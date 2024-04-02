Stocks in Asia to Fall as Rate-Cut Optimism Fades: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to follow Wall Street lower after solid economic readings and a rally in commodities spurred speculation that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer.

Equities opened down in Australia, while futures indicated declines in Japan and little change in Hong Kong. Better-than-estimated data on US job openings and factory goods orders added to skepticism about the pace of Federal Reserve easing, leading traders to project fewer rate cuts in 2024 than the central bank itself and sending 10-year yields to the highest levels since November. That weighed on US stocks — which had been ignoring the repricing of central-bank bets in the last few months amid a torrid rally.

“Stock bulls may find it difficult justifying buying stocks at these elevated levels as yields rise,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Rising crude oil prices pose additional risk to the inflation outlook. Additionally, numerous jobs reports are expected throughout the week. Trading could be volatile.”

Following hotter-than-estimated data in various corners of the world, the global version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index — which measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations — is near the highest in a year. Just this week, the two biggest economies — the US and China — showed strong manufacturing figures.

The S&P 500 saw its worst day in almost a month. Tesla Inc. led losses in megacaps. A gauge of small caps sank nearly 2%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility measure — the VIX — jumped. US 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.35%. US oil climbed above $85 for the first time since October, copper rallied and gold set a fresh record. Bitcoin sank.

As traders awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, they weighed comments from two officials who vote on monetary policy decisions this year.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said they still expect the central bank to cut rates three times in 2024 — though they’re in no rush to begin lowering borrowing costs.

Swap traders are currently projecting about 65 basis points of rate reductions this year — less than the 75 basis points signaled in the Fed’s latest “dot plot” forecasts.

“Our base case is that the Fed engineers a soft landing and starts to cut rates in the second half of the year,” said Gargi Chaudhuri at BlackRock. “The downside risks to economic growth have diminished, so the risk of only two Fed rate cuts now appears higher than the risk of four cuts.”

US stocks have soared from their October lows even with projections for Fed cuts being pushed back. That disconnect between equity markets and rate expectations is a worrying sign, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. led by Mislav Matejka. They said earnings would need to accelerate in order to plug that gap.

Investors who are selling stocks because the Fed may scale back plans for interest rate cuts may be missing the point. The move would be a good sign for the economy — and therefore equity markets, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Andrew Slimmon.

“I think a patient Fed validates that the economy is strong,” Slimmon told Bloomberg Television. “That’s better for equities.”

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:16 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6516

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $65,776.01

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,293.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.35%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $85.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,283.04 an ounce

