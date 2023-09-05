Stocks finish lower after two weeks of gains: Stock market news today
Wall Street stocks inched down on Tuesday as traders returning from a long weekend grappled with oil prices' highest levels in over a year and fresh data showing China's economy is still struggling to recover.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost around 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ended a bit lower than the flatline, reversing earlier losses.
The three major gauges were coming off a winning week that saw the S&P 500 book its best weekly performance since June, as a stream of economic updates fed hopes that the Federal Reserve would hold off from hiking interest rates at its September meeting.
Data out Tuesday showed China’s services activity fell to its lowest level in eight months in August, reviving worries about recovery in the world's second-biggest economy — and what that means for demand globally.
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil (CL=F) ended the day at nearly $87 a barrel, its highest close since November 2022.
Amid the downturn debate, analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their odds of a US recession given cooling inflation and a still-resilient labor market. Plus, they played down the idea that a long drag from the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will push the economy into a severe slowdown.
With a light earnings and economic calendar ahead, the focus will likely stay on the Fed this week, when investors looking at seasonal forces in play for stocks may well find fewer reasons to be cheerful. September has historically been a downbeat month for markets.
That said, some analysts believe September may not be as bad as expected, pointing to factors such as excitement around AI, cash on the sidelines, and Apple's rumored new iPhone release.
Disney pushes Charter subscribers to sign up for Hulu Live amid contract dispute
A dispute between Disney and Charter isn't over after Disney pulled its owned and operated channels from Charter Spectrum cable systems last week.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports:
Disney urged Spectrum subscribers to opt for Hulu + Live TV to circumvent blackouts after viewers were unable to watch the US Open and a slew of high-profile college football games over the weekend through ESPN and its affiliate channels. In addition to ESPN, other Disney Entertainment channels affected include the Disney Channel, Freeform, National Geographic, and local news stations on the ABC network.
"Despite the ongoing dispute, consumers have many other choices—such as Hulu + Live TV—that allow them to enjoy the great programming for which Disney Entertainment is known," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Disney added it "deeply values its relationship with its viewers" and is hopeful a resolution with Charter can be reached "as quickly as possible."
Charter did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment.
Crude oil closes at highest price since November 2022
Crude oil (CL=F) ended the day at nearly $87 a barrel, its highest close since November 11, 2022.
Oil jumped more than 2.5% on Tuesday after key OPEC+ players announced an extension of supply reductions intended to keep prices high.
On Tuesday Brent International (BZ=F) topped $90 per barrel for the first time since November and West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude hovered above $87 per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced an extension of its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels per day until December.
Russia also reduced its exports by 300,000 barrels per day through year-end. These cuts are in addition to OPEC+ reductions that started in November of last year.
The market is feeling the upward pressure. Crude futures have rallied more than 25% since late June despite a slower-than-expected recovery from China’s economy and increased production output by US producers.
“Between now and next summer we will continue to see prices of crude oil continue to be where it is or go higher,” Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president for energy and innovation at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance.
He sees no sign of abatement in OPEC+’s supply cut initiatives and Saudia Arabia’s need to fund ambitious internal projects.
“They’re [Saudia Arabia] making money. They are starting to bolster their coffers,” said Krishnamoorti. He sees only one scenario that would create downward pressure on crude.
“If you start to smell a recession coming along, you should anticipate that the price of crude will go down,” he said.
United lifts ground stop
United airlines has removed its ground stop for the US and Canada, per the FAA. The airline noted in tweet was experiencing "a systemwide technology issue."
"We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," United said in a statement. "We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."
Reports of the airlines ground stop surfaced just after 1 p.m. ET. Shares fell as much as 5% on the news before recovering from some of those losses.
As of 2:10 ET, United Airlines shares were down about 3%.
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop on all flights
United Airlines has ordered a nationwide ground stop for all of its flights due to a computer issue, ABC News reported citing the Federal Aviation Administration.
Shares of United (UAL) fell as much as 5% on the news. Below is an official statement from the company on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Stocks mixed in afternoon trade
Stocks searched for direction on Tuesday afternoon as the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) swung on both sides of the flat line.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) andDow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose less than 1%.
Meanwhile, brent crude oil (BZ=F) surged above $90 a barrel.
Trending tickers in morning trade
Tesla (TSLA) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page on Tuesday morning. Shares were up more than 3% after dropping by more than 5% on Friday.
Airbnb (ABNB) shares were up nearly 8% as the travel chain is set to join the S&P 500 on September 18.
Marijuana stocks were higher again on Tuesday, extending a rally from last week. Last Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended easing restrictions on Marijuana. Tilray Brands (TLRY) popped 6% on the news while Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) rose more than 20%. Broadly, the sector has been on a tear since the announcement.
Goldman Sachs lowers recession forecast
For the third time in as many months Goldman Sachs is pushing back it's likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months.
In a note titled "soft landing summer" released Monday, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius pushed back the firm's likelihood of a recession to a 15% chance in the next 12 months, down from 20%.
"The continued positive inflation and labor market news has led us to cut our estimated 12-month US recession probability," Hatizus wrote.
Goldman Sachs notes its forecast is significantly below Bloomberg's consensus forecast for a 60% chance of a recession in the next 12 months. After a stronger than expected summer of economic data, Hatzius and Goldman Sachs still see the US economy growing at a 2% pace on average through the end of 2024.
Underlying movements in the labor market could keep the economy growing, per Hatzius. While monthly job additions have cooled, the labor force is still growing and wage gains remain above the pace of inflation. Additionally, Hatzius notes that the 0.3 percentage point uptick in unemployment in the recent August jobs report was unconcerning, as it largely reflected more workers coming back to the labor force. This, over time, could support consumer spending and in turn economic growth. Thus helping the US skirt a recession.
Stocks mixed at the open
Stocks opened Tuesday in the red after US markets took a break on Monday for Labor Day. Investors digested fresh data showing China's economic recovery is still progressing slower than expected, while prices for crude oil hit their highest levels since November 2022.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered just above the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid 0.4%.
Qualcomm, Airbnb, Apple: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Tuesday:
Qualcomm (QCOM): Shares in the US semiconductor company were up 1% on Tuesday after it announced it will supply chips to power in-car infotainment systems to luxury automakers Mercedes and BMW.
Airbnb (ABNB): Airbnb’s shares rose 5% premarket after it was revealed that it will join the S&P 500 later this month.
Apple (AAPL): The tech giant’s stock fell 1% premarket after a rally of about 5% last week.
VinFast (VFS): Shares in the Vietnamese electric vehicle company continued to fall and dropped by as much as 12% as initial investor excitement has waned.
