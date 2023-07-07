Stocks drift as jobs report shows cooling: Stock market news today

Stocks ticked slightly lower Friday as investors digested the release of the monthly US jobs report to provide a steer to the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both about 0.3% lower at the open Friday. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dipped below the flatline.

US government data showed employers added 209,000 jobs in June, below expectations but still a healthy pace of employment growth. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%.

A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report on Thursday signaled the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed's efforts to combat inflation.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance