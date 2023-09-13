Stocks edge up after inflation data comes in hot: Stock market news today
Stocks opened higher Wednesday, with the focus firmly on consumer inflation data that could sway the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up around 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened 0.2% higher after retreating more than 1% the previous session.
August's Consumer Price Index report showed a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation last month, with headline prices rising 0.6% month to month and 3.7% on an annual basis. The uptick was driven by the recent rally in energy prices.
The data represents last inflation print the Fed will get before its meeting next week, and one of the most important data points policymakers will consider in deciding whether to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Prices for WTI crude (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) oil continued to rise on Wednesday, trading near 10-month highs. That put pressure on stocks as well as potentially hampering the Fed's efforts to cool inflation.
Eyes are still on the blockbuster Arm IPO, with investors expecting pricing for the offering on Wednesday, and trading to start in New York on Thursday. The Softbank-backed British chip designer has opted to accept backing at the top end of its range ($47-$51 a share) or above, according to Reuters sources.
Apple is also in focus after its launch of the iPhone 15 and as China flagged "security incidents" with the smartphone on Wednesday. Officials denied China was moving to curb the use of iPhones in government departments and state-owned companies, after reports that helped drive a slide in Apple's stock.
At the same time, the EU has launched a probe into the subsidy China gives its EV makers, in a bid to ward off a flood of cheap imports. Shares in Europe's auto sector initially rallied after the announcement, but lost ground as fears of a Chinese backlash grew.
- J
American Airlines, Ford, and Moderna: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Wednesday:
American Airlines (AAL): Shares fell by 3% after it cut its third-quarter adjusted profit forecast to account for higher fuel costs and expenses related to its new collective bargaining agreement with the ALPA union.
Ford (F): The carmaker's shares were up 1%. Ford debuted the newest version of America’s best-selling truck, the 2024 F-150, on Tuesday at the Detroit Auto Show.
NIO (NIO): The stock was down 2% as the European Union launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric-vehicle makers.
Moderna (MRNA): Shares in the drugmaker were up 7%. The company announced it was scaling down manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine, an updated version of which was approved this week by US regulators. Meanwhile, it said it saw encouraging results for its flu vaccine.
Oil prices drive inflation higher in August
Consumer prices edged higher in August as a surge in oil prices contributed to an uptick in headline inflation, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday morning.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% over last month and 3.7% over the prior year in August, an acceleration from July's 0.2% monthly increase and 3.2% annual gain in prices. The year-over-year increase was slightly higher than economist forecasts of a 3.6% annual jump, according to data from Bloomberg.
A significant rise in energy prices drove the bulk of those increases. Oil prices hit new year-to-date highs on Tuesday with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) closing just below $89 per barrel. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) sat above $92 per barrel — the highest levels in oil prices since November 2022.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in August climbed 4.3% over last year — a slowdown from the 4.7% annual increase seen in July, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices rose 0.3%, slightly higher than economist expectations of a 0.2% month-over-month gain and also higher than July's 0.2% monthly rise.
- A
Stock futures dip as investors wait for key inflation print
The major US stock indexes were pointing to small losses at the open on Wednesday, with the focus firmly on the release of consumer inflation data later that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.17%, or 60 points, with S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures 0.14% lower. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.18%.
