Stocks close higher with inflation data, earnings in focus: Stock market news today
Stocks ended higher on Monday, kicking off a week where the focus will be on inflation, interest rates, and the start of the second quarter earnings season.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.24%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded up 0.6%, or more than 180 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.18%.
Wall Street is looking ahead to US consumer and producer inflation reports due later this week, expected to show that price pressures are easing. That could nudge the Federal Reserve into easing up on rate rises later this year, though it's still seen as likely to hike in July even after some cooling in the June jobs report.
Meanwhile, in China, fresh price data raised the specter of deflation in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing's stimulus moves seem to be falling short.
Further out, investors are getting set for big-name financial results, with Q2 reports from big banks such as JPMorgan and Citi on Friday's docket.
More rate hikes are the way to go, two Fed officials say
Two Federal Reserve officials said that more interest rate hikes could be needed to dampen inflation.
Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger reports that Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly both made calls for more hikes.
Mester said she hasn’t made a decision about whether rates should move up at the next meeting yet, but hinted in a speech at the UC San Diego Economics Roundtable that the Fed’s next move could be to raise rates and then hold them at that level to accumulate more data.
"A slightly higher policy rate would roughly equate the probabilities that the next policy move will be a tightening move versus a loosening move," Mester said. "This would be a good holding point as we accumulate more information about whether the economy is evolving as expected."
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said two more hikes are needed this year to bring down inflation.
“I was in favor of slowing the pace off tightening, but also realizing that we’re likely to need a couple more rate hikes over the course of this year to bring inflation down,” Daly said during a conversation at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “The risks of doing too little outweigh risk of doing too much, but that gap is getting narrower.”
Some Fed officials wanted to raise rates by 0.25% last month but agreed to the pause anyway, according to minutes from that June meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed committee that decides monetary policy. The FOMC will meet again later this month on July 25th and July 26th.
Rivian stock heats up
Shares of Rivian (RIVN) have been on fire, soaring about 90% over the past nine trading sessions. The stock hovered around $25 — doubling from its closing price of $13.45 in late June.
As Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports, shares have been fueled by positive catalysts over the past week including the company's production and delivery targets.
Electric vehicle stocks have been mostly on an upward trend for weeks now after the S&P 500 entered a new bull market led by enthusiasm over the prospects of artificial intelligence.
EV stocks joined in on the market rally as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve would temporarily pause its aggressive rate hikes on the heels of cooling inflation data.
Rivian's trajectory has been rocky following a spectacular IPO in November 2021 when shares traded as high as $179 each. The peak came at the height of investor sentiment over electric vehicles and the overall stock market.
Earnings declining again might not be bad for stocks
Second quarter earnings season is set to kick off in earnest this week with and analysts see a third straight quarter of earnings per share declines.
Consensus estimates project a decline of about 7% in earnings per share among S&P 500 companies compared to the same quarter last year, which would mark the steepest decline since 2020, per UBS. Across the sectors, consumer discretionary and communications services are the only two of the 11 sectors expected to see second-quarter earnings growth materially higher.
Meanwhile, S&P 500 companies are also expected to see no year-over-year revenue growth for the first time in 10 quarters, per Goldman Sachs.
"US economic growth has remained strong since the start of 2Q and explains most of the sales growth in our top-down model," David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist wrote in a note on July 7. "However, weaker commodity prices and falling inflation, which may limit firms’ pricing power, are incremental headwinds to S&P 500 sales growth."
There is still a silver lining expected to come in second earnings season, though. Both Goldman Sachs and UBS use the term "bottom" in their Q2 earnings previews, highlighting the second quarter of 2023 might likely be the worst for year-over-year earnings comparisons.
"Unlike the past 5 quarters, forward earnings revisions appear to have bottomed," Kostin wrote.
Kostin points out in the long run, S&P 500 returns often follow the forward-looking expectations for earnings.
Fox downgraded on viewership declines post-Tucker Carlson
Wells Fargo downgraded Fox Corporation (FOXA) to Underweight from Equal Weight on Monday as analyst Steve Cahall cited "ecosystem risks" surrounding Fox News.
"Fox's earnings are mostly Fox News earnings, and Fox News is facing viewership and share pressures," he wrote in a new note to clients. "With ecosystem risks also elevated we find our estimate outlook more negative and below the Street."
Cahall, who also lowered his price target on the stock to $31 a share compared to the prior $35, explained viewership numbers for Fox News were down 19% from January to June compared to the same period two years ago.
The analyst blamed the declines on escalating cord cutting trends and programming challenges following the ousting of longtime host Tucker Carlson in April.
Last month, network announced its new primetime lineup, which will officially go into effect on July 17.
Jesse Watters is set to replace Carlson's coveted 8pm ET slot. Laura Ingraham, who formerly hosted the 10pm ET hour, will move to 7pm ET as Greg Gutfeld shifts to 10pm ET. Sean Hannity will remain at 9pm ET.
Fox shares were down about 1% in afternoon trading following the downgrade.
Move over, Chipotle. Cava is Wall Street's new favorite restaurant chain
Competition in the fast-casual restaurant market is heating up.
Shares of Mediterranean-style restaurant chain Cava (CAVA) have soared since the company went public last month, and Wall Street analysts have initiated coverage of the stock.
Jefferies, for instance, has given Cava a Buy rating and a $48 price target.
“We see an attractive runway ahead for CAVA to further scale as the leader within Fast Casual Mediterranean, and view targeted mid-20s to 30% adj. EBITDA growth as realistic, with multiple opportunities for upside within the LT [Long Term] algorithm potentially emerging over time,” Alexander Slagle, equity analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients.
In June, Cava exploded 99% on its first day of its trading debut. The stock has fluctuated, but shares were still up 80% as of the stock’s close on Friday.
Jefferies analysts see potentially more than 1,000 Cava restaurants in the next decade. The "blue sky" scenario could be near that of Chipotle’s 7,000 units in North America.
Some relief for Carl Icahn
Famed activist investor Carl Icahn is reportedly getting some breathing room from banks after a short-seller report from Hindenburg sent Icahn Enterprises stock (IEP) plunging in May.
According to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter, Icahn and the banks finalized agreements Sunday that untie his personal loans from the trading price of IEP's shares — a big concern raised by Hindenburg — increase his collateral, and set up a plan to fully repay the loans in three years.
IEP stock popped as much as 15% in morning trading. The stock is down more than 35% this year.
Silicon Valley Bank parent takes on FDIC
The regulator that bailed out Silicon Valley Bank's customers after its failure has been sued by the bank's parent company.
Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
SVB Financial Group is suing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to recover $1.9 billion regulators seized from the lender in March.
SVB Financial Group said in a filing Sunday in US Bankruptcy Court that the FDIC hasn’t offered a "single" claim for why that money shouldn't be returned to the bank's parent company "despite numerous opportunities to do so." By not returning those funds back to the bankruptcy estate, the FDIC is preventing the estate from reorganizing, SVB argued.
The FDIC declined to comment on the suit.
In March, the FDIC pledged to cover all uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, citing a "systemic risk" exception. It initially estimated the bank's failure, the third-largest in US history, would cost the FDIC's insurance fund $16 billion.
