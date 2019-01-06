Stocks in Asia to Rise on Fed, China Policy Lift: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Asia looked set for a strong start to the week after soothing Federal Reserve comments and an easing of monetary policy in China triggered a renewed appetite for risk assets.

Futures pointed to gains for equities in Japan, Australia, China and Hong Kong after a rally in U.S. stocks and a surge in Treasury yields Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy is flexible and officials are “listening carefully” to financial markets, while the People’s Bank of China cut the required reserves for banks. The yield on 10-year Treasuries soared back to 2.67 percent. The yen weakened in early Monday trading.

Powell’s remarks are helping to lift sentiment that’s been hammered as global equities posted their biggest annual loss since the financial crisis, easing concerns the Fed is determined to raise rates even as global economic growth cools and markets tumble. Even after the slump in Treasuries at the end of last week, 10-year yields remain more than 50 basis points lower than where they peaked in November.

A further step by China’s central bank late Friday to secure liquidity to the slowing economy may also help assuage concerns. Apple Inc. last week cut its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades, citing weakness in China’s economy as one of the reasons. U.S. and Chinese officials will begin trade negotiations on Monday in the hope of reaching a deal during a 90-day truce between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

For more on our markets coverage, you can go to the Markets Live blog.

Here are some events investors may focus on this week:

A U.S. delegation is in Beijing for trade talks with Chinese officials, the first face-to-face encounter since Trump and Xi agreed to a temporary truce on Dec. 1.Wednesday sees the release of minutes from the Fed’s Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. Powell will speak to the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on Thursday. U.K. Parliament resumes a debate on the Brexit withdrawal bill, with Prime Minister Theresa May seeking to avoid defeat in a vote set for the week of Jan. 14.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.3 percent late Friday. Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.4 percent. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4 percent Friday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.3 percent.

Currencies

The yen slid 0.1 percent to 108.64 per dollar. The offshore yuan held at 6.8665 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent on Friday.The euro bought $1.1399.The pound held at $1.2725.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed 12 basis points to 2.67 percent on Friday.

Commodities

On Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.9 percent to $47.96 a barrel.Gold was at $1,286.05 an ounce.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.