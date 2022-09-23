U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,667.65
    -90.34 (-2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,407.47
    -669.21 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,791.67
    -275.13 (-2.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,658.77
    -63.54 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    -4.75 (-5.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.00
    -31.10 (-1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.80 (-4.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9685
    -0.0152 (-1.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0395 (-3.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3310
    +0.9960 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,738.34
    -478.96 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.22
    -14.31 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Stock Yards Bank named to “Sm-All Stars: Class of 2022” for small-cap banks

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Regional community bank ranks among top performers nationwide as analyzed by Piper Sandler

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust, is one of only 35 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks and thrifts nationwide to select the “Class of 2022.” This elite annual list reflects the top 10% of the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

Stock Yards Bank is the only Kentucky-based bank to make the list, which ranked banks with a market cap below $2.5 billion that out-performed industry medians to show outstanding metrics across several financial variables. Of the 362 institutions reviewed and rated, only 35 were chosen by Piper Sandler for Sm-All Star status as the firm identifies “the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

“Being named to this prestigious group is a noteworthy recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Stock Yards Bank team,” said Stock Yards Bank Chairman and CEO James A. (Ja) Hillebrand. “It’s an honor to be reviewed alongside our peers to show how our commitments to clients, communities and shareholders achieve impressive results in this competitive industry.”

In Piper Sandler’s analysis, Stock Yards Bank showed impressive earnings per share (EPS) growth, loan growth and deposit growth year-over-year showing fundamental momentum for its market cap of $2.015 billion. Stock Yards Bank has been named an Sm-All Star five times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Download Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022 List

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.:
Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.58 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at syb.com. It has branches in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets.

Media Contact:
Rachel Nix
rachel@c2strategic.com
765-744-6248


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Again Today

    Airline stocks continue to underperform the overall market, with shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) all down as much as 5%, and stocks including Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) down more than 3% apiece. The Federal Reserve pushed rates higher again this week, and it appears Chairman Jerome Powell's message to markets about the group's commitment to getting inflation under control is being received.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today

    Share of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) are trading roughly 11.7% down as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after rumors of a potential capital raise spooked investors. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported today that Credit Suisse is speaking with investors about potentially raising capital as the beleaguered bank continues to attempt to turn itself around. The Reuters report also suggested that as Credit Suisse revamps its investment banking operations, it is considering exiting the U.S. market, although a Credit Suisse spokesperson responded to the report, saying the bank has no plans to do so.

  • Institutional owners may ignore Veru Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERU) recent US$360m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

    A look at the shareholders of Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake...

  • Here's Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is a Strong Growth Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Jerome Powell just warned that the US housing market needs a 'difficult correction' so that folks can afford homes again ⁠— but here's why it'll look nothing like 2008

    Homeowners beware. But don't panic, either.