Stocks close mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today
US stocks closed Tuesday's trading day mixed with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) the only major index to close the day in positive territory while Treasury yields remained a focus for investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was the day's laggard, falling about 0.5%, or more than 170 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) was off about 0.3%.
The 10-year Treasury yield stood near 4.33% at Tuesday's close, about 2 basis points off its highs of the day, which were a 16-year high. Yields have garnered increased investor attention in recent weeks as both nominal and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields surge towards their highest levels since the financial crisis.
Notable movers on Tuesday included Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which saw shares close down 24% following a disappointing quarter the company said was impacted by increased theft in its stores.
Macy's (M) stock was also down 14% after the retailer reported increased discounts to clear bloated shelves during the quarter.
Lowe's shares pop on stronger than expected profits
While do-it-yourself projects are no longer at their pandemic-era peak, Lowe's still produced second quarter results that largely surprised Wall Street to the upside.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports:
Lowe's (LOW) stock gained as much as 3.5% on Tuesday after the home improvement retailer's profits topped Wall Street expectations as growth in its professional contractor segment and online unit helped partially offset softness in DIY spending and falling lumber prices.
Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.56 during Lowe's second quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts for $4.50, according to Bloomberg data. Same store sales fell 1.6%, less than the 2.5% drop that was forecast, while revenue were light of estimates, totaling $24.96 billion against expectations for $25.02 billion.
"Consumer sentiment has also improved slightly, but remains below pre pandemic based levels," said CEO Marvin Ellison during the company's earnings call. "As a result, home improvement shoppers remain cautious with their span especially big-ticket discretionary purchases."
Lowes was able to increase gross margin during the quarter to 33.7% from 33.2% a year ago, topping estimates of 33.2%. The company also reiterated its full year guidance and expects to see continued growth from its Pro business.
Analysts at Jefferies called out the company's margin improvements amid a DIY environment that remains "soft" in the firm's view.
"In-home improvement spend as a percentage of home equity is below the historical average, a positive indicator for medium-term demand as consumer sentiment improves," Ellison told analysts on Tuesday.
"The aging housing stock will also drive remodel and repairs, combined with other favorable trends like millennial household formation, aging in place and persistent remote work."
Bud light sales fizzle
As Bud Light (BUD) continues to deal with the fallout of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, sales are still struggling to bounce back.
As Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports:
Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light volumes crashed 28.1% year over year for the week ending Aug. 13, according to new data from Circana and Evercore ISI on Tuesday. Bud Light has seen annual volume declines of more than 28% in each of the last four weeks.
The lone positive: Volume declines have improved from a 32% drop at the height of the controversy surrounding the brand for the week ending July 2.
The Bud Light uproar started after Mulvaney created an Instagram post during the March Madness basketball tournament endorsing the light beer.
Following the post on April 1, ABInBev saw Bud Light sales trend lower through April. The declines appeared to accelerate following an April 3 video from musician Kid Rock, which spurred a wider boycott by many on the right.
To try and stem the sales weakness, Budweiser offered US consumers in most states a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack or larger for July 4. And industry experts have pointed to additional discounts on Bud Light since July 4.
But those efforts have largely fallen flat.
The sales pressure has stretched well into the peak summer drinking months as the controversy has continued to play out on social media and in national headlines.
Dick's stock plummets as company blames theft for profit whiff
Dicks's Sporting Goods (DKS) stock tumbled more than 20% Tuesday morning after the sporting goods retailer said organized retail crime has cut into its profits.
"The biggest impact in terms of the surprise for Q2 primarily came from shrink," Dick's CFO Navdeep Gupta said on the company's earnings call. "We thought we had adequately reserved for it. "However, the number of incidents and the organized retail crime impact came in significantly higher than we anticipated, and that impacted our Q2 results."
The unexpected shrink, or theft, weighed on the company's adjusted earnings per share which came in at $2.80 in the second quarter, about a dollar short of analysts expectations for $3.81. Dick's management team said on the earnings call that it expects shrink to also "remain elevated" through the back half of the year. The retailer cut it's full-year profit outlook due to the rise in retail crime. Dick's now sees full-year adjusted earnings per share in a range of $11.50-$12.30, down from a range of $12.90-$13.80.
"This is an issue that has negatively impacted many retailers, but has not been called out by DKS previously," Wedbush analyst Seth Basham wrote on Tuesday.
Dick's gross margins of 34.4% fell 5% from the same period in the year prior, and came up short of Wall Street's estimates for 36.3%. Gupta said shrink attributed to "one third" of the gross margin decline. The other portion of the decline came from "decisive actions" such as writing off outdoor products.
"There's a very short window in which to sell through (outdoor goods), and so we were aggressive," Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said. "But it doesn't change our expectations on the outdoor category in general...This was a short-term issue this quarter."
Housing activity in July sinks to slowest pace since 2010
Housing activity in the resale market hasn't been this bad for over a decade.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2.2% in July from the month before to an annualized rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. July home sales were 16.6% lower versus last year and underperformed the 4.15 million unit sales predicted by economists polled by Bloomberg.
It was also the lowest sales pace for July since 2010 and the third lowest sales pace in the current housing cycle, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a press call, underscoring the lousy conditions buyers continue to face.
"Two factors are driving current sales activity — inventory availability and mortgage rates," Yun said in a statement. "Unfortunately, both have been unfavorable to buyers."
Buyers still searching for a potential home were left with a few more options last month versus June, but not enough to resolve the persistent inventory problems in the resale market.
The share of homes for sale at the end of July reached 1.11 million units, up 3.7% compared to June’s numbers but down 14.6% from a year ago, the NAR reported. There was a 3.3-month supply of unsold inventory at the current sales pace, up from 3.1 months in June but almost half of what's considered a healthy market.
Macy's earnings flash consumer warning signs
Macy's (M) saw shares drop 8% on Tuesday despite posting a Q2 earnings beat. The stock decline comes after the company warned of more pressure on its credit card business.
As Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reported:
In its Q2 earnings report, the company highlighted a decline in credit card revenues, "which were negatively impacted by an increased rate of delinquencies across all stages of aged balances within the portfolio."
The company said while it expected "delinquencies to rise as part of the normalizing credit environment, the speed at which the increase occurred for the company and the broader credit card industry since the company’s first quarter earnings call was faster than expected."
Net revenue came in at $5.13 billion, higher than analysts' estimates of $5.1 billion. However, credit card delinquencies dragged down the "other revenue" category for the retailer, which saw a $84 million dollar decrease from last year.
- J
