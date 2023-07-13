Stocks continue rally amid more signs of cooling inflation: Stock market news today
Stocks kept up what's been a weeklong rally on Thursday after producer price data provided further evidence inflation is cooling and companies started earnings season stronger than analysts had expected.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed up 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) led gains, rising about 1.6%.
A drop in headline consumer inflation to a two-year low gave markets a boost of energy on Wednesday and was acting as a drag on the dollar.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for June came in at 0.1%, undershooting expectations. Meanwhile, Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
A cooldown in inflation could give the Federal Reserve reason to ease up on its rate hike campaign, though the CME FedWatch Tool shows most traders still see odds above 90% for an increase in July.
Another potential impetus for the rally arrives with the start of earnings season. Upbeat reports from PepsiCo (PEP) and Delta (DAL) got the ball rolling Thursday, but the true kickoff comes Friday with results from Wall Street banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C).
Spiking meme stocks trying not to spoil the bulls' party
Meme stocks and other "fringier" parts of the market tend to be late to the party. When they spiked last year and earlier this year, it was a decent contrary sell signal for the general market (S&P 500). During the 2021 bull market, spikes precipitated minor pullbacks.
The above chart attempts to track clusters of three or more of the seven meme stocks that are registering a true range expansion with a z-score of three or above (indicating a move greater than or equal to three standard deviations) relative to the trailing 63 trading days, or one quarter.
At the beginning of June, there were volatility spikes in GameStop (GME), Coinbase (COIN), Palantir (PLTR), Carvana (CVNA) and Beyond Meat (BYND) -- yet the overall market surged higher.
Over the last few days, Coinbase has spiked again along with three cohorts.
Will we continue to see this bull market trek higher, or are meme stocks once again the canary in the coal mine suggesting a turn is imminent?
Fed's Bullard steps down
St.Louis Fed President James Bullard is leaving his role effective Aug. 14, the St.Louis Fed announced Thursday. Bullard is leaving to become the inaugural dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University. He'll start in that role on August 15.
Bullard had been president for the last 15 years. Jim McKelvey, chair of the St. Louis Fed’s board of directors and the bank’s deputy chair, Carolyn Chism Hardy will lead the search committee for a new president.
In the interim, the St.Louis Fed's COO Kathleen O’Neill Paese will assume the role of interim president and CEO.
Carvana stock 'disconnected' from fundamentals
Carvana (CVNA) fell about 2% in afternoon trading after JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded the stock.
“We are moving to Underweight from Neutral and reinstate a $10 PT on CVNA shares as we believe valuation has once again disconnected materially from fundamentals,” wrote analyst Rajat Gupta in a note to investors.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports:
Positive headlines this year have sent shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company, soaring in a move reminiscent of the pandemic-era "meme craze." The stock has gained 273% in the last three months alone.
The stock's massive rallies have been buoyed by short sellers who have piled into the stock, betting it would move to the downside. When the stock goes up, some of those investors are forced to cover their positions, creating what’s called a short squeeze.
Short interest in Carvana currently sits at 54.85% of the float, an enormously high level, according to data analytics firm S3 Partners.
Crypto stocks rip higher after Ripple-SEC ruling
Crypto stocks soared in afternoon trade on Thursday alongside several cryptocurrencies following a judge's ruling that sales of Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency on public exchanges did not involve securities.
Stocks including Coinbase (COIN), Marathon Digital (MARA), and Riot Platforms (RIOT) were all up more than 10% near 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency also soared on the news, gaining as much as 35%. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was trading up by about 1.5% near $30,950.
A US District Court judge in New York did rule, however, that Ripple's sale of XRP tokens to hedge funds and other sophisticated investors did qualify as a sale of unregistered securities.
The SEC initially charged Ripple with the sale of unregistered securities back in 2020. At the time, Ripple called the SEC's suit, "an attack on the entire crypto industry here in the United States."
Another 'headache' for the Fed
Cooling inflation has investors wondering if the Fed will halt its rate hikes after its July meeting, but a data point released Thursday casts some doubt on that theory.
Data from the Department of Labor released Thursday showed 237,000 jobless claims were filed in the week ending July 8, lower than the 250,000 economists had expected and below the prior week's tally of 249,000 claims.
After a brief pickup in June, jobless claims have been range bound between 245,000 and 265,000 since the beginning of March, providing another sign the labor market might be more resilient than the Fed wants.
"The claims data today offers further evidence that the spike in claims to 18-month highs in the middle of June was more likely a statistical quirk than a sign of legitimate weakening in labor market conditions," Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons wrote.
He continued: "The improvement in claims is a bit of a headache for the Fed, as it provides another feather in the cap for the stronger-for-longer, short policy lag camp. We remain of the opinion that this is the last gasp of strength for the labor market, and we continue to expect that the last hike for this cycle will come at the next meeting on July 26, but the risks toward a second hike are increasing."
Pepsi CFO: Frito Lay having a "very, very strong year"
Shares of Pepsi (PEP) were slightly higher just before noon Thursday as the company topped Wall Street estimates for sales and earnings per share.
Net sales of $22.3 billion came in higher than analysts' expectations for $21.68 billion while earnings per share of $2.09 were above estimates for $1.96.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports: The company benefited from price increases on its various lines of products and new innovations in the Frito-Lay division, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston told Yahoo Finance Live.
Similar to when the company last reported, it materially hiked its full-year outlook, suggesting the momentum in the business will be sustained.
"The Frito-Lay business is having a very, very strong year. We are expanding the portfolio into permissible snacking and more center-of-the-plate food products. In addition to that, we really have been putting more advertising into the business as well," Johnston added on the company's performance.
Disney CEO Bob Iger suggests TV assets may be up for sale
Disney CEO Bob Iger (DIS) said Thursday that he would take an "expansive" look at the entertainment giant's traditional TV assets, signaling the potential for strategic options that could include a sale.
The company's TV portfolio includes broadcast network ABC and cable channels like FX, Freeform, and National Geographic. Iger made the comments in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Thursday morning, a day after the company announced it will be extending his contract through 2026.
"We are expansive in our thinking about [the linear business], and we're going to look expansively... [for] opportunities there because, clearly, it's a business that's going to continue to struggle," he said.
When asked by CNBC's David Faber what he meant by "expansive," Iger declined to say. The executive added the current distribution model is "definitely broken," saying the linear TV assets "may not be core" to Disney's strategy any longer. He stressed the company will continue to remain "objective" about the future of its asset base.
The comments come as more consumers drop their cable packages in a trend known as cord-cutting and instead opt for streaming services that are less profitable for media companies.
"The disruptive forces that have been praying on that business are greater than I thought," Iger said. "We have to call it like it is, [and] come to grips with that now."
Disney shares were muted in early morning trading following his comments.
Delta reports record revenue, profits in Q2
Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock hovered near the flat line in early trading Monday after the company topped Wall Street's estimates for revenue and earnings per share in the most recent quarter.
Here's what Delta reported versus Wall Street consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Adjusted net income: $1.72 billion vs. $1.54 billion expected
Adjusted earnings per share: $2.68 vs $2.41 expected
Revenue: $14.6 billion vs $14.4 billion expected
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith spoke with Delta CEO ED Bastian about the quarter.
"What we see in our whole bookings is really more of the same that we've been seeing all year," Bastian said. "Our international bookings and demand look really strong, so I think we're looking at a very, very strong Q3, as indicated by our guidance, and I think we'll have a strong Q4 as well."
The airline's management attributed that outperformance to its differentiation with premium consumers and international travel.
"Our consumers have the means," Bastian said. "They have the interest, and we're doing the very best job to provide them a reliable service so we can get them to where they need to be."
