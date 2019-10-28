Stock Futures Flat; U.S. Yields at Five-Week High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European stock futures were little changed in early European trading Monday. Ten-year Treasury yields hit five-week highs.

Stocks in Asia began the week mixed after the S&P 500 Index climbed toward a record Friday. Benchmarks were little changed in Tokyo and Sydney, and edged up in Seoul. Hong Kong outperformed, though trimmed gains as HSBC Holdings Plc slumped in wake of a disappointing earnings report. Shanghai gained, with blockchain-related stocks climbing after Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the technology.

Meantime, investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision Wednesday, along with further developments on U.S.-China trade talks and corporate earnings.

China said parts of the text for the first phase of a trade deal with the U.S. are “basically completed” following consensus on subjects including standards used by agricultural regulators. That followed a similar statement Friday from the U.S. side, with Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping aiming to sign a pact in Chile next month.

“Expectations for a Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China seem to be in the bag while the Federal Reserve seems to have enough reasons to lower its fund rate further this week,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. “We believe this backdrop leaves the market poised for a year-end rally.”

Alphabet and AT&T Inc. are among those releasing earnings on Monday.

Elsewhere, Argentine assets will be in focus after opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez secured victory in Sunday’s presidential election, with business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri conceding. The central bank tightened capital controls in wake of the vote, lowering the maximum amount of dollars Argentines can buy.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Alphabet, AT&T, Facebook, Pfizer, Airbus, Apple, Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Credit Suisse, Nomura and Macquarie Group.The Federal Reserve is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday. Futures have priced in about 23 basis points of reduction; the Fed has never withheld easing against such heavily-stacked expectations.U.S. economic growth is forecast to have slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter. GDP data are due Wednesday.The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.Friday brings the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index was flat at the 3 p.m. close in Tokyo.Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.1%. The underlying gauge rose 0.4% on Friday.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%.Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.72 per dollar, little changed.The offshore yuan held flat at 7.0597 per dollar, down 0.1%.The euro bought $1.1087.The British pound was little changed at $1.2822.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained about two basis points to 1.81%.Australia’s 10-year yield added about four basis points to 1.10%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.2% to $56.53 a barrel.Gold was flat at $1,505.69 an ounce.

