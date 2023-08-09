Stocks attempt to recover with inflation, Disney in focus: Stock market news today
Stocks were largely muted to open Wednesday's trading as they looked to shake off losses driven by banking-sector worries and attention shifted to a key US inflation report in the wake of disappointing Chinese price data.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was flat. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was also flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost about 0.1%.
With the crucial July US inflation report looming on Thursday, data released Wednesday showed China's consumer sector fell into deflation in July. It's another sign Beijing is struggling to revive demand in the world's second-biggest economy, spurring fears about a prolonged slowdown with global repercussions.
Meanwhile, investors continued to digest Moody's downgrade of midsize US banks, a reminder that the problems that roiled the financial world in the spring are not yet in the past. The health of the banking sector, as well as inflationary pressures, has played a part in the Federal Reserve's decision making during its rate-hiking campaign.
Disney (DIS) is the highlight on the earnings docket, with its after-hours results closely watched for how it will tackle advertising headwinds and escalating streaming losses. Its shares ticked higher in premarket trading after its ESPN network signed a landmark sports betting deal with PENN Entertainment (PENN).
Trending tickers in morning trade
PENN Entertainment (PENN) led the Yahoo Finance ticker page on Wednesday after announcing a $2 billion deal with ESPN to launch an ESPN Bet platform with the sports broadcasting company. PENN stock rose about 12% on Wednesday morning following the news and the company's second quarter earnings release. PENN reported second quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, in line with Wall Street's expectations while it's $0.48 adjusted earnings per share came in higher than estimates for $0.45.
Twilio (TWLO) stock rose roughly 7% after the company reported quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, which came in higher than the Street's estimates for $985.93 million.
Rivian (RIVN) shares were down about 3% despite the company reporting second quarter results that beat estimates, raising its production guidance and narrowing its loss projection for the year.
Lyft (LYFT) stock stumbled about 7% despite the rideshare app besting Wall Street's estimates for earnings per share and active riders. Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down how Uber's results may be dampening the picture for Lyft.
Stocks open near flat
Stocks were searching for direction at the open on Wednesday morning as investors await Disney earnings after the bell and highly anticipated updated on inflation Thursday morning.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were all teetering on either side of the flat line.
Twilio, WeWork and PENN: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday:
Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Shares in the software company rose 7% after it raised its profit outlook for the year and reported quarterly sales and profit that topped analysts’ estimates.
WeWork Inc. (WE): Shares in the shared office provider plummeted over 25% after the workspace-sharing company warned there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business, hinting at a risk of bankruptcy.
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN): Shares surged 15% after the gambling and casino company struck a $2 billion sports betting deal with Disney's ESPN. PENN also reported higher second-quarter revenue in results before the bell.
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT): The ride-hailing company's shares fell 6% after it reported its slowest second-quarter revenue growth in two years, overshadowing a better-than-expected outlook for earnings.
Stock futures rise, attempting to come back
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were up 0.17%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.12%, or 40 points, on Wednesday. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures moved up 0.14%.
The major gauges closed Tuesday's trading lower, but pared deeper losses earlier in that session as revived concerns about the health of US banks put pressure on stocks.
Meanwhile, worries about China's prospects for economic recovery grew after consumer inflation fell for the first time since 2021.