Stocks gain as PCE data shows inflation cooling: Stock market news today

Stocks rebounded early Friday, with the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure showing a continued cooling in pricing pressures in the US economy.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index out Friday morning showed that on a "core" basis — which strips out food and energy — prices rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021.

The data follows CPI numbers earlier this month that showed core inflation rose 4.8% over the prior year. On a headline basis — which includes food and energy — both PCE and CPI showed prices rose 3% over last year.

Earlier in the morning, a surprise Bank of Japan rate shift which rattled markets.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.4%, after the benchmark failed on Thursday to add to its longest run of wins since 1987. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) futures climbed 1.2%, after all the major gauges closed in the red on Thursday.

