Stocks gain as PCE data shows inflation cooling: Stock market news today
Stocks rebounded early Friday, with the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure showing a continued cooling in pricing pressures in the US economy.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index out Friday morning showed that on a "core" basis — which strips out food and energy — prices rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021.
The data follows CPI numbers earlier this month that showed core inflation rose 4.8% over the prior year. On a headline basis — which includes food and energy — both PCE and CPI showed prices rose 3% over last year.
Earlier in the morning, a surprise Bank of Japan rate shift which rattled markets.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.4%, after the benchmark failed on Thursday to add to its longest run of wins since 1987. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) futures climbed 1.2%, after all the major gauges closed in the red on Thursday.
Fed's preferred inflation measure grows at slowest pace in nearly two years in June
The latest print on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measurement, showed prices grew at their slowest pace in nearly two years in June.
The PCE Index grew 3.0% year-over-year in June, down from 3.8% the month prior and in line with expectations. "Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 4.1% in June, down from 4.6% from the month prior and below the 4.2% economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. Core PCE, a key data point for the Fed, grew at its slowest pace since September 2021.
"Inflation cooled, but held well above 2% – meaning the Fed can't declare mission accomplished," Oxford Economics lead us economist Oren Klachkin wrote in a note on Friday.
