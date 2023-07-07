Stocks drift as jobs report shows cooling: Stock market news today
Stocks ticked slightly lower Friday as investors digested the release of the monthly US jobs report to provide a steer to the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both about 0.3% lower at the open Friday. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dipped below the flatline.
US government data showed employers added 209,000 jobs in June, below expectations but still a healthy pace of employment growth. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.6%.
A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs report on Thursday signaled the US economy is proving resilient in the face of the Fed's efforts to combat inflation.
Wage growth stays firm in June
Wages rose 4.4% over the prior year in June, more than the 4.2% expected by economists and a sign the US labor market remains strong enough the Federal Reserve is likely to have few reservations raising rates further.
In a note to clients following Friday's report, Andrew Hunter at Capital Economics said these wage gains were "too strong to be consistent with 2% inflation and suggests a further easing in [labor] market conditions is still needed."
As noted below, data from the CME Group shows markets pricing in a greater than 90% chance of another 0.25% rate hike from the Fed later this month.
Stocks slightly lower after jobs data
Stocks were just below the flat line at the open on Friday as a cooler than expected June jobs report indicated some softening in the labor market, but likely not enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again in July.
Shortly after the opening bell on Friday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.1%, the the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost about 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was roughly unchanged.
Wall Street economists are no longer too pessimistic
After beating expectations for 14 straight months, the US labor market finally disappointed relative to Wall Street forecasts in June.
Chart via our friends at Bespoke Investment Group.
June jobs report shows hiring slowdown
The highly anticipated June jobs report revealed a slowdown in the US labor market last month, with job gains missing Wall Street expectations for the first time in 15 months.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000 in June, less than the 225,000 economists had expected, according to Bloomberg data. The unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6%, in line with expectations.
The June data underscores signs of moderation in the labor market, though a surprisingly strong private payrolls report from ADP on Thursday showed demand for workers remains robust and pushed markets to price in another rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month.
As of Friday morning, data from the CME Group still showed a greater than 90% chance the Fed will raise rates by 0.25% on July 26.
US stock futures were little-changed following the report.
Stock futures slip as markets wait for jobs report
US stock futures were trading slightly lower on Friday ahead of the release of a highly anticipated jobs report.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were down 0.07%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures was about flat with a fall of 0.02%, or less than 10 points. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.21%.
Investors are looking to the June nonfarm payrolls data, due before the opening bell, to help gauge the success of the Federal Reserve's efforts to dampen pricing pressures. Fresh jobs data Thursday signaled the labor market is still tight, helping cement bets on a rate hike in July.
