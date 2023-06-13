Stocks higher after inflation data shows price increases cool: Stock market news today
Stocks were higher on Tuesday morning after inflation data showed prices rose less than expected in May, likely clinching a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hiking campaign on Wednesday.
At the market open, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed 0.29%, or 100 points. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.71%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May showed headline inflation rose 4% over the prior year in May, the slowest since April 2021 and below expectations for a 4.1% increase.
The 'cover to be patient'
As noted below, the Fed is not going to raise rates Wednesday after the latest inflation data showed prices rose 4% over the last year, the slowest increase since April 2021.
Wall Street reaction is starting to roll in, and the stage is being set for tomorrow's Fed meeting to not even be about tomorrow's Fed meeting, but rather what happens in July (and September and November and so on) when the central bank meets again.
Here's Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics: "The May consumer price index doesn't alter the Fed's plan to pause this week and the recent drop in oil prices support our forecast for the central bank to remain on hold through the remainder of this year before starting to cut interest rates in early 2024. The Fed has the cover to be patient in assessing incoming data on inflation and the labor market. What is key is that the increase in core services inflation excluding housing was weaker than the three-month moving average."
As Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders noted, that "core services excluding housing" figure rose 4.6% over the prior year in May, the slowest since February 2022.
(Source: @LizAnnSonders/Twitter/Bloomberg)
And while stripping out all kinds of factors for inflation can seem like slicing the onion too thin, at this stage in its inflation fight the Fed has been clear it is looking not at the highest level picture of inflation, but drilling down into the details to answer the question: Have we done enough?
For this week's meeting, the answer is yes.
Stocks open higher on Tuesday
Stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors digested May's consumer prices report.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.41%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed 0.20%, or 189 points. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.71%
The Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier revealed inflation during May rose at the slowest pace since April 2021. Headline inflation rose 4%, below expectations for a 4.1% increase. Investors are increasingly confident the data will lead to the Federal Reserve pausing its interest rate hike path for the first time in 10 meetings on Wednesday. Futures markets tied to the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate are now pricing in a 95% chance of a federal reserve pause.
There will be no Fed drama tomorrow
According to data from the CME Group, there is now a 97% chance the Fed does not raise interest rates tomorrow.
Expect the focus to instead be on what the next move is from the central bank and what the latest Summary of Economic Projections suggest the balance of this year has in store. In March, the SEP suggested rates would not go higher than today's level of a range between 5%-5.25%; tomorrow's forecast will be closely watched.
Inflation shows further signs of cooling in May, likely clinching Fed pause
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May showed headline inflation rose 4% over last year in May, the slowest increase since April 2021 and below expectations for a 4.1% jump. This slowdown in price increases likely clinches that a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hiking campaign will be announced tomorrow.
While headline inflation did come more than expected, so-called "core" inflation — which strips out the more volatile costs of food and energy — did fall less than expected, rising 5.3% over the prior year in May after a 5.5% increase in April. Economists had expected a 5.2% rise in core prices.
Bunge to buy rival Viterra for $8.2 billion in cash, stock slips
US grain trader and oilseed processor Bunge (BG) said Tuesday it's agreed to buy Viterra for $8.2 billion in cash and shares, in a deal that will also see it take on $9.8 billion in the Glencore-backed company's debt plus pledge to repurchase $2 billion worth of stock within 18 months of the deal closing.
Combined with Bunge's $14 billion market cap the new company should have a combined value near $34 billion. The merger will create a global agriculture giant and deliver about $250 million in cost savings, according to the companies.
Bunge's shares were down about 1.4% following the news.
Oracle gains another 5% after hitting all-time high
Oracle (ORCL) shares were up more than 5% pre-market, adding to gains on Monday that drove the stock to a record closing high after reporting quarterly results that beat expectations.
The stock was trading near $123/share ahead of Friday's open.
Oracle's Q4 earnings out Monday beat on revenue, with cloud sales up 54% after a 45% jump in the previous three-month period. The company's purchase of Cerner and its revamped AI cloud lineup have helped it compete better with the likes of Microsoft and AWS.
The tech giant also forecast its cloud infrastructure business will continue its rapid growth, driven by demand from companies tapping into AI.
Futures muted ahead of CPI
After a rally across the board on Monday, Nasdaq futures led the way higher Tuesday morning, rising about 0.3%, while futures tied to the S&P 500 were up 0.1% and Dow futures were unchanged.
Data from the CME Group showed early Tuesday markets were placing a 79.2% chance on the Fed pausing its rate hiking campaign this week, with an in-line inflation report likely enough to clinch that pause.
The forecasted 4.1% increase in headline CPI over the prior year in May would mark the smallest increase since April 2021.
