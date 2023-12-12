Stocks defied Morgan Stanley bear Mike Wilson's gloomy outlook this year. He's staying downbeat.

Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson. Bloomberg TV

Morgan Stanley CIO Mike Wilson is still bearish on stocks.

The asset class has defied his gloomy expectations this year, with the S&P 500 rallying 20%.

But Wilson believes weak fourth-quarter earnings will set the stage for a tougher 2024.

Stocks performed far better than Morgan Stanley's bearish CIO Mike Wilson was expecting in 2023 – but that hasn't made him any more optimistic.

In a research note published Monday, Wilson predicted that weak a fourth-quarter earnings season will set the stage for a so-so year where the benchmark S&P 500 goes nowhere fast.

"We see earnings risk persisting in the near term before a broader recovery takes hold as next year evolves," he wrote.

"Consensus is beginning to adjust to this near term earnings risk as evidenced by the steep downward revision to fourth-quarter estimates since third-quarter earnings season started," Wilson added. About 65% of the large-cap companies that have issued guidance for the final three months of the year have released negative forecasts, according to FactSet data.

Wilson predicted in a stock-market outlook published last month that the S&P 500 will finish 2024 trading at around 4,500 points, implying a 3% drop from its current levels. His forecast clashes with several top Wall Street strategists, including Bank of America's Savita Subramanian and Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha, who believe the benchmark index will soar to record highs next year.

The Morgan Stanley CIO was one of the few stock pickers to call a dismal 2022, when equities posted their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

But the asset class has defied his repeatedly gloomy forecasts this year – with the S&P 500 up 20% year-to-date, powered higher by a massive surge in interest in AI and signs that the Federal Reserve might be able to engineer a "soft landing" as it winds down its war on inflation.

That led to a rare Wall Street mea culpa in July, when Wilson admitted he'd been "wrong" to write off stocks at the start of 2023.

