Stocks close higher to end another strong month: Stock market news today

Stocks inched slightly higher Monday as investors prepared for earnings from two more megacap techs and for the July jobs report to land later this week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) ticked up 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.28%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added about 0.21%.

Monday's finish capped a strong month for all of the major indexes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both wrapped up their fifth-straight month of gains. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq is up more than 37% while the S&P 500 is up 19.5%, and the Dow is higher by 7.3%.

Second-quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) take center stage after Meta's (META) and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) releases wowed Wall Street last week. Eyes are on what the iPhone maker says about its Vision Pro headset and what Amazon reveals about its cloud business.

The countdown is also on to the monthly nonfarm-payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to show that job growth is still moderating but resilient. That's raising optimism the Fed can bring inflation down to its target without triggering a recession.

