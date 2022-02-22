Stocks Drop, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of bonds and gold.

Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell, while U.S. futures pointed to a lower open when Wall Street trading resumes later following a holiday Monday.

Treasuries climbed along with Australian and New Zealand bonds amid the demand for havens. Gold pushed past $1,910 an ounce, the yen strengthened and the dollar was steady.

President Vladimir Putin recognized the self-proclaimed separatist republics that Russia backs in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Defense Ministry to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions.

The U.S. and Europe condemned the latest moves. The Biden administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Oil surged as traders weighed the risk of disruptions to supplies of energy and other commodities if the situation deteriorates and leads to Western sanctions.

The unfolding security crisis in eastern Europe saddles global markets with the one thing they most dislike -- a large amount of uncertainty. The geopolitical risks have already led investors to pare back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy this year to fight inflation.

“It’s very difficult to assess risk-rewards in the current environment,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed income research at Westpac Banking Corp. “The Putin recognition of the separatists has added a new dimension that gets us even more concerned that an invasion will happen.”

The ruble weakened further Monday and Russian shares slid the most since March 2014, when the annexation of Crimea soured ties with the West.

Elsewhere, investors continue to monitor commentary from Fed officials for clues on the likely path of monetary tightening. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month if incoming readings on inflation come in too high.

In China, concerns about more tech-sector restrictions -- which sank markets Monday -- are likely to linger.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. denied online speculation that it’s facing a major regulatory crackdown. Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co.

Here are some events to watch this week:

New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey appears before the Treasury Committee Wednesday

Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

EIA crude oil inventory report Thursday

Fed officials Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic speak Thursday

U.S. new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

