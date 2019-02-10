Stocks in Asia Set to Dip as China Traders Return: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set to start the week on a cautious note as Chinese markets reopen ahead of a potentially pivotal week for U.S.-China trade talks, with doubt on the possibility for progress creeping back into markets.

Resurgent worries on global growth are driving bonds higher and threatening to dent this year’s rally in riskier assets, with equities dipping last week. Futures indicate a lower start for shares in Australia and Hong Kong, with Chinese exchanges reopening after a one-week holiday during which a gauge of the country’s Hong-Kong traded firms declined. Japan is shut for a holiday, so Treasuries won’t trade until the London open after yields edged down to 2.63 percent on 10-year notes last week.

The U.S. and China may struggle to reach a deal before the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs, while warnings mount that the dispute is curbing the global economic expansion and denting corporate profits. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will join Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing for high-level trade talks this week. In Washington, the U.S. government could be headed for another shutdown as political tensions flare between Congress and the president.

Elsewhere, iron ore is being rocked by the crisis at Brazil’s Vale SA, with prices surging to the highest in years on concern over a supply crunch.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season continues with reports from companies including Vivendi, Nvidia, Cisco, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Credit Suisse, Michelin and Nissan. Sweden’s Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates at minus 0.25 percent on Wednesday after the first increase in more than seven years in December.Data Wednesday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices probably rose 0.1 percent in January, after falling 0.1 percent in December.If no deal is reached on the U.S-Mexico border wall President Donald Trump may shut parts of the U.S. government again later this week, when stopgap government funding expires.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.1 percent in late Friday trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures retreated 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen held at 109.70 per dollar.The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7838 per dollar. The euro was flat at $1.1324.The British pound bought $1.2940.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.63 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 percent $52.72 a barrel Friday.Gold advanced 0.5 percent to $1,315.61 an ounce.

