Stocks Rise as Investors Mull China’s IP Move: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose with U.S. equity futures as investors mulled the latest move by China that may go some way to easing trade tensions. The yen and Treasuries dipped.

Shares in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia advanced with S&P 500 futures. Stocks in China were little changed. In the latest on trade: China said over the weekend it will raise penalties on intellectual property violations as it tries to smooth over one of the sticking points in discussions with the U.S. The S&P 500 Index closed higher Friday after President Donald Trump said he was “very close” to a trade pact.

Global stocks are on course to round out a third month of gains, though a mixed picture on trade last week capped sentiment and left bond yields making a further move lower. The 10-year benchmark U.S. yield has steadied around 1.78%, down from the three-month high of 1.97% touched in early November.

“The markets are pretty much priced for a deal to go ahead, and that may be the case, but we may see that pushed out to 2020,” Eleanor Creagh, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV in Sydney. “The key sticking point is really going to be the rolling back of tariffs.”

Meantime, residents in Hong Kong handed an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates in a vote for district councils on Sunday. The intensifying conflict in recent weeks has threatened to spill over, particularly as U.S. lawmakers offered support to the protesters in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere, oil steadied and gold was little changed.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Monday at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual dinner in Providence, Rhode Island.Alibaba starts trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will give a speech on unconventional monetary policy on Tuesday evening in Sydney.U.S. consumer spending data is due Wednesday, along with GDP, jobless claims and durable goods.The U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday, when equity and bond markets will be shut.The Bank of Korea sets policy on Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.8% as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.6%.The Shanghai Composite was little changed.South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.3%.Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures advanced 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen slipped 0.1% to 108.78 per dollar.The offshore yuan ticked up 0.2% to 7.0332 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro bought $1.1024, little changed.The British pound added 0.2% to $1.2855.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.78%.Australia’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 1.09%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $57.87 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.1% to $1,460.87 an ounce.

