Stocks higher after inflation data shows price increases cool: Stock market news today

Stocks were higher on Tuesday morning after inflation data showed prices rose less than expected in May, likely clinching a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hiking campaign on Wednesday.

At the market open, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed 0.29%, or 100 points. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.71%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May showed headline inflation rose 4% over the prior year in May, the slowest since April 2021 and below expectations for a 4.1% increase.

