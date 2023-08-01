Stocks drift amid mixed earnings after blazing July: Stock market news today
Stocks had a lazy start to August, pulling back from a July rally amid a flurry of mixed earnings.
In midday trading S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slumped 0.4%.
A plethora of earnings added mixed sentiments to what has been a bullish mood for most of 2023 so far. Of note Tuesday, Caterpillar (CAT) warned of a coming slowdown in its business, Pfizer (PFE) trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast, and Uber (UBER) popped after posting a surprise profit.
These earnings serve as the appetizer for the main event: second quarter results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) that are due out Thursday. Both stocks are up more than 50% so far this year. Investors are also looking ahead to key pieces of data out this week, most notably the jobs report in the US on Friday.
Monday's finish capped a strong month of July for all the major indexes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both wrapped up their fifth straight month of gains.
Oppenheimer boosts S&P 500 year-end target
The stock market may have more room to run in 2023.
Oppenheimer Asset Management boosted its S&P 500 year-end price target to 4,900 from 4,400 in a new note on Tuesday citing recent strong data readings on the US economy. That would bring a new record end to the year for the S&P 500, which has never closed out a calendar year above 4,766.
"Our price target assumes that the resilience exhibited by the US economy will continue along with a high level of sensitivity by the Federal Reserve in raising its benchmark rates further to slow the inflation rate toward its 2% target," Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus wrote.
Economic data over the last month has painted a more positive picture of the US economy than many thought more than halfway through 2023. Inflation is cooling while Americans continue to gain jobs and consumers have remained resilient. Importantly, Stoltzfus argues this puts the Federal Reserve in range to achieve a "soft landing", where inflation stabilizes without economic growth taking a significant downturn, and therefore no more interest rate hikes are needed.
Stocks lower in afternoon trading
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors digested corporate results and job openings data that showed some signs of cooling but an overall robust labor market.
Around 12:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell just below the flatline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.6%.
Uber not overhyping its AI capabilities
During a second-quarter earnings call Tuesday morning a Wall Street analyst posed a question to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about the company's AI strategy.
A quarter after tech CEOs couldn't talk about generative AI enough, Khosrowshahi didn't imply it will be a game changer for Uber.
"The large language models are more focused on text and pictures, et cetera, kind of guessing what the next appropriate answer is," Khosrowshahi said. "So they're not as extensible at this point into problems like pricing, matching, routing."
Uber stock fell about 5% in morning trade after its earnings report revealed revenue of $9.23 billion, below the Street's estimates for $9.34 billion.
Stocks trending in morning trade
Uber (UBER) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Tuesday morning as shares of the ride share app fell nearly following 5% following the company's second quarter earnings release. The company's second quarter revenue of $9.23 billion came in below estimates for $9.34 billion. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also noted on the company's earnings call that Lyft is now "competitive in pricing," a shift from how he felt about Lyft "9 or 12" months ago.
Caterpillar (CAT) shares rose more than 7% as the company reported better than expected earnings for the second quarter. Caterpillar's $5.67 earnings per share topped Street estimates for $4.54 cents while its $16.55 billion in revenue came in higher than estimates for $15.65 billion.
Pfizer (PFE) stock was up less than 1% after the company announced revenue below Street expectations into while earnings per share of $0.67 topped estimates for $0.58. Covid vaccine sales of $1.49 billion in the quarter decreased 83% from the same period a year ago.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) shares tanked as the company reported weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter. Norwegian expects earnings per share of 70 cents in the current quarter, below estimates for 80 cents. Cruise stocks have largely rallied this year, with shares of Norwegian still up nearly 80% entering Tuesday's report.
Job openings roughly flat in June
Job openings in June were mostly flat from the previous month, according to new economic data released Tuesday.
The latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTs report, revealed 9.58 million job openings at the end of June, a slight tick down from the 9.62 million in job openings reported in May. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected 9.60 million openings in June. The report also showed 5.91 million hires in June, down from 6.23 million in May.
The data reflects a strong but cooling labor market. Previously, a separate jobs report for June showed 209,000 nonfarm payroll additions in the month, a noted decrease from the month prior. While it was lower than economists had projected, many believed it was still a solid gain.
Stocks open mixed
Stocks began the month of August searching for direction as investors digested corporate results amid a week that will be headlined by Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) earnings on Thursday and the July jobs report on Friday.
At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose just above the flatline, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.6%.
Uber, Caterpillar, Merck: Pre-market earnings movers
A busy week of earnings ramps up on Tuesday, with several key names reporting before the opening bell, including Uber (UBER), Caterpillar (CAT), and Merck (MRK).
Uber stock was up more than 2% early Tuesday after the company reported a record number of riders in the second quarter and a net income of $400 million against expectations for a loss of around $50 million in the quarter, according to Bloomberg data. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $916 million. Gross bookings in the quarter totaled $33.6 billion, up 16% from a year ago. Uber expects current quarter gross bookings to come in between $34 billion and $35 billion with adjusted EBITDA reaching $1 billion.
Industrial bellwether Caterpillar reported results that beat expectations on the bottom line, with earnings per share coming in more than a dollar better than expected. The company did say it expects top-line revenue in the current quarter to come in below the $17.3 billion reported in Q2, but it expects the second half of 2023 to be stronger than the second half of last year. The stock was up about 1.5% in pre-market trade.
Merck shares were also higher, rising about 1.3% after the company reported sales that beat estimates and a narrower-than-expected loss in the quarter. The company's results were bolstered by sales of its Keytruda cancer treatment, Reuters noted, which logged sales of $6.3 billion against expectations for $5.9 billion.
Futures point to losses to start August
US stock futures were lower across the board early Tuesday as August trading is set to get underway.
Near 8:10 a.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were off about 0.3% while Dow futures were down 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were off 0.5%.
The move lower comes after stocks capped another strong month in July, the S&P 500's fifth straight winning month.
Since May, the market rally has broadened beyond just the tech sectors with all 11 S&P 500 sectors having logged gains over the last two months. August and September, however, have been two of the weakest months of the year for stocks over the last several decades.