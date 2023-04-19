As Stockholm Precision Tools Continues To Expand Internationally, It Chooses Chile as a Strategic Latin American Mining Center

MALAGA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / SPT continues to develop technological innovations for the mining industry while expanding worldwide. At the end of April, it will unveil its ground-breaking gyroscopic tool for downhole navigation at the Expomin 2023 trade show in Chile.

Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT), a global pioneer in the design and manufacture of downhole navigation systems, is expanding its global presence by capitalizing on the Chilean market and its dominant position in the mining of copper.

In accordance with the company's new vision and values, SPT seeks to develop new business and establish itself as a dependable provider of high-precision and high-quality surveying instruments offering innovative solutions. One of the company's goals is to form partnerships with nations that invest actively in the development of sustainable economies and prioritize environmental and social governance.

The investment that SPT, a major player in the mining industry, will make in Chile is evidence that these reforms are being implemented within the company.

Orlando Ramirez, CEO of SPT, said: "Our arrival into Chile is a huge bet for our firm." Chile is one of the main nations focused on the exploitation of copper mines, and our most recent developments offer significant benefits to drilling and resource companies engaged in this activity.

The company desires to broaden its presence in Chile in order to provide the Chilean mining industry with the most precise instruments for conducting directional survey operations with the highest degree of data precision and reliability.

The aim of SPT is to get as near to the customer as possible. In light of this, it will employ the same strategy it employed in Peru. It will open a new office in Santiago, Chile, where the country operations manager, the sales manager, the technical team, and all other required personnel will labor to provide the best customer service possible.

Expomin 2023 presentation of SPT's innovations

Throughout the year, SPT exhibits and sells its newest products at a number of international expositions. In reality, SPT will be present at Expomin 2023 between April 24 and April 27 at exhibit number 2-B24.

The SPT Polestar Aligner, the GyroScoutTM in conjunction with the Gyro PushRodder, and the GyroLogicTM Evo will be presented at Expomin by Stockholm Precision Tools. These tools can be employed for mining Chilean copper mines using block caving, sublevel caving, and other mining operations such as exploration campaigns.

The SPT Polestar Aligner is the most recent rig aligner that seeks true north. According to SPT engineers, Polestar Aligner allows multiple platforms to be aligned for eight hours without losing true north. It is a portable solution that generates highly accurate data in both surface and underground operations and is usable in all latitudes, including the most extreme.

For gyro borehole investigations in blast holes, the GyroScoutTM in conjunction with the Gyro PushRodder is the optimal solution. Despite incorporating a pressure barrel, it weights only 2,4 kg. It is a blasting instrument that is recommended for block caving, sublevel caving, and other techniques used in the copper mining industry. This instrument is distinguished by its portability and portability.

As for the Gyro PushRodder, it is a GyroScoutTM accessory that enables wireless depth measurement by squeezing the tool. Alvaro Gonzalez, Service Engineer at SPT, explains, "We have developed the ideal solution for GyroScout deployment, the "Gyro PushRodder," which allows the versatile tool to be deployed easily and quickly even in positive wells."

At Expomin, the new GyroLogicTM Evo will also be introduced. SPT intends to improve the operability of gyroscopes with this new solution because it is a more versatile, powerful, and transportable instrument. This instrument is assembled with fewer manufacturing components, and as a result, its potential for failure and manufacturing time are significantly reduced.

SPT has a longstanding commitment to technological development and innovation and invests a substantial portion of its global revenue in the research and development of new technologies.

Some of these technological innovations include SPT SmartCloud, the cloud-based mining geodata management system that works as an ideal complement to the detailed QA/QC reporting function that characterizes SPT's tools.

These reports allow you to audit data quality from the field and make instant decisions. SPT tools export reports in the most commonly used formats in mining such as csv, xlsx, pdf, las, dxf, among others, which facilitates the import of geodata into geographic information system applications such as Arcgis, Mapinfo, Autocad and Qgis among others.

With SmartCloud™, teams can efficiently store, share and analyze geodata. In addition, users can access data from anywhere in the world, facilitating real-time global collaboration. This means that detailed quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) reports can be quickly reviewed by the appropriate parties, and decisions can be made with the assurance that the chain of custody of the data is protected.

Stockholm Precision Tools's emerging horizon

The Swedish company introduced its new corporate identity in March to reflect the significant changes it is implementing and to emphasize environmental, social, and governance concerns.

Several elements of the refreshed brand identity represent SPT's new perception: verticality, precision, and the firmness, coherence, goals, and environmentalism with which SPT operates every day.

The deliberate global expansion of Stockholm Precision Tools demonstrates the company's dedication to providing the global mining industry with cutting-edge precision tools and superior service. By concentrating its future expansion efforts on Chile as a key location for its Latin American operations, the company is well positioned to develop its presence in the Latin American market and promote the significance of high-precision directional survey geodata in the Chilean mining scenario. Stockholm Precision Tools' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction ensures that its innovative products will continue to advance and support sustainable mining operations worldwide.

