Stocks close higher to end another strong month: Stock market news today
Stocks inched slightly higher Monday as investors prepared for earnings from two more megacap techs and for the July jobs report to land later this week.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) ticked up 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.28%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added about 0.21%.
Monday's finish capped a strong month for all of the major indexes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both wrapped up their fifth-straight month of gains. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq is up more than 37% while the S&P 500 is up 19.5%, and the Dow is higher by 7.3%.
Second-quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) take center stage after Meta's (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) releases wowed Wall Street last week. Eyes are on what the iPhone maker says about its Vision Pro headset and what Amazon reveals about its cloud business.
The countdown is also on to the monthly nonfarm-payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to show that job growth is still moderating but resilient. That's raising optimism the Fed can bring inflation down to its target without triggering a recession.
DeSantis would strip the Fed of its employment mandate
Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a “declaration of economic independence" during a campaign stop in New Hampshire Monday, his first major effort to present an economic vision to a national audience.
DeSantis’ plan would, among other things, do away with the Federal Reserve's dual mandate to achieve price stability and maximum sustainable employment, reports Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul. Instead central bankers would focus only on inflation. The populist economic message focused on toppling power centers across American society, from the Federal Reserve to corporate C-suites.
For Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman, a major takeaway from the economic plan was the unusual similarity between DeSantis' proposals and the policies carried out by President Joe Biden.
The overlap between a center-left president and a far-right challenger, he writes, "indicate how much traditional political views have shifted as foreign threats have changed during the last decade and the global economy has transformed."
Some EV prices slip below MSRP as demand wanes
Some notable EV and hybrid models in the US are now selling below MSRP, suggesting demand for sought-after electrified vehicles may be slipping.
According to automotive research and listing site iSeeCars.com, 20 new models are priced within 2% of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), despite higher prices overall, reports Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian. Of those models, six are priced below MSRP, and four of those are EVs or hybrids: the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Ford F-150 Hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Hyundai Ioniq 6.
This month Ford announced price cuts for its Lightning EV pickup of as much as $10,000, and earlier in the year announced price cuts for its Mach-E EV SUV. Ford's move with the Mach-E came in response to EV-leader Tesla's massive price cuts of its popular Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan.
The pricing, and what it means about consumer preferences, is especially noteworthy in a world where buying new cars at or near MSRP is almost considered a discount. In June, the price of new cars in the US rose 4.1% from a year ago; in April 2022, new car price inflation peaked at 13.2%. Since the pandemic-induced recession began in February 2020, new car prices are up more than 21%.
Goolsbee says 'nothing off the table' for Fed's Sept. meeting
The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision in September was on full display Monday when Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee told Yahoo Finance “nothing is off the table” at the central bank’s next policy meeting.
During an interview on Yahoo Finance Live, Goolsbee said he hasn't made up his mind about whether to raise interest rates or stop hiking at the upcoming meeting. He told Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger that the central bank's goal is to "stick on the golden path" and "get inflation down without causing a recession," adding that so far the Fed has managed to stick to that plan.
While July’s policy decision to raise rates was widely expected, predictions vary on the potential move in September. Between now and then the Fed will have the chance to consider additional data on inflation and the job market. The Fed’s preferred personal consumption expenditures index clocked in at 4.1% in June, excluding volatile food and energy prices. That's the least since September 2021.
"It was fabulous news to see that inflation is coming down in this way," Goolsbee said.
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page on Monday:
Shares of SoFi (SOFI) surged nearly 20% after better-than-expected earnings amid shifting loan conditions, with new personal loans are on the rise.
Palantir (PLTR) climbed 8% after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives initiated coverage of the data analytics company with a price target of $25, hailing it as the "Messi of AI" while comparing the business to the star footballer.
Adobe (ADBE) advanced its stellar run this year, rising another 3% as Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss forecasts the stock could add another 25% over the next year.
Nikola (NKLA) stock rose 18% following an announcement that the company will sell 13 electric trucks to J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), one of the largest transport and logistics providers in North America.
Hasbro upgraded at BofA with the toy economy having a moment
"Barbie" is dominating the box office and it seems the broader toy economy is having a moment.
On Monday, analysts at Bank of America Global Research upgraded shares of Hasbro (HAS) to Buy from Neutral and put an $85 price target on shares. The stock was up as much as 3% on Monday to trade just below $64/share. Hasbro is set to report earnings this coming Thursday, August 3.
Key to the firm's upgrade is the popularity of its Lord of the Rings Magic set, which was released in late June. The firm notes interest in Magic: The Gathering hit an all-time high following this release. Magic is about 15% of Hasbro's revenue and 35% of its EBITDA, BofA notes.
The firm is also bullish on the company's toy segment — officially known as Consumer Products — with BofA flagging this year's Transformers and Spiderman movies as catalysts for toy sales into the holiday. Additionally, BofA notes toy sales tend to be durable in a downturn, with the toy category up 6.8% in 2008 and down 3.6% in 2009, outperforming categories like appliances, apparel, and home & garden in both instances.
And though Mattel's (MAT) "Barbie" gets no mention in this note, it seems consumer enthusiasm for specific brands is core to the economic story of the summer across categories.
Dallas Fed manufacturing survey tells the same economic story
The Dallas Fed released its monthly manufacturing survey on Monday, which showed a contraction continues in the Texas industrial economy while imminent recession fears still appear misplaced.
The survey's general business activity index came in at a reading of -20, better than the -22.5 expected by economists but indicative of a general deterioration in the economic outlook. The report's production index was also negative, though less so, coming in at a reading of -4.8. Both indexes are calculated as a differential between the share of positive and negative responses about business growth.
The comments from the Dallas Fed's report, however, echoed many of the tensions we've seen in economic data of late. Meaning: Frustrations abound, but the notion of a near-term downturn is misplaced.
"We continue to be concerned by all of the talk of a recession," said a contact in the computer and electronic product manufacturing industry. "We aren’t seeing that reflected in reduced customer demand yet. We intend to make significant capital investments over the next six months to expand capacity and reduce our unit costs, as we hope to gain market share in the event of a recession."
In the machinery manufacturing business, one contact told the Dallas Fed, "We are seeing a slight increase in business; however, we will have to see if this trend will continue." In the same industry, another said, "The summer doldrums are real … at least they are this month. Order interest has declined significantly, and order entry has slowed to a crawl."
In multiple industries, higher rates were tabbed as a challenge to future. At the same time, multiple contacts told the Dallas Fed they either cannot find necessary workers to meet demand or are increasing wages to retain workers. Yet another confounding piece of data for the Fed to parse in the summer of 2023.
US stocks rally like it's 2019, Morgan Stanley's Wilson says
Wall Street veteran Michael Wilson says US equities are rallying like it's 2019 – a year known as one of the best for the S&P 500 as it handed investors a 29% return.
"The data we have today suggests to us that we are in a policy-driven, late-cycle rally," Wilson, the staunch Morgan Stanley bear, wrote in a note. A similar rally happened in 2019 when the central bank paused hikes and then cut rates and its balance sheet magnified at the end of the year.
"These developments fostered a robust rally in equities that was driven almost exclusively by multiple and not earnings, as has been the case this year," Wilson said.
So far, the S&P 500 has gained 19%, similar to returns during the same period in 2019. This year, traders have looked beyond any recession chatter as the economy remains resilient, supporting enthusiasm for a so-called soft landing.
"The 2019 analogy, in and of itself, suggests more index level upside from here, though we’d note that the Fed was already cutting rates for a good portion of 2019, and the market multiple is already close to 1 turn higher than where it peaked during that period," Wilson said.
The Fed raised rates at its policy meeting last week in what many observers expect to be the last hike of the cycle. Chair Jerome Powell said no decision had been made about September's meeting.
