due to higher health insurance expense, 401(k) matching and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $555,000, or 25%, as 19 branches were added with the second quarter expansion into Central Kentucky.

  • Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $850,000, or 37%. The majority of the increase related to the merger, as the system conversion did not occur until late August.

  • Card processing expense increased $830,000, consistent with the card income trend noted above. Expense related to the Central Kentucky market totaled $651,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business increased $488,000, or 93%, compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic.

  • Capital and deposit tax declined $520,000, or 48%, as the Company has transitioned to record Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.

  • Merger expenses totaled $525,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and related to the pending Commonwealth merger.

  • Other non-interest expenses increased $1.0 million, or 83%, primarily due to merger related items such as core deposit intangible amortization and insurance captive expenses.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2021 Compared with September 30, 2020

Total assets increased $1.8 billion year over year, or 42%, to $6.2 billion.

Total loans increased $717 million year over year, or 21%, to $4.2 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.1 billion, or 40%, over the past twelve months, with approximately $750 million of growth associated with the Central Kentucky market. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 37% at September 30, 2020, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

The Company acquired nearly $400 million in securities related to the current year merger and has deployed $325 million of excess cash into securities in 2021, contributing significantly to the $641 million of growth in the investment portfolio over the past twelve months.

Total deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 42%, from September 30, 2020, to September 30, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $565 million of the growth. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at September 30, 2021, as Federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks have boosted deposit balances.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million, primarily related to one Central Kentucky commercial real estate relationship where the charged off amount had been fully reserved for at the time of merger. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $5 million, or 0.13%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding compared to $14 million, or 0.48%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 10.73% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.64%(1) at September 30, 2021, compared to 9.82%(1) and 9.52%(1), respectively, at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

In August, 2021, the Board of Directors increased its cash dividend rate to $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

No shares were repurchased in the current year and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 9%, over the prior quarter to $45.5 million, led by the merger, organic loan growth, PPP fee recognition and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with solid traditional credit metrics, the Company recorded a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net benefit of $2.7 million to provision for credit losses for legacy Stock Yards loan portfolio and an additional $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense associated with the acquired non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated loan portfolio.

Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 12%, to $17.6 million. Higher card income, deposit service fees, wealth management and trust service fees and treasury management fees more than offset the reduction in mortgage banking income. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company benefitted from three full months of Central Kentucky operations compared to one month during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expenses decreased $13.6 million, or 28%, to $34.6 million, with the majority of the decrease associated with the Central Kentucky market expansion. Merger expenses totaled $525,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and related primarily to the pending Commonwealth merger, compared to $18.1 million of merger expenses related to the Kentucky Bancshares merger in the second quarter. Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, to $17.4 million compared with the second quarter of 2021, due to the addition of 156 full time equivalent employees in association with the Central Kentucky expansion and additional incentive compensation recorded during the current quarter tied to Company performance.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2021, Compared with June 30, 2021

Total assets increased $93 million on a linked quarter basis to $6.2 billion, reflecting organic increases in loans and investment securities.

Total loans decreased $17 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.2 billion at quarter end. Total loans excluding the PPP portfolio increased $128 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 39% at June 30, 2021, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total deposits increased $82 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis, as a result of organic growth in deposit balances with both existing and new customers.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.2 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the merger transaction between Stock Yards and Kentucky Bancshares, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim,” “can,” “conclude,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possible,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “will likely,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the management’s control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Stock Yards with the SEC, risks and uncertainties for Stock Yards include but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the recent Kentucky Bancshares merger and proposed Commonwealth Bancshares merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of acquired operations with those of Stock Yards will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by Stock Yards’ issuance of additional shares of Stock Yards common stock in connection with the merger; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and the business, results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Except as required by law, Stock Yards assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Please refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

(In thousands unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement Data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)

$

45,643

$

33,768

$

125,178

$

99,834

Interest income:

Loans

$

43,307

$

33,844

$

120,402

$

101,692

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

208

54

358

673

Mortgage loans held for sale

53

173

175

359

Securities

3,380

2,073

8,633

6,808

Total interest income

46,948

36,144

129,568

109,532

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,403

2,107

4,348

8,676

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and

other short-term borrowings

11

9

27

64

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

51

333

301

1,123

Total interest expense

1,465

2,449

4,676

9,863

Net interest income

45,483

33,695

124,892

99,669

Provision for credit losses (6)

(1,525

)

4,968

1,147

17,918

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

47,008

28,727

123,745

81,751

Non-interest income:

Wealth management and trust services

7,128

5,657

20,234

17,601

Deposit service charges

1,768

998

3,945

3,081

Debit and credit card income

3,887

2,218

9,444

6,261

Treasury management fees

1,771

1,368

5,041

3,901

Mortgage banking income

915

1,979

3,662

4,447

Net investment product sales commissions and fees

780

431

1,789

1,288

Bank owned life insurance

275

172

642

527

Other

1,090

220

2,489

1,095

Total non-interest income

17,614

13,043

47,246

38,201

Non-interest expenses:

Compensation

17,381

13,300

45,888

37,296

Employee benefits

3,662

2,853

10,290

8,891

Net occupancy and equipment

2,732

2,177

7,021

6,045

Technology and communication

3,173

2,323

8,189

6,385

Debit and credit card processing

1,479

649

3,160

1,908

Marketing and business development

1,011

523

2,357

1,548

Postage, printing and supplies

630

472

1,499

1,355

Legal and professional

700

544

1,828

1,795

FDIC Insurance

387

435

1,141

894

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships

53

52

315

141

Capital and deposit based taxes

556

1,076

1,541

3,331

Merger expenses

525

-

19,025

-

Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty

-

-

474

-

Other

2,269

1,242

4,980

3,041

Total non-interest expenses

34,558

25,646

107,708

72,630

Income before income tax expense

30,064

16,124

63,283

47,322

Income tax expense

6,902

1,591

13,227

6,189

Net income

$

23,162

$

14,533

$

50,056

$

41,133

Net income per share - Basic

$

0.87

$

0.64

$

2.04

$

1.82

Net income per share - Diluted

0.86

0.64

2.02

1.81

Cash dividend declared per share

0.28

0.27

0.82

0.81

Weighted average shares - Basic

26,688

22,582

24,567

22,553

Weighted average shares - Diluted

26,929

22,802

24,809

22,759

September 30,

Balance Sheet Data

2021

2020

Loans

$

4,189,117

$

3,472,481

Allowance for credit losses on loans

56,533

50,501

Total assets

6,181,188

4,365,129

Non-interest bearing deposits

1,744,790

1,180,001

Interest bearing deposits

3,597,234

2,574,217

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

56,356

Stockholders' equity

663,547

428,598

Total shares outstanding

26,585

22,692

Book value per share (1)

$

24.96

$

18.89

Tangible common equity per share (1)

19.63

18.25

Market value per share

58.65

34.04

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

Average Balance Sheet Data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks

$

532,549

$

194,100

$

361,713

$

216,014

Mortgage loans held for sale

8,875

28,520

10,703

17,202

Available for sale debt securities

1,034,712

442,089

831,229

433,744

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,364

11,284

11,312

11,284

Loans

4,173,260

3,444,407

3,876,639

3,245,011

Total interest earning assets

5,760,760

4,120,400

5,091,596

3,923,255

Total assets

6,139,176

4,325,500

5,364,121

4,118,441

Interest bearing deposits

3,525,785

2,521,838

3,134,978

2,446,585

Total deposits

5,297,917

3,707,845

4,652,401

3,514,554

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings

82,048

49,709

68,485

47,803

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

59,487

19,398

65,751

Total interest bearing liabilities

3,617,833

2,631,034

3,222,861

2,560,139

Total stockholders' equity

660,099

426,049

541,238

415,595

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average assets (7)

1.50

%

1.34

%

1.25

%

1.33

%

Annualized return on average equity (7)

13.92

%

13.57

%

12.37

%

13.22

%

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent

3.14

%

3.26

%

3.29

%

3.40

%

Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent

27.85

%

27.86

%

27.40

%

27.67

%

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)

54.63

%

54.79

%

62.47

%

52.62

%

Capital Ratios

Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)

10.73

%

9.82

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.64

%

9.52

%

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.09

%

10.09

%

Total risk-based capital

12.61

%

13.79

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital

11.69

%

12.61

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.69

%

12.61

%

Leverage

8.98

%

9.70

%

Loan Segmentation

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

$

1,142,647

$

828,328

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

652,631

492,825

Commercial and industrial

910,923

704,582

Commercial and industrial - PPP

231,335

642,056

Residential real estate - owner occupied

398,069

211,984

Residential real estate - non-owner occupied

277,045

143,149

Construction and land development

303,642

257,875

Home equity lines of credit

140,027

97,150

Consumer

104,629

71,429

Leases

12,348

13,981

Credit cards - commercial

15,821

9,122

Total loans and leases

$

4,189,117

$

3,472,481

Asset Quality Data

Non-accrual loans

$

5,036

$

12,358

Troubled debt restructurings

13

18

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

1,152

Total non-performing loans

5,049

13,528

Other real estate owned

7,229

612

Total non-performing assets

$

12,278

$

14,140

Non-performing loans to total loans (2)

0.12

%

0.39

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20

%

0.32

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)

1.35

%

1.45

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans

1.46

%

1.56

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans

1120

%

373

%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

$

(1,891

)

$

(1,625

)

$

(4,640

)

$

(1,664

)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)

-0.05

%

-0.05

%

-0.12

%

-0.05

%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data

9/30/21

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)

$

45,643

$

41,661

$

37,874

$

36,301

$

33,768

Net interest income

$

45,483

$

41,584

$

37,825

$

36,252

$

33,695

Provision for credit losses (6)

(1,525

)

4,147

(1,475

)

500

4,968

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

47,008

37,437

39,300

35,752

28,727

Non-interest income:

Wealth management and trust services

7,128

6,858

6,248

5,805

5,657

Deposit service charges

1,768

1,233

944

1,080

998

Debit and credit card income

3,887

3,284

2,273

2,219

2,218

Treasury management fees

1,771

1,730

1,540

1,506

1,368

Mortgage banking income

915

1,303

1,444

1,708

1,979

Net investment product sales commissions and fees

780

545

464

487

431

Bank owned life insurance

275

206

161

166

172

Other

1,090

629

770

727

220

Total non-interest income

17,614

15,788

13,844

13,698

13,043

Non-interest expenses:

Compensation

17,381

15,680

12,827

14,072

13,300

Employee benefits

3,662

3,367

3,261

2,173

2,853

Net occupancy and equipment

2,732

2,244

2,045

2,137

2,177

Technology and communication

3,173

2,670

2,346

2,347

2,323

Debit and credit card processing

1,479

976

705

698

649

Marketing and business development

1,011

822

524

835

523

Postage, printing and supplies

630

460

409

423

472

Legal and professional

700

666

462

597

544

FDIC Insurance

387

349

405

323

435

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships

53

231

31

2,955

52

Capital and deposit based taxes

556

527

458

1,055

1,076

Merger expenses

525

18,100

400

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty

-

474

-

-

-

Other

2,269

1,611

1,100

1,414

1,242

Total non-interest expenses

34,558

48,177

24,973

29,029

25,646

Income before income tax expense

30,064

5,048

28,171

20,421

16,124

Income tax expense

6,902

864

5,461

2,685

1,591

Net income

$

23,162

$

4,184

$

22,710

$

17,736

14,533

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Drugs and vaccines help pharma giant GSK beat expectations

    The company revealed that turnover grew by 5% to £9.1 billion in the third quarter, surpassing an analyst consensus of around £8.7 billion.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $59K as Leverage Ratio, SHIB Rally Signal Excess Speculation

    SHIB's parabolic run has again coincided with a pullback in bitcoin's price.

  • Bitcoin Falls as Biggest Liquidation in a Month Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutBitcoin slid below $60,000 as traders liquidated the most positions in a month. Prices for the biggest digital asset lost 5% to $58,975 as of 10:44 a.m. in London, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. Ether also

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will not be Taken Private, But it Might go to US$420

    Some companies manage to keep on the positive momentum, even after growing to an astonishing size. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), which just delivered another quarter of solid performance for its investors. In this article, we will look at the latest catalysts and examine the company's value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.