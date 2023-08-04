Stocks flip to losses to end rough week, Amazon surges: Stock market news today
Stocks flipped into the red Friday afternoon after looking set to rebound earlier in the session, putting the cap on a rough first few days in August as the jobs report's release took center stage and an earnings-heavy calendar continued.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) finished down 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped by 0.4% after gaining as much as 1% earlier in the session.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down more than 2% to end the first week of August trading.
The July jobs report showed continued cooling in the labor market, as nonfarm payrolls rose by 187,000 last month while the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.5%. The numbers will serve as a key indicator for the Fed as it determines whether to halt its interest rate hiking campaign next month.
Elsewhere, Amazon (AMZN) stock was buzzing Friday, finishing more than 8% after earnings beat all around, combined with rosy guidance for the near term. Apple (AAPL), by contrast, was down almost 5% after the iPhone maker reported sluggish sales of that flagship product and a third straight quarter of declining revenue overall.
Stocks lose ground to start a bumpy August
Wall Street retreated to wrap the first week in August. The summer rally began to cool even after more observers predicted that the US economy will avoid a recession but questions remain about the Fed's interest rate policy and how corporate earnings will fare in the months ahead.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.53.%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged down 0.43% or 149 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.36%.
Big tech earnings wrapped. Here are the AI highlights
The major U.S. tech companies have all reported earnings this quarter, with mixed results, as the economy squeezes the wallets of consumers and interest rates remain high. The reports come at a time when excitement and hype surrounding AI has underpinned the tech industry’s recent comeback on Wall Street. Here’s how the industry’s leaders have talked about AI:
"Investments that we've made over the years in AI, including the billions of dollars we've spent on AI infrastructure, are clearly paying off across our ranking and recommendation systems and improving engagement and monetization," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors last week.
"Our new generative AI offerings are expanding our total addressable market and winning new customers," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on the company’s earnings call last week. "We are seeing strong demand for the more than 80 models, including third-party and popular open-source in our Vertex, Search, and conversational AI platforms, with the number of customers growing more than 15x from April to June."
Microsoft (MSFT) offered a more tempered take, telling investors last week that growth from its AI services will be "gradual."
Apple also appeared to take a different tack from the more exuberant tech giants, choosing a more subtle route. When asked by an analyst during the earnings call Thursday about the company’s approach to AI, CEO Tim Cook said: "We tend to announce things as they come to market and that’s our M.O. and I’d like to stick to that."
Stocks dip into the red during final hour of trading
After trending in the positive for most of the day the major averages have lost ground heading into the final hour of trading for the week. Wall Street had advanced after a jobs report showed a cooling labor market, which many saw as further evidence of a so called soft landing for the Fed's tightening policy. But the optimism has since fizzled as uncertainty sets in.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged down 0.25% or 87 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) decreased 0.1%.
Selling crypto is like trading baseball cards, Coinbase argues in SEC case
The cryptocurrencies sold through Coinbase’s exchange are more like baseball cards than investment securities, at least that’s what the company has argued as it tries to convince a US federal judge to dismiss an SEC lawsuit.
The SEC has alleged that Coinbase (COIN) was an unregistered exchange because it allowed the sale of certain crypto tokens the agency considers to be securities — and therefore part of the SEC's jurisdiction, Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith reports.
The question of what constitutes a security is key in this case and broader efforts by the SEC to crack down on the cryptocurrency industry. Coinbase’s filing arrived the day after the crypto exchange reported that revenue earned from trading fees fell to its lowest level in nearly three years.
Coinbase's crypto trading revenue dropped in the second quarter as regulators turned up the legal pressure on the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, leading to a net loss that widened from the first quarter.
Amazon’s cost cuts win over Wall Street
Amazon (AMZN) blew away analyst profit forecasts for the second quarter on Thursday amid a year-long effort to slash costs by wide-scale layoffs The profits came despite a continued slowdown in sales of Amazon Web Services as the company lost market share to Microsoft and Google.
Amazon stock surged more than 10% on Friday.
The e-commerce giant reported a beat for revenue in its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, or AWS, with sales coming in at $22.14 billion compared to the $21.71 billion that Wall Street was anticipating, reports Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle.
Additionally, Amazon's third quarter revenue outlook was also a beat, coming in between $138 billion and $143 billion, ahead of the $138.3 billion expected. Cloud results are top of mind for tech investors, as the sector is in the midst of a slowdown with an uncertain future.
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Airbnb (ABNB) advanced 0.6% after the rental platform reported second quarter results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
DraftKings (DKNG) shares climbed nearly 3% after the company's second quarter sales beat estimates and it raised its full-year forecast. The company stands to benefit from more states approving online sports betting.
Amazon (AMZN) surged 10% in the afternoon trading session after the company blew away analyst profit forecasts for the second quarter as it pursued a year-long effort to slash costs by enacting wide-scale layoffs. The profits came despite a continued slowdown in sales of Amazon Web Services as the company lost market share to Microsoft and Google.
Apple (AAPL) stock slid more than 3% during morning trading after the $3 trillion dollar tech giant missed analyst expectations for iPhone sales and posted its third straight quarter of revenue declines. The services segment continued to shine, however, claiming another record quarter, surpassing $21 billion.
A new era for the US labor market
With 187,000 jobs added to the US economy last month and June's job gains revised down to 185,000, it seems clear the US labor market is entering a new phase.
And for Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, this signals that the post-pandemic rush to hire back workers to meet surprising demand is over.
"The big picture here is that the wave of post-Covid catch-up hiring now appears to be over, and modest downward cyclical pressure is now the dominant force in payrolls," Shepherdson wrote in a note to clients following the jobs report.
A post-pandemic labor market, however, doesn't signal that we'll see a marked further slowdown in hiring from these levels, just that the days of a half million jobs being created appear to be in the rearview.
"We are hesitant before forecasting a further sustained near-term downshift in the trend, though, because the hiring index from the NFIB small business survey has flattened-off in recent months at a pace consistent with private job growth of about 200K over the next three months, in line with the average in the three months to July," Shepherdson added.
After Friday's report, job gains over the last year have averaged 312,000. The last time hiring exceeded that average was in January.
The notion of a "soft landing" being achieved in the US economy whereby hiring slows, inflation drops, but a recession can be avoided has been the subject of debate for some time. Fed Chair Jay Powell has insisted he believes this possibility remains live. The data continue to bolster this take. Economists at Bank of America earlier this week shifted their economic forecast to match this view.
Change is always uncomfortable, and a new phase for the US economy has been a challenge for many investors to grapple with. But as pandemic-related distortions start to roll off an identity for the economy is beginning to take shape. One likely to be defined by more jobs reports like what we saw today.
Apple's hardware slowdown overshadows another record quarter for services
For the third time this fiscal year Apple has set a record for its growing services business. But the most valuable company on Wall Street has another three quarter streak going: shrinking revenue.
After the closing bell on Thursday Apple reported fiscal third-quarter revenue that fell 1.4% from the same period last year. The unsavory note seemed to eclipse the stellar performance of its services segment that includes iCloud, Music and Apple TV+. Investors appeared to take the bad news more seriously than the good. Shares dropped nearly 3% on Friday.
Some analysts brushed aside the instant market reaction and highlighted the company’s strengths. When compared to Android’s marked decline in sales, for instance, the relatively flat sales of iPhones look healthy, Oppenheimer Analyst Martin Yang told Yahoo Finance Live. “The services story is going to be the long-term growth driver for Apple,” he said.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also emphasized the bright side. “The star of the show was Services revenue,” he said in a note on Friday. He added that services is set to accelerate to double-digit growth and “remains key to Apple's overall re-rating and growth story.”
Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Friday:
Apple (AAPL) slid 3% during morning trading after the $3 trillion dollar tech giant missed analyst expectations for iPhone sales and posted its third straight quarter of revenue declines. The services segment continued to shine, however, claiming another record quarter, surpassing $21 billion.
Amazon (AMZN) blew away analyst profit forecasts for the second quarter on Thursday as it pursued a year-long effort to slash costs by enacting wide-scale layoffs. Shares rose almost 10%. The profits came despite a continued slowdown in sales of Amazon Web Services as the company lost market share to Microsoft and Google.
Electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) said on Friday that Michael Lohscheller will step down as CEO and will be replaced by Stephen Girsky. Its share price fell by 15%.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (MAERSK-B.CO) shares dropped 5% after the shipping group lowered its estimate for global container trade.