Stocks edge higher as inflation, jobs data looms: Stock market news today
Stocks remained higher the board on Monday as investors continued to wade through the fallout from Fed Chair Jay Powell's speech on Friday and braced for key inflation and jobs data due out this coming Thursday and Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each climbed 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3%.
The economic and earnings calendars are sparsely populated to start the week, with no major earnings announcements expected while the Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing report will be the most notable economic report.
Stocks finished last week's trading mixed, with the Dow falling about 0.5% while the Nasdaq rose 2.2% after Nvidia's (NVDA) strong earnings report on Wednesday and a market rally that followed Powell's speech in Jackson Hole Friday morning.
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in afternoon trading on Monday:
CrowdStrike (CRWD): Shares fell 3% in the afternoon trading session after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the cybersecurity company to Equalweight from Overweight and cut its price target to $167 from $178 ahead of second-quarter earnings results later this week.
Hostess (TWNK): The maker of the Twinkie is up almost another 3% following a report that industry titans have expressed interest in buying Hostess Brands. The stock soared more than 20% on Friday with potential suitors including PepsiCo (PEP), Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), and Hershey (HSY).
Xpeng (XPEV): Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng rose about 4% after the company said it will pay up to $744 million for DiDi Global's electric car development business.As part of the deal, XPeng plans to launch a brand new smart EV brand. The first car in that brand, an A-class Smart EV, is expected to be released in 2024.
Rite Aid (RAD): The drugstore chain remained on the trending page after news broke late Friday that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing. The stock surged 14% in the afternoon. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Yahoo Finance that bankruptcy planning is underway, with part of that plan likely to include shuttering more than 400 stores.
Stocks trade higher as investors await key inflation, economic data
Stocks remained firmly in the green in midday trading as investors look ahead to core PCE inflation and August jobs report data later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each climbed 0.4%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.3%.
XPeng inks massive deal with ride-share giant Didi
Two of the most prominent tech companies in China just joined forces.
As Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng signed a development deal with mobility and ride-sharing giant Didi.
In an all-stock deal worth $744 million (HK $5.84 billion), Didi will take a 3.25% stake in Xpeng in exchange for Didi’s EV and autonomous assets.
Xpeng will then launch a new “Smart EV” brand in partnership with Didi called Project “MONA,” where the new brand will aim to sell EVs in the 150,000 yuan range, or $20,000. The first Smart EV will be an A-class car (small footprint vehicle) that will come in 2024.
The agreement states that Xpeng will become the first automotive company with “comprehensive support from the ecosystem of Didi,” the companies said in a statement.
The two companies will also work together on marketing, financial services, charging networks, and autonomous technology for the new brand. The new A-class cars will also operate on Didi’s ride-sharing platform.
XPeng shares listed in on the NYSE climbed nearly 3% in early trade following the news.
Investors brace for 'higher for longer' interest rates post-Jackson Hole
The much-anticipated Jackson Hole Economic Symposium served as a reminder to investors that the Federal Reserve is committed to keeping interest rates high in order to reach its inflation target.
"At last year's Jackson Hole symposium, I delivered a brief, direct message," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. "My remarks this year will be a bit longer, but the message is the same: It is the Fed's job to bring inflation down to our 2 percent goal, and we will do so."
As Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger pointed out, Powell explained he sees two future paths for interest rates — flat or higher.
"Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high," he said. "We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective."
Other Fed officials agreed for the need for higher interest rates while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde echoed similar sentiments for the EU.
“While progress is being made the fight against inflation is not yet won," she said Friday in Jackson Hole, adding interest rates in the EU will need to stay high "as long as necessary."
On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to roughly 4.22% after settling at 4.24% on Friday.
Trending tickers in morning trade
Stocks inched higher on Monday morning as a busy week of economic data, including updated prints on inflation and the labor market, await investors in the coming days.
Below is a breakdown of some of the biggest movers on Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page.
Shares of 3M Company (MMM) rose nearly 5% on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was close to a settlement on claims from hundreds of thousands of veterans over faulty earplugs. 3M would pay $5.5 billion in the settlement, according the Journal.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV) rose more than 6% after it said it will pay up to $744 million for Didi global's electric car development business.
Rite Aid (RAD) stock remained on the Yahoo Finance trending page after news broke late Friday that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing. After falling more than 50% during Friday's session, shares were up nearly 20% Monday morning.
Stocks open higher to kick off last trading week of August
Stocks opened higher on Monday to kick off the last trading week of the month. Both the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up about 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up roughly 0.8%.
Futures higher as August trading nears an end
Futures tied to all three major US stock indexes were higher early Monday as investors eyed the final four trading days of what's been a challenging month of August.
S&P 500 futures were up about 0.3% while Dow and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.4% about an hour before the opening bell.
The week's key evens will come on Thursday and Friday morning when core PCE inflation and the August jobs report are released, respectively.
Coming out of Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday many on the Street see another rate hike in September as unlikely, with the path to an additional rate hike November now more demanding.
"Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliberately avoided breaking much new ground in his Jackson Hole speech this week, but he suggested that the Fed would need to see above-trend GDP growth or labor markets no longer cooling to justify additional rate hikes," wrote Michael Pearce, lead US economist at Oxford Economics, in a client note last week.
"Our view is that the economy will weaken from here and wage and price inflation will continue to trend lower, which is why we expect the Fed will remain on hold."
