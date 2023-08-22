Stocks close mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

US stocks closed Tuesday's trading day mixed with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) the only major index to close the day in positive territory while Treasury yields remained a focus for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was the day's laggard, falling about 0.5%, or more than 170 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) was off about 0.3%.

The 10-year Treasury yield stood near 4.33% at Tuesday's close, about 2 basis points off its highs of the day, which were a 16-year high. Yields have garnered increased investor attention in recent weeks as both nominal and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields surge towards their highest levels since the financial crisis.

Notable movers on Tuesday included Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which saw shares close down 24% following a disappointing quarter the company said was impacted by increased theft in its stores.

Macy's (M) stock was also down 14% after the retailer reported increased discounts to clear bloated shelves during the quarter.

