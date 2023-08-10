Stocks close higher after inflation data, Disney pops: Stock market news today
Stocks inched higher Thursday as newly released data showed inflation ticked up on an annual basis for the first time in over a year but disinflationary trends remained positive.
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had gained about 0.2%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was roughly flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up 0.1%. All three indexes had pared larger gains from earlier in the session.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in July, in line with June's 0.2% month-over-month increase but higher than June's 3% annual increase. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3.3% yearly increase in July.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in July climbed 0.2% over the prior month and 4.7% over last year. Both measures were also slightly better than economist expectations. Core inflation increased at its slowest pace since October 2021.
Meanwhile, earnings season nears its close, with Alibaba (BABA) and Ralph Lauren (RL) releasing quarterly reports. Shares of Disney (DIS) closed up almost 5% after the media giant said it will raise monthly prices for its ad-free streaming plans.
Stocks edge higher after July inflation data
Stocks lost steam throughout the day on Thursday as fresh data showed inflation reaccelerated in July for the first time in 13 months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.15%, or 52 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained about 0.1%.
Rent won't be leading inflation higher for long
The shelter index represented over 90% of the increase all items in the July Consumer Price Index report, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Ryan Sweet at Oxford Economics pointed out earlier today, that likely won't last.
"Though shelter inflation is sticky, the CPI lags market rents by roughly a year. Therefore, we know that the CPI for shelter is set to moderate noticeably through the remainder of this year," Sweet wrote in a note following the release.
A chart from Bespoke Investment Group illustrates this point.
Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero has more on rent inflation here.
Trending stocks in afternoon trade
Disney (DIS) stock rose more than 5% after the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings following the closing bell on Wednesday that beat expectations. The company said full-year 2023 capital expenditures will total $5 billion, lower than the prior $6 billion forecast. It also said it would resume paying a dividend by the end of 2023.
Alibaba (BABA) stock rose more than 4% after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of $234 billion, above the Street's estimates for $223 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $17.37 also came in well above expectations for $14.15.
Ford (F) stock had fallen more than 4% as the company revealed a cybersecurity vulnerability on some vehicles.
Plug Power (PLG) shares were down double digits have the company reported a wider than expected loss. The company lost $0.40 per share while the Street had been expecting a loss of $0.26.
Capri (CPRI) holdings rose more than 50% after Tapestry announced it'd buy rival Capri for $8.4 billion. Tapestry (TPR) shares were down nearly 14% on the news.
The labor market is easing for America's highest earners
The labor market is beginning to cool and its hurting America's highest income cohort the most.
New data from Bank of America released Thursday shows that while the unemployment rate remains historically low, the amount of Americans who earn more than $125,000 filing unemployment has increased by more than 60% per BofA internal data.
"Our deposit data continues to show signs that unemployment is picking up from these very low levels at a faster pace for higher-income earners," BofA Institute wrote on Thursday. "The number of such households who received an unemployment benefit deposited into their Bank of America account rose by around 3x the rate for the lower-income group."
Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the US economy added 187,000 jobs in July, the fewest since December 2020 and notably lower than the monthly average of 312,000 over the past year. After analyzing the BLS data, the BofA's Institute noted that the highest wage industries are experiencing the the slowest jobs growth.
Those individuals bringing in more than $125,000 a year are seeing their salaries and wages increase the least too, with yearly increases landing just barely positive. Meanwhile, those who make less than $50,000 have seen year-over-year wage increases of 3% on average while those in the $50,000 to $125,000 bracket have seen their wages increase 2%, per BofA's data.
"It is possible higher-income households may be feeling a little more cautious up to this point," BofA Institute wrote.
Stocks higher after inflation data
Stocks rose on Thursday as the latest data on inflation showed a headline increase from June but "core" inflation, the preferred measure of the Federal Reserve that removes the volatile food and energy categories, decreased from June. The news has investors increasingly confident the Fed won't raise interest rates again in September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.5%, or 170 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.5%.
Trending stocks on Thursday
Alibaba (BABA) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Thursday morning. Alibaba's stock rose more than 7% after the chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of $234 billion, above the Street's estimates for $223 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $17.37 also came in well above expectations for $14.15.
Capri (CPRI) holdings rose more than 50% after Tapestry announced it'd buy rival Capri for $8.4 billion. Tapestry (TPR) shares were down nearly 14% on the news.
Plug Power (PLG) shares were down double digits have the company reported a wider than expected loss. The company lost $0.40 per share while the Street had been expecting a loss of $0.26.
Yeti (YETI) shares soared more than 20% in midday trading after the company reported better than expected quarterly results. The company now expects full year earnings per share in a range of. $2.23 to $2.32, up from a range of $2.12 to $2.23.
Disney stock rises after Q3 earnings call
Disney (DIS) stock rose more than 3% on Wednesday as the company's lower than expected capital expenditures overshadowed subscriber additions that came in lower than expected. The company also announced it will be increasing prices across its streaming services.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports:
Effective October 12, the company will raise the monthly price of its ad-free plans Disney+ and Hulu plans by more than 20%.
The Disney+ ad-free plan will rise by 27% to $13.99 a month in the US, up from $10.99. That's double the $6.99 monthly cost Disney charged for the service when it first launched in 2019.
Hulu's ad-free plan will increase by $3 a month, or 20%, to $17.99 a month. The ad-supported tiers for both services will remain at $7.99 each.
The price hikes come amid Disney's continued efforts to slash $5.5 billion in costs this year.
The monthly prices of its two Hulu live TV packages will also increase by $7 each for both the ad-free plan and the ad-supported offering. ESPN+ will go up by $1 to $10.99 a month.
Additionally, Disney announced that starting September 6 subscribers in the US will have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription featuring the ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services for $19.99 a month.
Disney reported that streaming losses totaled $512 million in its fiscal third quarter, about half of the $1.1 billion loss reported in the prior-year period and less than the $777 million loss forecast by analysts. The company reported a streaming loss of $659 million in Q2 and a $1.1 billion loss in Q1.
Still, the company continues to shed subscribers with the media giant reporting 146.1 million total Disney+ subscribers at the end of the quarter, a 7.4% decline from the previous quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected to see paying users total 154.8 million
July's CPI report doesn't change things for the Fed, economists say
For the first time in 13 months inflation ticked higher in July.
But beneath the surface of the 3.2% annual rase in prices revealed in Thursday's Consumer Price Index report are several signs the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation is headed in the right direction.
"The July CPI report offered more convincing evidence that inflation pressures are abating," EY-Parthenon Senior Economist Lydia Boussour said on Thursday.
Fuel price increases helped force headline inflation back up in July. When looking at 'core' inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge that strips out the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose at their slowest pace since October 2021. Core prices increased 4.7% in July, down from 4.8% in June and down from 5.9% in July 2022.
On a monthly basis, core CPI increased 0.2% for the second-straight month, marking the first time since February 2021 that core CPI rose just 0.2% in consecutive months. Another measure the Fed has watched as of late, core services prices excluding shelter costs rose 0.2% month-over-month, a noted decrease from the 0.4%-0.5% increase to the start the year, per Boussour.
"Fed officials will likely look at the report as one more step down the disinflationary path," Boussour said. "But with inflation still far from its 2% destination – the FOMC will likely maintain a hawkish bias and keep the door open to further rate hikes if the data justifies it."
Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons echoed a similar sentiment.
"The bottom line is that the Fed is waiting to see the impact of their rate hikes to this point on demand and inflation," Simmons wrote in a note. "They are uncertain, but their comments suggest that they do not think they need to do much more. Policy is firmly in restrictive territory, and they believe that this will result in lower inflation over time."
Stocks open higher after inflation report
Stocks were in the green on Thursday mornings as the latest data on inflation showed a headline increase from June but "core" inflation, the preferred measure of the Federal Reserve that removes the volatile food and energy categories, decreased from June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.8%, or 278 points. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.84%.
Prices rise 3.2% in July as inflation slowdown stalls
The rapid inflation slowdown stalled in July according to new, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday morning.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in July, in line with June's 0.2% month-over-month increase. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3.3% yearly increase.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in July climbed 0.2% over the prior month and 4.7% over last year. Both measures were also slightly better than economist expectations. Core inflation increased at its slowest pace since October 2021.
More Yahoo Finance inflation coverage:
Inflation: Consumer prices rise 3.2% in July as inflation slowdown stalls
San Francisco Fed’s Daly: 'There’s still more work to do' on inflation
July inflation data shows 'convincing' signs price pressures easing, taking heat off Fed
Inflation: Grocery prices are back up (slightly), beef prices jump
July CPI report: Monthly inflation falls in line with estimates, rises by 0.2%
Inflation moderating, Disney earnings, Alibaba revenue: 3 Things