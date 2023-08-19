Stock Yards Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SYBT) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.30

The board of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.4% on the 2nd of October to $0.30, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.29. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.4%, which is below the industry average.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Stock Yards Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 29%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 8.6% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 35%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.507 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.6% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Stock Yards Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Stock Yards Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

