Stocks edge higher in wait for inflation data: Stock market news today
Stocks edged higher Tuesday in the countdown to inflation reports that could give the Federal Reserve cause to consider ending its interest rate hikes more quickly.
At the open, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up by around 0.4%, or 140 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.1%. All three major gauges booked gains on Monday.
Early Tuesday, the NFIB survey on US business confidence showed optimism rose to a seven-month high in June, but a still-tight labor market continued to drive concerns about price pressures.
At the same time, investors weighed comments from Fed officials that more rate hikes are needed as they look ahead to consumer and producer inflation reports due later this week.
Also on the radar: Signs that China is gearing up to support its faltering economy, while Amazon kicks off its Prime Day promotion that will be watched for a read on retail and the American consumer.
Inflation expected to cool further in June but that won't stop the Fed
On Wednesday, investors will be closely monitoring one of the most important data points for the future of Federal Reserve policy — the June inflation report.
The closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show consumer prices cooled even further last month, with headline inflation forecast to rise 3.1% over the prior year, in a continued slowdown from May's 4% annual gain, according to estimates from Bloomberg.
A 3.1% increase would mark the slowest annual increase in consumer prices since March 2021.
Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.3% in June, up from the 0.1% monthly increase seen in May.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in June are expected to have risen 0.3% over the prior month and 5% over last year, according to Bloomberg data.
According to a new note from Citi, the slowdown will be largely tied to further easing in shelter prices — which has long been widely expected — along with a decline in used car prices.
Still, inflation is expected to remain significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. That, along with last week's jobs report data that showed a resilient labor market with unemployment low and wages high, suggests the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates this year.
Currently, markets are pricing in a roughly 92% chance the Federal Reserve raises rates by another 0.25% later this month, according to data from the CME Group.
