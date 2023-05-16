Stocks and bonds are sending conflicting messages about whether there will be a recession, JPMorgan says

Reuters

The stock and bond market are not on the same page when it comes to a potential recession, according to JPMorgan.

The bank said the stock market is pricing in a soft landing, while the bond market is pricing in a recession.

"Credit markets are not sending a reassuring signal for risk assets as all-in financing costs keep rising," JPMorgan said.

The bank said that while the bond market is pricing in the likelihood of an economic recession, the stock market is pricing in a soft landing, which refers to the economy avoids a downturn while inflation edges back down to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

The mixed messaging could be setting investors up for pain, as several red flags continue to appear while the S&P 500 tests the upper bound of its year-long trading range.

"Credit markets are not sending a reassuring signal for risk assets as all-in financing costs keep rising, lending standards are tightening, demand for credit is falling aggressively, and US bankruptcy filings year-to-date are the highest since 2010," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

Various measures suggest the stock market is pricing in anywhere from a 3% likelihood to a 34% likelihood of an imminent recession, even as liquidity signals and profit margins continue to deteriorate.

"Stocks have overshot the soft data and completely disregarded other leading indicators. In our view, these are all valid motivations to remain underweight US and Euro area equities," Kolanovic said. "This is especially true at a time where the thrust behind the recent rally in [European] equities could be fading and the US debt ceiling issue could morph into an additional headwind for risk assets."

And if the debt ceiling issue goes down to the wire, which looks like a real possibility given that the "X-date" is just two weeks away, it would be difficult for the stock market to avoid at least a modest decline, according to the note.

"Overall, we continue to see long-term leading economic signals pointing to bad times while the market makes rosier assumptions. We are inclined to view signals like yield curve inversion and higher lending standards as legitimate and the bullish market signals as undependable," Kolanovic said.

Finally, Kolanovic said that while a handful of megacap tech stocks have powered the year-to-date rally in the market, that strength "can easily reverse," even if the recent hype in large language models like ChatGPT is warranted.

