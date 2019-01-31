Stocks Climb, Dollar Drops With Bond Yields on Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia followed their U.S. and emerging-market counterparts higher as the Federal Reserve signaled it is putting further interest-rate increases on hold, sending the dollar lower with Treasury yields.

Japanese shares led regional gains, indicating a strong end to a stellar month for equities in Asia. The S&P 500 Index climbed to an eight-week high and the dollar fell to a four-month low after the Fed said it will be “patient” on interest-rate moves and signaled flexibility on the path for reducing its balance sheet. Nasdaq futures climbed as better-than-expected results at Facebook Inc. buoyed sentiment. Treasury yields held Wednesday’s declines at the open.

Global stocks are on course for the best month since March 2016, rallying about 7 percent after growth worries hammered sentiment late in 2018. The Fed’s dovish statement helped ease fears that policy makers would continue with plans to raise interest rates even in the face of data suggesting the economy is cooling. The latest corporate earnings, including tech giants Apple, Facebook and Alibaba, also offered some reassurance after a series of lackluster results in January.

“Wow -- Powell to markets -- we hear you and we have adjusted policy accordingly,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York. The Fed “also caved on the balance sheet by saying interest rates are still the primary policy making tool, but they are prepared to adjust the pace of balance sheet normalization if economic and financial developments require it.”

Elsewhere, the MSCI gauge of emerging markets climbed to the highest in four months. Commodities extended gains and iron ore prices soared on Vale’s plan to cut output.

Meantime, investors are watching developments out of ongoing meetings between Chinese negotiators and their U.S. counterparts in Washington for talks to resolve the ongoing trade dispute. Brexit remains in the balance with the European Union standing firm on its commitment not to renegotiate the U.K.’s Brexit deal.

Among key events in the coming days:

Meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue on Thursday.Earnings season rolls on with Nomura, Komatsu and Sony.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1 percent as of 8 am in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.6 percent.Nasdaq futures added 0.2 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 percent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index earlier rose 0.7 percent to a four-month high.Hang Seng Index futures earlier climbed 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday.The yen held at 108.92 per dollar. The offshore yuan was up 0.1 percent at 6.7050 per dollar. The euro bought $1.1491.The British pound held at $1.3123.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.68 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slipped three basis points to 2.21 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 percent to $54.48 a barrel.Gold held at $1,320.34 an ounce.

