Stocks end lower amid China headwinds, Fed minutes: Stock market news today
Stocks ended Wednesday's session lower as traders returning from the Independence Day break eyed headwinds for the global economy and combed through the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its June meeting.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) finished down 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by around 0.3% or about 100 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.1%.
A surprisingly sharp fall in Chinese services activity stoked concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy, against a backdrop of building tensions in the US-China trade war.
The minutes from the Fed's June meeting showed that some Fed officials favored a rate hike but decided on a pause. During the same policy meeting, the minutes showed almost all officials believed it would be “appropriate or acceptable” to leave rates unchanged at 5.00% to 5.25%. Still, almost all officials “judged that additional increases in the target federal funds rate during 2023 would be appropriate.”
These insights will set investors up for the crucial June jobs report on Friday.
Investors still don't love stocks
Even with a ~16% rally in the S&P 500 to start the year, investors surveyed by Bank of America Global Research are still bearish on stocks.
BofA's Sell Side Indicator report for June released this week showed allocations to stocks are still below historical averages, with 52.9% of portfolios managed by respondents allocated to equities. The firm measures its indicator against a traditional equity allocation of 60%-65% for most balanced portfolios.
"Strategists appear hesitant to shift allocations amid mixed macro signals," BofA's head of US equity & quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian wrote. "The SSI has moved an avg. of just 15bp per month this year vs. an avg. of 85bp per month in 1H 2022."
Still, June's increase in stock exposure marked a 33 basis point increase from the prior month, the largest increase since November 2022.
The indicator's current reading indicates there is 16% upside in stocks over the next 12 months, which would bring the S&P 500 to 4,800 at the end of the year and 5,200 in 12 months, Subramanian wrote.
'Almost all' Fed officials expect higher rates this year
Confirming what we learned in the Federal Reserve's "dot plot" last month and comments from Fed officials since June 14, minutes from the Fed's latest meeting released Wednesday made clear additional rate hikes are coming this year.
"Almost all participants noted that in their economic projections that they judged that additional increases in the target federal funds rate during 2023 would be appropriate," the minutes read. "Most participants observed that uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and inflation remained elevated and that additional information would be valuable for considering the appropriate stance of monetary policy."
Much of that valuable additional information will be coming for the Fed in the next two days when a deluge of labor market data will be released Thursday and Friday.
Markets, for their part, have taken the Fed's forecasts seriously, pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a 0.25% rate hike on July 26.
Two other notable lines emerged from the minutes, in our view:
—"Some participants remarked that the effect of high interest rates on the housing sector appeared to be bottoming out, with home sales, builder sentiment, and new construction all having improved a little since the start of the year."
—"Regarding downside risks to economic activity, participants noted the possibility that the cumulative and rapid tightening of monetary policy would eventually affect economic activity more than expected, and that the additional effects of the tightening of bank credit conditions could prove more substantial than anticipated."
On the first note, the Fed has been cautious in noting that the housing market is no longer in the dumps — as the stock market has been screaming — and this acknowledgement will be key in seeing how far the economic outlook is revised ahead of September's set of forecasts.
On the second point, we'd note that many Fed officials are in the "eventually" camp of economic forecasting. A view that has come under increasing pressure.
The last 20 years have been just okay for stocks
With the stock market off to a hot start in 2023 and the rally broadening away from the buzzy AI names that fueled a big chunk of this year's gains, the team at Bespoke Investment Group on Wednesday took a quick look at longer-term returns for the market.
And perhaps to the surprise of some investors, returns over the last two decades have actually be worse than average.
Over the last 20 years, the S&P 500's total return has been an average annual gain of 10%, almost a full percentage point below the 10.9% average 20-year rolling return seen since 1948.
This ranks in the 42nd percentile relative to all other 20-year periods over that time, meaning almost 60% of all other 20-year periods boast better returns than what investors in the S&P 500 have enjoyed in the last two decades.
On account of last year's nearly 20% drop in the index, returns over the last 2 years have been particularly poor, averaging an annualized gain 3.4%, which ranks in the 22nd percentile of all other 2-year periods in market history.
"As easy as it is to say the market has gotten ahead of itself, it is just as easy to look over a different time period and say that it has fallen behind," Bespoke wrote. "It all depends on your timeframe."
It's not just tech stocks hitting records
The market rally this year has been driven by tech stocks. That could be changing.
As Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports, other notable stocks are joining the 52-week high club.
Walmart (WMT) closed at an all-time high of $158.20 on Monday. Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) hit an intraday record following its record close of $2,139 last Friday. Fast food chain McDonalds (MCD) also recorded its best closing price ever last week at $298.41.
Consider it evidence of breadth expansion. But some strategists have urged caution to the optimism:
"Under the surface, the picture has modestly broadened over the last few weeks. However, it's still unusual that we're ~9 months off the October lows and the rally is not broader," Chris Varrone, managing director at Strategas, and Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird Private Wealth Management, recently wrote in a note to investors.
"Today we're sitting at about 60-65% of stocks above their 200-day moving average, and historically you might see 80-90% of issues above the 200-day in that first year off a low," added the strategists.
"There are hints of cyclical leadership, but it's not as broad as one would expect," they added.
Netflix's password crackdown turns Goldman Sachs off sell rating
Late Tuesday night, Goldman Sachs joined the growing list of Wall Street firms that believe Netflix's (NFLX) giant's password advancements make the stock a more attractive buy. Netflix's controversial password sharing crackdown hit the US in May.
"NFLX [management] has executed its password sharing initiative in excess of our prior assumptions, has regained content creation momentum in a manner that has muted any post-pandemic growth headwinds and overall industry competition has become more muted (especially from traditional media companies) in the past six months," Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan wrote in a note late Tuesday night.
Sheridan upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and boosted his price target from $230 to $400. Sheridan had slapped a Sell rating on Netflix in June 2022 foreseeing a "series of headwinds" including a post-pandemic subscriber normalization.
But in the past year, Netflix has built out an ad-tier that's drawn 5 million monthly active users, and most recently it has drawn new subscriptions in the US after limiting password sharing.
Amid the changes, Netflix's stock has soared. Shares have risen about 135% since Goldman Sachs initiated its sell rating last year, per Sheridan.
Netflix stock added to those yearly gains on Wednesday, rising more than 2% in early morning trading before paring back some gains.
Hertz stock gets Buy rating from Jefferies
Hertz (HTZ) stock edged up mid-morning after rising as much as 2% premarket on a Buy rating from Jefferies analysts.
The analysts, who initiated coverage of Hertz with a $24 price target, expect the car rental company’s pricing and margins could run higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.
"Our view contemplates continued tight vehicle supply, but more so an industry that has flipped from a dysfunctional to a functional oligopoly (top 3 players control 95% of the market)," the analysts said in a note. "Given the vastly improved unit economics, we see no strategic logic in one of the top 3 players slashing price to win a few points of share."
"Our sense is that margins can be sustained in the low-DD to mid-DD%+ range (vs. ~7% avg. pre-COVID) from structurally improved pricing and a more [return on assets] focused mindset," the note said.
“We believe Revenue per Day (RPD) will moderate some as the post- COVID supply/demand imbalance improves, but HTZ can sustain pricing in the low $60s, a material step up from the 5-year pre-COVID avg. of $43,” Jefferies analysts wrote.
Separately, the analysts noted that the company's partnership with Uber (UBER) to rent Teslas, provides benefits from a maintenance and pricing perspective.
Housing market a ‘key source of weakness’ for China
China’s volatile post-reopening recovery is unnerving investors. Beyond a slowdown in services activity, the housing market is a major factor.
Housing is a "key source of weakness" in the near-term, JPMorgan analysts wrote in their mid-year outlook this week. The pressure is twofold:
“On the demand side, weak housing transitions reflect weak housing demand,” the note said. It added: “On the supply side, a further decline in land sales…and rising share of land purchases by [state-owned enterprise] developers…reflect little incentive for private developers to buy new land and start new projects."
Regulatory measures like relaxing mortgage policy can help with the demand problem, the analysts wrote. But “the supply-side problem is more challenging which could have a lasting impact in the coming years.”
Overall, JPMorgan said it "expects growth momentum to stabilize and improve in 3Q and 4Q. Our full-year GDP growth forecast is now 5.5%, though the nominal GDP growth forecast is only 4.6%. Slower nominal GDP growth poses a major challenge for the growth stabilization effort."
