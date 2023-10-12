Stocks drop, bond yields rise as CPI inflation holds steady: Stock market news today
Stocks were lower on Thursday as bond yields tracked higher and investors digested an inflation report that showed headline inflation has remained sticky while some areas tracked by the Federal Reserve have continued cooling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) edged up 0.1%.
Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed headline inflation held steady in September with prices increasing at a slightly faster pace than economists expected. Consumer prices rose 3.7% over last year in September, matching August's increase. On a month-over-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4%.
Yields on both the 10-year and 30-year Treasury were higher on Thursday. After several days of declines, the 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.85%.
Stocks had been coming off their fourth winning session in a row on Wednesday as investors shrugged off hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation data.
Eyes were also on the third quarter earnings season. Delta (DAL) stock was off nearly 2% as the company trimmed its profit outlook due to rising fuel prices. Next up on the earnings docket will be some of the nation's largest financial institutions, with JPMorgan (JPM) Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and BlackRock (BLK) all expected to report on Friday.
In commodities, oil prices erased their recent drop after a show of unity by Russia and Saudi Arabia, which have committed to extra cuts in crude output. But the market mood remains fragile as Israel builds up forces for an expected ground assault on Gaza. Crude oil futures (CL=F) rose to around $84 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) climbed to trade closer to $87.
Trending tickers on Thursday afternoon
Broadcom (AVGO) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page after a report that the company's purchase of VMware (VMW) was nearing approval in china. Shares popped 3% on the news.
Delta Airlines (DAL) dropped nearly 3% after the company reported earnings. The negative price action came after the airliner trimmed its profit outlook due to rising fuel prices.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) jumped nearly 6% despite fiscal fourth quarter earnings that came in short of Wall Street's expectations. The retail pharmacy company reported narrowing losses, exemplifying progress in its cost cutting initiatives.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) dragged down more than 5%, hitting its lowest levels in roughly three years. Thursday's losses added to several down days as Wall Street analysts have expressed a growing concern over how the rise of prescription weight loss drugs could hurt food companies sales.
Disney hikes streaming prices...again
Disney (DIS) hiked streaming prices on Thursday as the company continues to grapple with direct-to-consumer profitability challenges and falling subscriber numbers.
The price increases, the second so far this year, impact the monthly price of the company's ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans in addition to its Hulu live TV packages and ESPN+ subscription. The company first announced the price hikes in August.
As a result of the hikes, the price of the Disney+ ad-free plan jumped to $13.99 a month in the US, up from the prior $10.99. That's now double the $6.99 monthly cost Disney charged for the service when it first launched in 2019.
Hulu's ad-free plan increased by $3 a month to $17.99 a month. The ad-supported tiers for both services will remain $7.99 each.
Price hikes will also hit Disney's two Hulu live TV packages with prices increasing by $7 each for both the ad-free plan and the ad-supported offering. ESPN+ will go up by $1 to $10.99 a month.
Mortgage rates edge higher
Mortgage rates are inching closer to 8%, according to Freddie Mac.
Yahoo Finance's Rebecca Chen reports:
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.57% this week from 7.49% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac. That is the ninth straight week rates remained over 7% and the highest level since the first week of December 2000, when the rate averaged 7.65%.
Elevated rates are now the biggest woe weighing on buyers who are priced out of the market or can’t find a property because no homeowner wants to sell. Their misery likely won’t abate any time soon as the likelihood increases that a high-rate environment is here to stay.
“For the fifth consecutive week, mortgage rates rose as ongoing market and geopolitical uncertainty continues to increase,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement. “The good news is that the economy and incomes continue to grow at a solid pace, but the housing market remains fraught with significant affordability constraints. As a result, purchase demand remains at a three-decade low.”
UAW's surprise strike could 'force Ford's hand'
The United Auto Workers extended their strike on Wednesday night and it could mean trouble for Ford.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports
The UAW called an unplanned walkout at Ford’s sprawling Kentucky Truck Plant, a massive escalation because this plant builds Ford’s F-250 through F-550 super duty trucks, Expedition SUV, and Lincoln Navigator SUV. While the top selling F-150 was spared, Ford says Kentucky Truck plant is responsible for $25 billion in revenue annually.
The UAW said in a statement the strike at Kentucky Truck was called after Ford “refused to make further movement in bargaining,” marking a new phase for the stand up strikes. “If they can’t understand that after four weeks, the 8,700 workers shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it,” Fain said.
Ford’s response came quickly on Wednesday night: the automaker called the UAW’s latest move “grossly irresponsible,” but not surprising. The strike at Kentucky Truck “carries serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers,” the company added.
The UAW has 8,700 workers at Kentucky Truck. But Ford officials said the ripple effect from Kentucky Truck will impact dozens of of other Ford operations and suppliers, which employ around 100,000 workers.
The financial impact, and pain point created by this move, is a big one.
“Targeting Ford's Kentucky truck plant hits some of the most expensive products they make, including the SuperDuty, which sells for as much as a $100,000,” Sam Fiorani, auto industry expert at AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), told Yahoo Finance. “Expanding the strike to include this facility is meant to force Ford's hand and bring them to the table quicker.”
Fiorani, who’s firm tracks auto production and plant productivity across the globe, says profits on vehicles at Kentucky Truck can easily top $10,000 per unit, making them among the most important in Ford's product portfolio.
“It is also a shot across the industry to tell GM and Stellantis to step up their game or else their big and profitable models would be targeted next,” Fiorani said.
September inflation report shows Fed can 'remain patient'
Thursday's inflation report came in slightly hotter than projected. But when removing volatile categories like food, energy, and shelter, economists see a downward trajectory, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve which spent the days before the inflation reading indicating a bias against hiking interest rates in November.
"The underlying trend in inflation is still down," Oxford Economics lead US economist Michael Pearce wrote in reaction to Thursday's release. "This report will not change the message from Fed officials over recent days that they can afford to be patient."
Importantly the inflation report keeps the building case for a Fed pause at the November meeting intact.
After two rough weeks with rising yields and the Fed's "higher for longer" stance weighing on stocks, last Friday's jobs report brought a clear shift in investor sentiment. The report showed a still tight labor market adding more jobs than expected but with wages growing at their slowest pace in more than two years.
Dovish comments by Fed officials followed up the jobs report as many in the central bank are starting to believe the recent rise in bond yields could be doing monetary tightening for them. This, the officials said, could lead to the Fed not raising rates in November.
The confluence of the commentary with recent economic data has pushed markets to increasingly bet on no more Fed hikes in 2023. As of Thursday morning, markets are pricing in a 12% chance the Fed hikes in November, down from a 41% chance a month ago.
Inflation cools slightly in September
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% over last month and 3.7% over the prior year in September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year increase was slightly higher than economist forecasts of a 3.6% annual jump, according to data from Bloomberg. Economists had expected a 0.3% month-over-month increase.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in September climbed 4.1% over last year — a slowdown from the 4.3% annual increase seen in August, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices rose 0.3%, in line with economists had projected and unchanged from the month prior.
Stock futures move higher in wait for CPI update
Stocks were poised to open in the green on Thursday as investors looked ahead to the release of US consumer inflation data.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.33%, or 112 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.37%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were 0.34% higher.
