Stocks finish lower, yields rise with big earnings on tap: Stock market news today
Stocks finished lower Thursday as they attempted to claw back from the previous day's downgrade-spurred sell-off while highly anticipated earnings loom later in the day.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.1%.
Treasury yields surged as Wall Street continued to assess the fallout from ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of US credit. The benchmark 10-year yield jumped to 4.18% Thursday.
Stocks sold off on Wednesday, led by a more than 2% decline in the Nasdaq, its worst day since February, as traders moved away from riskier assets.
Aside from the downgrade, earnings remain top of mind for investors, with Thursday's main event coming in the form of a one-two punch from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) after the bell. They will be among the last of the high-flying tech companies to report this quarter. Both stocks are up around 50% this year.
Elsewhere on the earnings docket, PayPal (PYPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) stocks both plummeted Thursday after disappointing earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Moderna (MRNA) shares steadied after the company upped its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast for the fall.
Gas prices hit 2023 high
Gas prices hit a 2023 high on Thursday, renewing concerns that US inflation will reverse its downward trend.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports:
The national average for a gallon of gas sat at $3.82, up $0.29 from one month ago, according to AAA.
Gasoline's upward price movement is largely due to US crude prices rallying 15% in July. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) currently hovers above $81 per barrel.
Full story here.
Apple earnings: Expect another quarter of revenue decline
Apple (AAPL) is set to report fiscal Q3 earnings after the bell in what Wall Street expects to be a third-straight period of declining revenue as iPhone sales slow.
Yahoo Finance's Hamza Shaban reports:
"Chief among the figures to watch are iPhone sales, which account for about half of the company’s overall revenue. The quarterly report is expected to arrive just weeks ahead of Apple’s new hardware lineup, including the iPhone 15 and the next slate of smartwatches."
Also key is services revenue, which analysts expect to "surge back to almost double-digit percentage growth by the end of the fiscal year."
Full story here.
Another labor market slowdown expected in July
To cap a busy week for investors, the July jobs report is due out tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists expect 200,000 nonfarm payrolls were added to the economy last month while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6%.
This report will also be at the leading edge of a busy run of data for the Fed, with another jobs report and two inflation readings due out before its September policy decision.
As Powell said last week, "We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting, based on the totality of incoming data." Data that begins rolling in on Friday morning.
What to watch in Amazon's earnings
When Amazon (AMZN) reports fiscal Q3 earnings after the bell, investors will be watching results from the company's Amazon Web Services segment in particular.
As Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Garfinkle reports, AWS has long been critical to the company's overall results. But cloud is in the midst of a slowdown, and it's unclear when that will end.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), both cloud rivals for Amazon, reported earnings last week with mixed cloud results.
Garfinkle writes: "Microsoft Azure clocked a decline in its revenue growth, which has been the case each quarter since at least Q3 of last year. Despite the company's overall 8% revenue increase, Microsoft's stock dropped after hours.
Meanwhile, Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time in Q1 and saw an income of $395 million this quarter — a stark contrast to the same quarter last year, when Google Cloud reported a $590 million loss. Alphabet stock jumped as much as 6% in after-hours trading on July 25."
Full story here.
Bad news for homebuyers: Mortgage rates moved higher
Purchasing a home just got pricier this week after mortgage rates crept closer to 7%.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.90% this week, up from 6.81% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That's the second-highest level this year.
The rise in rates compounds affordability concerns for homebuyers who are also dealing with increasing home prices and low inventory. Many have just bowed out.
"Homebuyers continue to feel the effects of tighter [Federal Reserve] policy, which keeps a floor under mortgage rates," Realtor.com Economic Data Analyst Hannah Jones said in an email. "Still-high home prices and elevated mortgage rates have eaten into purchasing power for many buyers, leading to both fewer home sales and fewer listings."
This comes as on Wednesday, Treasury yields ticked up after an unexpected downgrade of the United States' sovereign credit rating by Fitch Ratings. Fixed mortgage rates tend to follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury.
"This development, along with upcoming employment and inflation data, will determine how much mortgage rates may rise in the short term," Jones said in an email. "Should employment and inflation pick up steam, mortgage rates are likely to continue climbing as markets anticipate further monetary tightening."
Stocks pare losses midday
Stocks were mostly flat midday as investors continued to digest Fitch's downgrade of the US government's credit rating and awaited earnings from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were flat as of 12:19 pm ET.
Stocks trending in midday trading
Here are some of the stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in midday trading on Thursday:
PayPal (PYPL): The payment-technology group's share price fell by as much as 12% after it reported a lower operating margin versus the outlook it had previously given.
Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD ): The media company pared earlier gains to trade up 0.3% after it said streaming losses narrowed in the second quarter.
Qualcomm (QCOM): The tech company's shares tumbled 10% after a gloomy forecast signaled pain for the maker of smartphone chips.
Robinhood (HOOD): The stock plunged 6% despite the company reporting higher second-quarter revenue on Wednesday. This good news was overshadowed by a drop in users.
Warner Bros. Discovery reports earnings miss as free cash flow jumps
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reported second-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday that missed estimates as the media giant works to pare down its debt amid linear TV challenges, an unfavorable ad market, and a hotly competitive streaming landscape.
The quarterly results reflect how WBD is performing about a year after its formation, when AT&T's WarnerMedia merged with Discovery. The company reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, more than double the $789 million seen in the year-ago period. WBD said it is now targeting $5 billion in cost savings over the next two years, up from the previous $4 billion.
The company saw elevated churn following the debut of its Max streaming service, as customers with overlapping subscriptions to both Max and Discovery+ shed extra accounts.
Marketing and launch costs related to Max, which debuted at the end of May, also propelled a direct-to-consumer loss of $3 million in the quarter. That was a significant improvement compared to the $558 million loss in the year-ago period. Streaming losses reversed in the first quarter.
Still, a disappointing box office, coupled with a continuously weak advertising environment, weighed on second-quarter results.
Total revenues from the studios division fell a whopping 23% year-over-year in the quarter, or 24% excluding foreign exchange, following the disappointing debuts of both the "The Flash" and "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods."
Network advertising revenue tumbled by 13% in the second quarter from the year-earlier period, although the metric did improve slightly on a sequential basis and was ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates.
The stock, which climbed more than 4% in pre-market trading immediately following the release, dropped about 2% after the opening bell as investors digested the report.
The economy may not be as rosy as you think
The US economy in recent weeks has shaped up to be stronger than analysts had previously thought. But a gauge of services activity released Thursday is flashing a potential slowdown ahead.
The S&P Global US Services PMI Business Activity Index came in at 52.3 in July, a touch lower than analyst estimates of 52.4 and down from 54.4 in June.
"The service sector remains the main engine of growth in the US economy, though there are signs of the motor spluttering amid rising headwinds," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release. He added, "With the weakening service sector expansion accompanied by a near-stalled manufacturing sector, the overall message from the surveys is that economic growth weakened at the start of the third quarter, cooling to an annualized rate of around 1.5%."
The S&P Global US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, came in at 52.0 for July in the slowest expansion since February.