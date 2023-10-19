Stocks higher after Powell says Fed will be 'proceeding carefully' on rate hikes: Stock market news today
Stocks rose on Thursday, attempting to rebound from a sell-off as Treasury yields marched higher and investors digested a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all rose about 0.4%.
Treasury yields climbed for the fourth day in a row, keeping up the pressure on stocks, as investors kept a wary eye on developments in the Middle East conflict.
The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) closed in on reaching 5% for the first time in 16 years, while the 2-year yield — seen as a guide to interest rate expectations — jumped to its highest since 2006 around 5.24%.
Powell said Thursday that inflation is still too high, signaling that the Fed intends to hold interest rates high for an extended period of time as economic growth remains strong. In recent days, some strategists, including Mohamed El-Erian, have questioned whether it's time for the central bank to raise its target for inflation.
Investors are also watching for any potential impact of elevated interest rates on corporate performance as the third quarter earnings season rolls on.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he was worried that higher borrowing costs would prevent customers from affording the company's electric vehicles, speaking after the company's earnings missed estimates. Tesla shares fell 9% in early trading.
Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) shares jumped around 15% after the streamer posted a surge in subscriber numbers and said it will raise prices in the US.
Earnings results flooded in Thursday morning, with American Airlines (AAL) shares rising as the company reported record third quarter revenue. AT&T (T) stock popped as the company added more wireless subscribers than Wall Street had expected.
In economic data, weekly jobless claims hit their lowest levels since January, as the US labor market continues to show strength.
Powell notes rates may need to be higher for longer due to resilient economic data
The leader of the US central bank has taken notice of the recent run of hot economic data.
"We've certainly got a resilient economy on our hands," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.
Powell specifically highlighted this week's September retail sales report, which showed sales grew at twice the rate economists had expected, noting this shows consumer spending remains strong, though growth is not coming at a rapid rate.
Other data points have also pointed to a resilient US economy since Powell's last press conference on September 20, including a blowout September jobs report, and data out Thursday that showed weekly jobless claims are at their lowest levels since January.
Powell described the economic story this as one of "much stronger demand” than had been expected, but didn't say this dynamic would explicitly lead to more interest rate hikes.
"It may just be that rates have not been high enough for long enough." Powell said. "It may take more time."
Powell says inflation still 'too high,' warns of more rate hikes if economy heats up
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday. His prepared remarks noted the Fed has been attentive to the rise in bond yields and hotter than expected economic data.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports:
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said inflation is still too high and warned that more interest rate increases are still possible if the economy stays surprisingly hot or a tight labor market stops easing.
"Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth, or that tightness in the labor market is no longer easing, could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy," Powell said in remarks Thursday before the Economic Club of New York.
Powell’s comments set the table for the central bank’s next interest-rate setting meeting on Nov. 1, coming just days before a 10-day blackout period during which Fed officials are not allowed to make any public statements.
The Fed at its September meeting held interest rates steady at a 22-year high while signaling another rate hike will be needed later this year to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
Investors currently expect the central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the November meeting, staying in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
Powell made it clear Thursday the central bank is closely watching the surge in long-term bond yields, which have risen more than 50 basis points since the Fed’s last policy meeting on September 20. Other Fed officials have said in recent days that if long-term interest rates remain elevated there may be less need for the Fed to act.
"We remain attentive to these developments because persistent changes in financial conditions can have implications for the path of monetary policy," Powell said.
Powell said in his speech that while inflation showed progress over the summer, the data from September were somewhat less encouraging.
He acknowledged that shorter-term measures of core inflation — inflation measures that strip out volatile food and energy prices — over the most recent three and six months are now running below 3%.
"But these shorter-term measures are often volatile," he said. "Inflation is still too high, and a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our goal."
Fed has 'wrong inflation target,' should be less data dependent, El-Erian says
The Federal Reserve admits it's still a long way from meeting its inflation target, recently forecasting it may not get there until 2026. But as the inflation fight lingers on some think the central bank's 2% inflation target just isn't the right number.
Yahoo Finance's Hamza Shaban reports:
The dependence on economic data that has been a guiding light of Jerome Powell's tenure at the Federal Reserve is also one of its great weaknesses, said Mohamed El-Erian, in a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman on Thursday.
In critical remarks of the US central bank, the president of Queens' College, Cambridge, and chief economic adviser at Allianz, said that Powell's emphasis on backward looking data, which operates with a lag, has denied the economy and market observers the clarity and vision that were present under previous eras of the Fed.
El-Erian pointed to the sharp rise in Treasury yields as a cause for concern.
In addition to the higher borrowing costs for both households and businesses and the drag on the economy, he emphasized the abrupt climb of yields. "There's fear, and I hope it's just a fear, that this could break something."
Treasury yields have continued their march higher, with the 10-year Treasury reaching 4.9% for the first time since 2007 in a move that has dragged the stock market lower. As investors sell bonds, prices fall and yields rise. And as this year's sell-off in the bond market deepens, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports, there's increasing worry that an approach towards a big, round number like 5% for 10-year yields can serve as a psychological magnet for investors, lifting yields even higher.
For El-Erian, Fed policy is no longer an anchor. "It's too backward-looking," he said. "So this is really a hard time for the bond market. And we need stability. We desperately need stability."
Powell is scheduled to speak later today, amid the escalating conflict in Gaza and ongoing geopolitical tensions. El-Erian said he'd like the Fed chair to pull back from an approach that is "excessively data dependent." Instead, he'd like Powell to recognize that "you cannot drive a car on a curvy road looking through the back-view mirror," he said.
Jobless claims hit lowest level since January, adding to strong economic data
Week by week, jobless claims can provide a volatile reading of how many people are filing for unemployment claims.
But in aggregate, this data point has been telling a clear story since January: The labor market remains strong and any weakness isn't being driven by layoffs.
198,000 jobless claims were filed last week, below consensus estimates from economists for 210,000 claims and the lowest reading since January. Nancy Vanden Houten Oxford Economics lead US Economist said this is just one of several economic datapoints that could tilt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates once more.
"Our current forecast is for no additional rate hikes, and we think a hike at the November 1 meeting is unlikely," Vanden Houten wrote in a note on Thursday. "The recent strength of the data, including the September reports on employment and retail sales, have raised the odds of another hike at a later meeting and make it more likely that the Fed will start cutting rates later than we expect next year. The Fed will need to see more softening of labor market conditions to be persuaded that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2% before embarking on rate cuts."
Netflix stock soars on margin growth, price hikes
Netflix stock popped more than 15% in morning trading after a blowout quarter for the streaming giant.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports:
Netflix (NFLX) said its operating margins have more room to run as the streamer leans on initiatives like its crackdown on password sharing, cheaper ad-supported tier, and newly announced price hikes.
"We don't think we're anywhere near a margin ceiling. We've got a long runway of margin growth," Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann said on the company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.
Operating margin, a key profitability metric, hit 22.4% in the quarter, slightly ahead of Netflix's own projection of 22.2%. The company said it expects full-year operating margin to hit 20% — the high end of its previous forecast of 18% to 20%.
The update is an encouraging sign for investors who have been hyper-focused on the company's margin outlook after Neumann doubled down last month on full-year margins falling in the range of 18% to 20%. Consensus estimates are just below 20% for full-year 2023.
Starting Wednesday, Netflix said its Basic and Premium plans will now cost $11.99 and $22.99, respectively, in the US. That's up from the prior $9.99 and $19.99 price points. Netflix’s $6.99 ad-supported plan and $15.49 Standard plan will stay the same price.
Management said the price hikes will help improve average revenue per membership, or ARM, which decreased 1% year over year in the quarter, along with other metrics like operating margins.
"While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more," the company said in its shareholder letter.
"Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it’s much less than the average price of a single movie ticket," the letter continued.
Tesla stock slides after Q3 earnings call
Tesla (TSLA) stock dropped more than 8% on Thursday in reaction to the company's latest quarterly earnings release.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
The electric vehicle maker missed on both the top and bottom lines, though the company did reveal that Cybertruck deliveries are on track for November 30 of this year.
For the quarter, Tesla reported top-line revenue of $23.4 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $24.06 billion; however, revenue did climb 13% from a year ago. From a profitability standpoint, Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 versus $0.74 expected and adjusted net income of $2.3 billion versus the $2.56 billion expected.
The drop in profitability could be attributed to expected downward pressure on margins since Tesla began its cost-cutting efforts late last year. Tesla reported Q3 gross margin of 17.9%, slightly missing Wall Street estimates of 18.0%. Last quarter Tesla reported a gross margin of 18.2%.
"The quarter itself delivered auto [gross margin] (ex credits) of 16.3% vs. the Street at 17.6% with margins that should stabilize over the coming quarters however Tesla is not committing to the end of price cuts and that is a big problem and overhang for the stock in the near-term," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note published Thursday morning. Wedbush lowered its Tesla price target to $310 from $350 following Q3 earnings.
Looking ahead to future products, Tesla revealed Cybertruck deliveries remain on track for later this year, with deliveries beginning on Nov. 30. On the conference call, Musk said it would take a year to 18 months before the Cybertruck would be cash-flow positive, and that by 2025 he expected a production run rate of 250,000 units a year. Musk added that Tesla would face "enormous challenges" in reaching volume production of the Cybertruck.
"We believe the 3Q report will add to near-to-intermediate term investor concerns given company commentary that the current macro backdrop/higher rates could gate its growth (including how quickly it ramps factories), and comments that the initial Cybertruck ramp could be slow," Goldman analyst Mark Delaney wrote in a note to investors. Delaney subsequently lowered his Tesla price target to $235 from $265 following the Q3 report.
Stocks open higher
Stocks were in the green at the market open on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings results from Big Tech companies and awaited a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was just above the flatline, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising 0.2%.
Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 30-year Treasury (^TYX) touched above 5%, while the 10-year yield (^TNX) pressed above 4.9%, hovering near its highest level since 2006.
Netflix, AT&T, and Peloton: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Netflix (NFLX): Shares surged 13% premarket on Thursday after it reported a nearly 9 million rise in third quarter subscribers.
AT&T Inc. (T): Shares rose 4% premarket after raising its annual free cash flow forecast and its quarterly subscriber additions beat estimates.
Peloton (PTON): Shares dropped by over 5%. The fitness group announced its partnership on Wednesday with the NBA and WNBA for the upcoming season.
Nokia Oyj (NOK): Nokia’s share price fell 4% on Thursday. Nokia said it will cut up to 14,000 jobs to reduce costs.
Stock futures little changed with Powell speech ahead
US stock futures hovered above the flatline on Thursday as Treasury yields continued to rally and earnings to roll in, as investors looked ahead to comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 11 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures added 0.06%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose 0.21%.
