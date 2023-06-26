Stocks, dollar hold poise as investors eye Russia developments after shocking Wagner uprising against Putin is called off
Investors shrugged off the Wagner Group's attempted uprising in Russia ahead of Monday's opening bell.
US stocks and the safe-haven dollar both traded flat, while gold prices edged higher.
Yevgeny Prigozhin's U-turn "has meant only marginal volatility rather than a full-blown correction," one analyst said.
Investors appeared to shrug off a momentous weekend of global news ahead of Monday's opening bell, with Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny U-turn likely preventing widespread market chaos.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell just 0.1% in premarket trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was on course to trade roughly flat at last check.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index – which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies – slipped around 0.2%, while the price of fellow safe-haven asset gold rose 0.6%.
Oil benchmarks, which have proved particularly sensitive to news coming out of Russia in the past due to the country's status as the world's second-largest exporter, were also relatively unchanged, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures both up about 0.5%.
The market moves come after Wagner Group mercenaries mutinied Saturday, taking control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don – which Vladimir Putin called a "betrayal" and "a stab in the back".
But the group's chief Prigozhin ordered his troops – who were within hours of Moscow – to turn back from marching on the Russian capital later on Saturday, claiming he didn't want to shed a drop of Russian blood.
The Wagner boss will be exiled to Belarus but won't face further prosecution, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.
Prigozhin's sudden truce with Putin likely calmed investors' nerves, according to strategists.
"The uprising in Russia could have sent shockwaves across equity and commodity markets but an apparent U-turn has meant only marginal volatility rather than a full-blown correction," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said Monday.
But commodity analysts also warned that crude prices could be squeezed higher while the market waits to gauge the longer-term impact of the Wagner rebellion.
"We are likely to see a marginal uptick in oil prices in the coming days, if the situation does not deteriorate further," Jorge Leon, a senior vice president at Rystad Energy, wrote in a note to clients Sunday.
Read more: Inflation is finally cooling — but the Wagner Group's attempted mutiny in Russia may send it back up, analysts warn
Read the original article on Business Insider