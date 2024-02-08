This Stockland Insider Increased Their Holding By 32% Last Year

Looking at Stockland's (ASX:SGP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stockland

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, CEO & Director Tarun Gupta for AU$868k worth of shares, at about AU$4.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$4.56. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Stockland insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Tarun Gupta was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Stockland Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Stockland insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stockland Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Stockland and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Stockland you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

