Stocks in Asia to Drop on Trade War, Economic Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked poised to decline Friday after weak manufacturing data and renewed concern on trade sent Treasuries higher and U.S. equities lower.

Futures on Japanese shares retreated along with those in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 declined after a regional manufacturing gauge missed estimates and jobless claims rose more than forecast. Treasuries advanced as Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have warned they won’t budge on the thorniest trade issues, extending gains in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s signal it will keep policy on hold.

Tensions are resurfacing on the trade front just as data showed the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge matched the slowest pace since 2016 and U.S. consumer spending trailed forecasts. In the latest episode in the trade saga that’s testing investor risk appetite, Chinese officials are casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the U.S. even as the two sides get close to signing a “phase one” agreement.

“Markets participants, as well as maybe even the Fed, have been very optimistic” on the trade truce, Tiffany Wilding, chief U.S. economist at Pacific Investment Management Co., told Bloomberg TV. “We can see some more deterioration there.”

Elsewhere, oil retreated on a combination of Saudi supply gains and the renewed trade woes. Gold surged more than 1% on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% on Thursday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.1%.Hang Seng futures decline 1.2%.Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.03 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 7.0462 per dollar.The euro bought $1.1152.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 1.69%.

Commodities

West Texas crude dropped 1.7% to $54.14 a barrel.Gold was at $1,513.01 an ounce.

