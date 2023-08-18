Stocks erase steeper losses as rough week comes to close: Stock market news today
US stocks recovered in midday trading from steeper early losses in what is shaping up to be the worst week of an August swoon for the major indexes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned green, adding a modest 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around the same amount. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was 0.4% lower after three consecutive days of sharp losses.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell slightly Friday morning but remained near recent highs.
The moves come as investors consider the prospect that interest rates could remain higher for longer after Federal Reserve minutes this week showed the central bank wouldn't rule out further hikes. The next clue on the Fed's next move will come from Chair Jay Powell, who is set to give a speech next Friday at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
Also, investors considered continued economic woes in China, as embattled property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy in US court.
- H
Stocks mixed in midday trading
Stocks appeared to recover somewhat to start the afternoon trading session as uncertainty over the Fed’s interest rate policy set in.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was just below the flat line after retreating into the red earlier in the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) turned positive and traded up 0.16% or 56 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.26%.
- H
Homebuyers find no relief as rates and prices climb
Prospective home owners hoping to catch a break on mortgage rate increases and elevated home prices will have to wait.
Homes are becoming less affordable on both fronts: The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage crossed 7% in the past week, and some analysts no longer predict home prices will fall this year.
"We are revising our home price forecasts higher, to 1.8% for full-year 2023 vs. -2.2% prior, and 3.5% in 2024 vs. 2.8% prior,” Vinay Viswanathan, a fixed income strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note for the firm's housing team.
While rising interest rates typically put pressure on sellers to lower their prices, the tight housing supply and stronger than expected demand have kept prices high, reports Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero.
The homebuyers that have been diving into the challenging market are stretching their budgets in ways that may not be sustainable. The average debt-to-income ratio on conforming purchase mortgages is nearly 40%, "a significant aberration from post-Global Financial Crisis averages," Viswanathan wrote.
The median existing-home sales price for June was $410,200, the second-highest price ever recorded since January 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors, behind only the peak of last summer.
- H
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency was down more than 7% Friday morning, trading near $26,300, its lowest level since mid-June.
CVS Health (CVS): CVS stock rose 0.43% during morning trading Friday, halting heavy losses after Blue Shield of California parted ways with the pharmacy chain as its prescription drug benefit manager to instead pursue a partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and Mark Cuban's drug company.
VMware (VMW): The enterprise software company that is slated to be acquired by Broadcom, the semiconductor giant, sank just below the flat line after Broadcom secured up to $28.4 billion in new debt commitments to fund the purchase. The $61 billion deal would influence the massive market for enterprise computing.
Palantir (PLTR): Palantir stock rose 0.35% on Friday, claiming some lost ground following an 8% drop on Thursday. While the tech stock, like many of its industry peers, has suffered a rough several weeks, Palantir shares have more than doubled in value so far this year.
- J
Farfetch, Keysight and Palantir: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Friday
Farfetch (FTCH): shares in Farfetch plummeted 41% premarket on Friday after it reported a quarterly loss on Thursday.
Keysight (KEYS): shares fell 12% in Keysight after a weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter outlook.
Palantir (PLTR): shares fell 3% premarket for the software company.
Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD): the price of the cryptocurrency fell 7% as a wave of risk averse sentiment swept through world markets prompting a market sell-off.
- H
Stocks sink as Fed policy uncertainty wobbles confidence
The mood on Wall Street has turned sour as investors contemplate a future where higher interest rates remain in place longer than many had hoped.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged lower by 0.69%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded down 0.59%, or 203 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1% setting the major indexes up for a painful week of losses in an already uncomfortable August.
