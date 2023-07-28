U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.01
    +37.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,426.64
    +143.92 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.04
    +210.93 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.56
    +23.66 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    -0.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.50
    +10.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9790
    -0.0330 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2855
    +0.0055 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5590
    +1.1540 (+0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,291.88
    -176.27 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.15
    +2.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,690.73
    -2.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,759.23
    -131.93 (-0.40%)
     

Stocks gain as PCE data shows inflation cooling: Stock market news today

198
Karen Friar and Hamza Shaban
·1 min read

Stocks rebounded early Friday, with the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure showing a continued cooling in pricing pressures in the US economy.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index out Friday morning showed that on a "core" basis — which strips out food and energy — prices rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021.

The data follows CPI numbers earlier this month that showed core inflation rose 4.8% over the prior year. On a headline basis — which includes food and energy — both PCE and CPI showed prices rose 3% over last year.

Earlier in the morning, a surprise Bank of Japan rate shift which rattled markets.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up 0.4%, after the benchmark failed on Thursday to add to its longest run of wins since 1987. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) futures climbed 1.2%, after all the major gauges closed in the red on Thursday.

Live Updates
  • Hamza Shaban

    Stocks rise in market open

    Stocks opened higher Friday, wrapping a momentous week of quarterly earnings and following a widely anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged higher by 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded up 0.5% or more than 150 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1%.

  • Josh Schafer

    Fed's preferred inflation measure grows at slowest pace in nearly two years in June

    The latest print on Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measurement, showed prices grew at their slowest pace in nearly two years in June.

    The PCE Index grew 3.0% year-over-year in June, down from 3.8% the month prior and in line with expectations. "Core" PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 4.1% in June, down from 4.6% from the month prior and below the 4.2% economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. Core PCE, a key data point for the Fed, grew at its slowest pace since September 2021.

    "Inflation cooled, but held well above 2% – meaning the Fed can't declare mission accomplished," Oxford Economics lead us economist Oren Klachkin wrote in a note on Friday.

  • Karen Friar

    Stock futures point to rebound, with key inflation data on deck

    The major stock indexes pointed to a higher open on Friday, with the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure ahead.

    Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.11%, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.33%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.72%.

