Stocks Fall As Geopolitics, Economic Worries Spook Investors, Chipmakers Sell Off, Bitcoin Tumbles To $60,000: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?

A sentiment of risk aversion looms over the markets during Wednesday’s trading session, triggering midday losses across the board in stocks and cryptocurrencies and prompting a flight towards bonds, as investor confidence remains dampened by geopolitical and economic risks.

The situation in the Middle East remains highly uncertain, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that despite advice from allies to avoid a retaliation against Iran, Israel will make its own decisions on security.

Investors also parsed through the latest remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which officially dashed hopes for imminent rate cuts amid a lack of confidence about disinflation.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.5% by 1.15 p.m. EDT, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming, down by 1.2%. Semiconductors were among the weakest-performing industries, with the VanEck Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:SMH) falling by 2.5%, on track to close at its lowest level in nearly two months.

Investors sought refuge in Treasuries for liquidity, causing yields to drop by 8 basis points in the 10-year tenor, while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rallied by 1%. Gold softened by 0.5%, while silver managed to inch up by 0.8%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) faced significant downward pressure, with the largest cryptocurrency plummeting by 5.2% and hitting an intraday low of $59,650, now down 18% since its peak in March.

Major Indices Price 1-day Chg % Dow Jones 37,743.82 -0.1% Russell 2000 1,963.08 -0.5% S&P 500 5,025.59 -0.5% Nasdaq 100 17,524.58 -1.1%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.5% to $501.05, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% lower to $377.69 and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 1.1% to $426.78, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Sector-wise, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) outperformed, up 1.4%. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) was the major laggard, down 1%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rose over 14%, amid stronger-than-expected financial results last quarter. Peers such as American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rose 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Other companies reacting to earnings reports were J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), down 8%, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), down 2.5%, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), down 7.5%, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN), up 2.2%, Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), down nearly 8%, Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), down 6.5%, and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), down 4%.

GE Vernova Inc . (NYSE:GEV) rallied 6% after BNP Paribas initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and $177 price target.

Notable names reporting after the close are CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

