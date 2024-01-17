Stocks, Bonds Falter With March Fed Cut in Doubt: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity futures were muted as US stocks and Treasuries fell after strong retail sales data cast fresh doubt on the prospect the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March.

Australian shares fell and contracts for benchmarks in Japan were little changed while those for Hong Kong rose slightly. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.6% Wednesday, pushing volatility higher. The VIX index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, climbed to levels not seen since November.

Treasuries suffered a second day of selling, concentrated on the short end of the curve. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose 14 basis points, its biggest one-day increase since June. The 10-year rose four basis points to above 4.1% for the first time in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand yields also traded higher early Thursday.

Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management says that it’s unlikely to be a smooth path for markets.

“Investors will be debating the type of soft landing, stage of the cycle, and the macro regime, and the wide dispersion of views now could quickly evolve based on new data,” Draho said. “That could lead to quick and dramatic market pivots to price in shifting consensus views.”

The drop in bond prices reflected a shift in investor expectations for a Fed rate cut in March. Swaps pricing shows the chances of such a cut slipped below 60% on Wednesday for the first time since the middle of December. That is down from 80% on Friday.

The decline followed comments from Fed officials this week pushing back against market expectations for imminent cuts and stronger-than-expected retail sales data Wednesday. Bumper consumer spending helped propel the economy in recent weeks, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.

Higher US yields supported the dollar. An index of the greenback touched a one-month high. The yen was steady early Thursday after weakening to 148 per dollar in its prior session, a six-week low.

The selling was also felt in Europe with the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 slipping 1% on Wednesday, as investors digested comments from European Central Bank President that it will likely trim rates in the middle of the year. A slide in UK bonds after data showed inflation picked up also prompted traders to pare bets on Bank of England easing.

In Asia, data set for release includes Australian jobs figures and Japan core machine orders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the chip giant, will release earnings.

Samsung Electronics Co. is targeting double-digit growth for its latest flagship smartphone series released Wednesday that will include new artificial intelligence features.

Elsewhere in corporate news, operators of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 have completed inspections on an initial batch of 40 planes, a key step to eventually end the grounding of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. has to stop selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches with a blood oxygen feature in the US, after suffering another legal setback in a patent dispute.

Gold was little changed after falling 1% Wednesday to just above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices inched higher toward $73 per barrel early Thursday after West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% Wednesday.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in Davos panel discussion, Thursday

ECB publishes account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Japan CPI, tertiary index, Friday

US existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak in Davos, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0882

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2222 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $42,682.03

Ether was little changed at $2,522.18

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $72.75 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

