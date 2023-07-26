Stocks climb after Fed interest rate decision: Stock market news today
Stocks rose Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.25% and investors weighed earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose more than 100 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.2%.
The Fed was overwhelmingly expected to hike interest rates in its statement Wednesday. In a press conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jay Powell said the central bank had not made a decision on whether to hike rates at its next meeting in September.
He noted that between now and that meeting, the Fed would consider a slew of economic data including two monthly jobs reports, inflation reports and data on economic activity. "All of that information is going to inform our decision," he said.
Next up on the Big Tech earnings docket is Meta (META), expected to report after trading ends. In focus is what the Facebook parent will say about its artificial intelligence efforts, given that hopes for the tech helped drive a rally in stocks.
Microsoft's and Alphabet's AI updates came under close scrutiny, and both topped estimates in their after-hours reports. But the stocks are headed in opposite directions early Wednesday, with the Google owner on the rise.
Fed hasn't made 'any decisions' on future hikes
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell didn't commit to raising nor holding steady when asked whether the Fed plans to hike interest rates at its next meeting in September.
"We’re going to be going meeting by meeting," Powell said.
Powell reiterated the Fed's data dependent stance and pointed to several key prints that will come between now and September's meeting. That include's multiple jobs reports and prints on inflation. Powell noted that June's slowdown in consumer prices was welcome but it was "only one month's data."
Stocks have risen throughout the press conference. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.46% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose just 0.1%.
Even Jay Powell admits the economy is better than he thought
There was little changed in Wednesday's statement from the Federal Open Markets Open Committee. But one key difference was how the Fed described the economy.
"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace," led the Fed's statement. In June, the Fed had called economic growth modest.
The change comes after a month of largely hot economic data. June's Consumer Price Index and retail sales for the month signal that consumers are still spending more than they did a month ago as price increases fell to their lowest level in more than two years. Those reports followed a June jobs report that showed unemployment remaining at a historically low level while the US economy added 209,000 jobs and annual hourly wages grew 4.4%.
The confluence of that data has consumers feeling better about the economy, economists pushing back their recession targets and now even Powell feeling a bit more upbeat about where the US economy stands.
Stocks largely unchanged after Fed raises rates
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.3%. The Dow has closed in positive territory for the last 12 days. Another positive day Wednesday, would tie the longest streak ever for the major average.
As Jared Blikre pointed out earlier, stocks usually the most during Chair Jay Powell's presser, not on the decision itself.
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%
The Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter-percentage point on Wednesday.
The push to a benchmark range of 5.25%-5.5% comes after the central bank stalled its historically aggressive rate hike cycle in June.
Wednesday's move puts interest rates at their highest level in years and marks the 11th increase in rates since March 2022. With the move largely expected by investors, all focus will shift to Chair Jay Powell's comments during his press conference that is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Fed Day stock market seasonality
Perhaps not surprisingly, stock market returns surrounding FOMC meetings haven't been stellar since the Fed embarked on its most recent rate-hiking cycle last year.
Decades ago, a phenomenon called "FOMC drift" emerged and was so-named because stocks tended to slowly melt up into the 2:00pm Eastern Fed decision.
In the chart above, this corresponds to the green line for the overnight price action ahead of Fed day, along with the brown line, which represents price action from the open until the decision drops at 2:00pm. We have, in fact, been seeing some FOMC drift during this window going back to mid-2021.
Buying stocks right after the decision and holding into the close (red line) has been particularly bad over the last year.
Following day returns in blue are depressed too, though they've ticked up since the start of the year.
Midday trending stocks
Microsoft's (MSFT) stock topped the trending tickers page on Yahoo Finance during Wednesday afternoon's trading session. Shares have extended losses throughout the session, now down more than 4% after Microsoft's fiscal fourth quarter earnings revealed a sequential decline in Azure cloud revenue growth, overshadowing quarterly profits and revenues that topped Wall Street's estimates. The company also revealed AI advancements may take longer to contribute to revenue than investors had initially hoped.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng (XPEV) rose roughly 28% as Volkswagen announced a partnership with XPeng to build new Volkswagen EVs. Volkswagen is also taking a 4.99% stake in XPeng.
Shares of the Boeing Company (BA) rose nearly 6% as the aircraft builder announced a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that topped estimates for the second quarter while reaffirming its profit and delivery guidance.
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were moving in the opposite direction, rose as much as 6%, after second quarter results revealed revenue and profits that were higher than Wall Street expected. The Google parent company reported revenue of $74.6 billion, beating expectations for $72.75 billion while its $1.44 earnings per share came in higher than analysts' projections for $1.32 a share.
Elsewhere in tech, Snap (SNAP) shares continued to decline, falling nearly 20% after the company's third quarter forecast came in weaker than expected.
Stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was the only one of the three major averages trading in the green about 90 minutes before the Fed's latest policy decision was set to be announced.
At 12:30 p.m. ET, the Dow was up 0.12% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.4%. The Dow has closed in positive territory for the last 12 days. Another positive day Wednesday, would tie the longest streak ever for the major average.
Fed expected to raise rates on Wednesday
The Federal Reserve will announce its latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday followed by a a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell 30 minutes later.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger has the preview:
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point after taking a break last month.
A 0.25% rate hike would bring the Fed’s policy rate, the fed funds rate, to a new range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in 22 years; Wednesday's rate hike will mark the eleventh increase since March 2022.
With no new interest rate projections or economic forecasts released this meeting, all eyes will be on Fed Chair Jay Powell and his outlook for monetary policy.
Powell is likely to talk tough on inflation and suggest another rate hike in September could be possible as the central bank works to bring inflation back to its 2% target. The Fed now expects inflation to end the year closer to 4%, up from 3.6% previously and nearly double its inflation target.
"Given forward-looking inflation and labor market dynamics, this will implicitly favor Powell sounding more hawkish than otherwise," said EY Chief Economist Gregory Daco.
"The last thing policymakers want is for markets to start pricing the Fed’s terminal rate and rapid rate cuts in 2024 which would lead to looser financial conditions and upside risks to demand and inflation."
New home sales decline in June
New home sales fell more than expected in June after surprising to the upside over the last several months.
Yahoo Finance's Gabriella Cruz-Martinez reports:
Sales of newly built homes fell 2.5% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 697,000 units last month from the revised May rate of 715,000, according to the Census Bureau. Big sales declines in the Midwest and West weighed down the national pace of sales, which came in worse than the Bloomberg consensus expectation of 725,000 units for June.
Still, the pace of sales was 23.8% above the year-ago level.
The slowdown in activity may reflect that the peak buying season is winding down along with higher mortgage rates, rising prices, and unusual weather occurrences in the month of June.
The reversal also comes after a surprising robust spring for the new home market when buyers — stymied by few choices on the resale side — were lured in by builder financing incentives and more choices.
“Higher interest rates have led millions of existing homeowners with mortgages under 4% to postpone plans to list their home for sale, and for many prospective buyers, that supply vacuum has left newly built homes as the only game in town,” NAHB’s assistant VP of Survey Research Rose Quint, assistant vice president of survey research at the National Association of HomeBuilders, wrote in a blog post.
Stocks trending in morning trade
Shares of the Boeing Company (BA) rose nearly 6% and led the trending tickers page on Yahoo Finance during Wednesday morning's trading session. The aircraft builder announced a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that topped estimates for the second quarter while reaffirming its profit and delivery guidance.
Microsoft's (MSFT) stock dropped more than 3% after its fiscal fourth quarter earnings revealed a sequential decline in Azure cloud revenue growth, overshadowing quarterly profits and revenues that topped Wall Street's estimates. The company also revealed AI advancements may take longer to contribute to revenue than investors had initially hoped.
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were moving in the opposite direction, rising more than 6%, after second quarter results revealed revenue and profits that were higher than Wall Street expected. The Google parent company reported revenue of $74.6 billion, beating expectations for $72.75 billion while its $1.44 earnings per share came in higher than analysts' projections for $1.32 a share.
AT&T (T) stock fell about 1% despite the company beating estimates for second quarter free cash flow as the telecom company attempts to highlight its efforts to lower costs.
