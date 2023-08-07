Stocks eye rebound from rough start to August: Stock market news today

Stocks were setting up to recover from a recent bumpy patch early Monday, as earnings season starts to wind down and investors brace for an inflation reading crucial to Federal Reserve decision making.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up around 0.3%, or about 90 points, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained almost 0.4%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.6%.

The summer rally in stocks has cooled in the early days of August, and the three major gauges ended last week significantly lower in the wake of data showing continued cooling in the labor market. This week, the countdown is on to the July inflation report due Thursday, seen as a key factor in whether the Fed will pause interest rate hikes again at its September meeting.

Meanwhile, second-quarter results from Palantir (PLTR), Lucid Group (LCID) and Paramount Global (PARA) are among those on the docket on Monday as the earnings deluge starts to ease up.