Stocks close higher with inflation data, earnings in focus: Stock market news today

Stocks ended higher on Monday, kicking off a week where the focus will be on inflation, interest rates, and the start of the second quarter earnings season.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.24%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded up 0.6%, or more than 180 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.18%.

Wall Street is looking ahead to US consumer and producer inflation reports due later this week, expected to show that price pressures are easing. That could nudge the Federal Reserve into easing up on rate rises later this year, though it's still seen as likely to hike in July even after some cooling in the June jobs report.

Meanwhile, in China, fresh price data raised the specter of deflation in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing's stimulus moves seem to be falling short.

Further out, investors are getting set for big-name financial results, with Q2 reports from big banks such as JPMorgan and Citi on Friday's docket.

