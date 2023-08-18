Stocks crawl back to close rough week on mixed note: Stock market news today
US stocks recovered from steep early losses in Friday's session but ended the week with sharp drops as an August swoon continued for Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) finished slightly above the flatline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell slightly on the other side of it. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down a modest 0.2% lower after three consecutive days of sharp losses.
For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each saw losses of around 2%.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell slightly Friday to around 4.25% but remained near recent highs.
The moves come as investors consider the prospect that interest rates could remain higher for longer after Federal Reserve minutes this week showed the central bank wouldn't rule out further hikes. The next clue on the Fed's next move will come from Chair Jay Powell, who is set to give a speech next Friday at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
Also, investors considered continued economic woes in China, as embattled property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy in US court.
- H
Stocks finish mixed and stumble through rough August
Wall Street finished the day with mixed results, as treasury yields remained near recent highs and uncertainty set in over the Fed’s interest rate policy. The optimism that fueled a summer rally has given way to concerns that central bankers will maintain higher rates for longer and may raise them again this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.08%, or about 27 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed just barely under the flat line. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.20%, marking its fourth consecutive daily loss. More than halfway through the month of August the Nasdaq has posted just three winning days.
The yield on 10-year treasuries (^TNX) fell to 4.25%.
Nvidia earnings highlight the week ahead
Second quarter earnings season is winding down, but a few marquee reports remain outstanding and none are bigger than results from Nvidia (NVDA) due out after the close on Wednesday.
In late May, Nvidia offered investors the highlight of the AI boom so far when they raised their current quarter revenue guidance by 50%. Ahead of these results, several Wall Street firms have raised expectations. The pressure will be on for Jensen Huang & co. to deliver with some of the heat coming off the Big Tech trade in August.
- H
Retail sends conflicting signals of the resilient consumer
When it comes to consumer spending in America, it's a choose your own adventure story, but with economic data.
After Target slashed its full-year profit outlook, warning that rising interest rates, uncertainty over student loan repayments and general economic discomfort would continue to weigh on the company, Walmart wowed Wall Street. "Our customers and members are resilient," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. The retail giant reported big sales gains in stores and online, growing market share in groceries and raised their full-year guidance.
As Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports, the read from industry players on the clashing reports was "another quarter where higher-income households traded down from Target and went to Walmart." But the need to trade down wasn't apparent after looking at other categories of spending strength, like fast-casual restaurants, where Cava reported same store sales up 18.2%. "People may be trading down, but they're still spending," Sozzi wrote.
For some analysts, however, even solid earnings from retailers gaining share from consumers trading down were not enough to offset the dangers to come. UBS analysts covering the discount department store Ross (ROST), which posted an earnings beat and raised its outlook, said in a note on Friday that they maintain a bearish view and believe a US recession will significantly weigh on Ross's sales and earnings. "Wall St. doesn't realize how much pressure ROST's core consumer will continue to be under over the next 12-18 months. This will more than offset the benefit from trade down," the analysts said.
- H
Crypto catches Wall Street’s sour mood
Wall Street’s sinking sentiment is contagious.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency, was down more than 7% Friday afternoon, trading below $26,000, matching lows not seen since mid-June, and wiping tens of billions of dollars off its market cap. The volatility ended what had been a sleepy summer for crypto investors. Major tokens stumbled, dragging down alt-coins, shares of the crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and other digital asset companies like Marathon (MARA). Bitcoin's tumble led a crypto-wide fall of roughly 6.5%.
A host of factors have weighed on the digital currency, including increasing concerns about China's troubled economy and fears that the Fed might have future interest rate increases in store. As Wall Street sentiment sours around the potential for a prolonged period of higher rates, many investors have pulled back their money.
The price drop arrived amid a challenging regulatory backdrop for crypto. US financial regulators have claimed that two of the largest crypto exchanges in the industry, Binance and Coinbase, sold unregistered securities to the public.
- H
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency fell more than 7% Friday afternoon, trading under $26,000, its lowest level since mid-June.
Ethereum USD (ETH-USD): Ether slipped 5%, sinking below a $200 billion market cap, and also retreating to two month lows.
Coinbase (COIN): Shares of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US felt the pain of sinking crypto values and industry-wide pessimism, shedding 3%.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA): Following bitcoin into the red, Marathon, the digital asset technology company, fell more than 8%, as the broader crypto industry pulls back.
Adyen (ADYEY): The Dutch payment company dropped nearly 4% after plunging nearly 40% a day earlier following a disastrous quarter that produces its slowest rate of growth and missed revenue estimates.
Applied Materials (AMAT): Shares rose 2% after the chip tool maker reported earnings that beat forecasts for both the top and bottom lines and raised its guidance on demand for artificial intelligence chips.
Megacap stock losses approaching $1.5 trillion
Losses are mounting for some of the year's biggest gainers — the so-called Magnificent Seven — amid a rough August for the stock market.
All told, the market cap losses are closing in on $1.5 trillion.
Apple (AAPL) is sitting on the biggest loss from its 52-week high, which had the iPhone maker worth north of $3 trillion earlier this summer. The stock is now down 12.2%, or $379 billion in market cap, though it is still up about $689 billion year-to-date.
Microsoft (MSFT) is off a bit more in terms of its return, (down 13.6%), but has a smaller market cap loss of only $371 billion and is up $573 billion on the year.
Tesla (TSLA) is down more than 30% from its 52-week high, or about $300 billion, though it is holding on to $305 billion in gains this year.
Day trader favorite Nvidia (NVDA) is down nearly 10% with a market cap loss of $117 billion. The company will release a highly-anticipated earnings report next week.
Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) are the outliers, as neither has seen its market cap losses climb north of $100 billion. Alphabet stock is down 6.7% and Amazon stock is down 5.4% from their most recent highs, respectively.
- H
Stocks mixed in midday trading
Stocks appeared to recover somewhat to start the afternoon trading session as uncertainty over the Fed’s interest rate policy set in.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below the flat line after retreating into the red earlier in the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive and traded up 0.16% or 56 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.26%.
- H
Homebuyers find no relief as rates and prices climb
Prospective home owners hoping to catch a break on mortgage rate increases and elevated home prices will have to wait.
Homes are becoming less affordable on both fronts: The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage crossed 7% in the past week, and some analysts no longer predict home prices will fall this year.
"We are revising our home price forecasts higher, to 1.8% for full-year 2023 vs. -2.2% prior, and 3.5% in 2024 vs. 2.8% prior,” Vinay Viswanathan, a fixed income strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note for the firm's housing team.
While rising interest rates typically put pressure on sellers to lower their prices, the tight housing supply and stronger than expected demand have kept prices high, reports Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero.
The homebuyers that have been diving into the challenging market are stretching their budgets in ways that may not be sustainable. The average debt-to-income ratio on conforming purchase mortgages is nearly 40%, "a significant aberration from post-Global Financial Crisis averages," Viswanathan wrote.
The median existing-home sales price for June was $410,200, the second-highest price ever recorded since January 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors, behind only the peak of last summer.
- H
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency was down more than 7% Friday morning, trading near $26,300, its lowest level since mid-June.
CVS Health (CVS): CVS stock rose 0.43% during morning trading Friday, halting heavy losses after Blue Shield of California parted ways with the pharmacy chain as its prescription drug benefit manager to instead pursue a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and Mark Cuban's drug company.
VMware (VMW): The enterprise software company that is slated to be acquired by Broadcom, the semiconductor giant, sank just below the flat line after Broadcom secured up to $28.4 billion in new debt commitments to fund the purchase. The $61 billion deal would influence the massive market for enterprise computing.
Palantir (PLTR): Palantir stock rose 0.35% on Friday, claiming some lost ground following an 8% drop on Thursday. While the tech stock, like many of its industry peers, has suffered a rough several weeks, Palantir shares have more than doubled in value so far this year.
- J
Farfetch, Keysight and Palantir: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Farfetch (FTCH): shares in Farfetch plummeted 41% premarket on Friday after it reported a quarterly loss on Thursday.
Keysight (KEYS): shares fell 12% in Keysight after a weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter outlook.
Palantir (PLTR): shares fell 3% premarket for the software company.
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): the price of the cryptocurrency fell 7% as a wave of risk averse sentiment swept through world markets prompting a market sell-off.