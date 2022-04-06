U.S. markets closed

Stocks, Bonds Drop as Hawkish Fed Dents Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ^GSPC

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds declined Wednesday on the prospect of a swift reduction in the Federal Reserve’s debt holdings as part of a stepped up campaign of monetary tightening to tackle high inflation.

An Asia-Pacific share index fell about 1.5%, dragged down by Japan and Hong Kong as the latter reopened after a holiday. U.S and European futures slipped, following a drop in Wall Street shares led by the technology sector.

Treasuries extended a slump, pushing the 10-year yield up to 2.60%, the highest level since 2019. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also tumbled. A gauge of the dollar’s strength was near a three-week peak.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday curbing inflation is “paramount,” adding the central bank may start trimming its balance sheet rapidly as soon as May. Investors fear that a more restrictive U.S. central bank could end up tipping the world’s largest economy into a downturn, or even a recession.

Oil dipped below $102 a barrel. Worries remain that Russia’s growing isolation over the war in Ukraine may further disrupt commodity flows. Fresh sanctions on Russia are expected, including a U.S. ban on investment in the country and a European Union proscription on coal imports.

Brainard’s comments put the spotlight even more firmly on the Fed meeting minutes due later Wednesday, which are expected to provide clues about the pace of both interest-rate hikes and so-called quantitative tightening, the process of shrinking the central bank’s bond holdings.

“The key risk for Wall Street-correlated world stock markets remains the Federal Reserve tightening cycle,” Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies LLC, wrote in a note. Quantitative tightening alongside rate rises may have a more rapid impact given current debt levels, he said.

Markets signal a half-point Fed rate increase is on the cards at next month’s policy meeting. At the same time, price pressures show little sign of abating as war stokes already elevated raw-material costs.

“The Ukraine crisis is nowhere near to being resolved,” Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “And then we’re heading into earnings season. Volatility levels are probably too low and will start to pick up.”

Meanwhile, the latest data from China indicated that activity in its services industry contracted in March amid mobility curbs to stem a Covid outbreak.

  • Where is the dollar headed next? How will the composition of FX reserves change? Those are the themes of this week’s MLIV survey. Please click here to participate.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday

  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

  • St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events Thursday

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures decreased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.4%

  • South Korea’s index shed 0.8%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.8%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.7%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0895

  • The Japanese yen was at 124.03 per dollar, down 0.4%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3805 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 2.61%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 2.95%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $101.63 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,923.37 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

