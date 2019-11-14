Stocks in Asia Trade Mixed; Treasuries Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia opened mixed Thursday ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data and after a lackluster session on Wall Street. Treasuries held gains.

Benchmarks in Tokyo and Sydney were little changed in early trading. The S&P 500 closed flat below all-time highs, and futures were also marking time Thursday, getting little lift from President Donald Trump saying that U.S.-China trade talks are moving “very rapidly.” Hong Kong futures dipped earlier, after another slide Wednesday amid further unrest in the city. West Texas oil traded above $57 a barrel.

There was also little reaction to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest remarks. He stuck to his view that interest rates are probably on hold for now, and signaled cuts could resume if the growth outlook falters. He speaks at Congress again on Thursday.

Meantime, investors continue to await news on a signing date and location for the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal that’s been on the cards for weeks but hasn’t been finalized.

“We’ve been pushing back on a lot of this trade optimism and it’s felt kind of lonely because markets have certainly embraced the news that we might have a short-term deal,” Michelle Girard, chief U.S. economist at Natwest Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “We are not there yet.”

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record high as Walt Disney Co. surged following the debut of its streaming service.

In South Korea, markets will open an hour later than usual on Thursday due to the national college exam.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is slowing. Reports are due this week from companies including Japan Post Bank and Walmart.Thursday brings China retail sales and industrial production data.U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2% as of 9:05 a.m. in Tokyo.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was flat.Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The underlying index rose 0.1% on Wednesday.Hang Seng Index futures earlier dropped 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen remained at 108.78 per dollar.The offshore yuan held at 7.0270 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.1007, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.88%.Australia’s 10-year yield slid four basis points to 1.23%.

Commoditiesv

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $57.42 a barrel.Gold held at $1,463.69 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen, Randall Jensen and Vildana Hajric.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.